A-K Valley roundup: Fox Chapel boys golf advances to WPIAL finals

For the fifth straight year, Fox Chapel boys golf is headed to the WPIAL finals.

Gregor Meyer fired a 1-under-par 71, and Aidan Oehrle shot 72 to lead Fox Chapel to victory at the Class AAA semifinal Tuesday at Linden Hall Golf Course in Dawson.

The Foxes finished with a five-person total of 377, two strokes better than runner-up Peters Township.

Amani D'Ambrosio (77), Grant Thiele (78) and Andrew Friend (79) made up the rest of the top five for the Foxes.

The Class AAA finals are scheduled for Thursday at Cedarbrook Golf Course.

Class AA golf semifinal — Freeport and St. Joseph fell short of qualifying for the Class AA finals, with the Yellowjackets finishing seventh and the Spartans ninth at the semifinals at River Forest Country Club in Freeport.

McGuffey, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic and Quaker Valley were the three teams that advanced to Thursday's final at Cedarbrook. Morgan Penn led Freeport by shooting 83. Derek Petrishen shot 82 to pace St. Joseph.

Boys soccer

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 0 — Michael Sullivan scored a goal and had two assists for Class AA No. 4 Deer Lakes (10-2-2) in a Section 2 victory over Valley (4-10-1, 2-8-1). Colton Spence, AJ Dorman and Eric Franciscus had one goal apiece.

Freeport 7, Derry 0 — Bryce Hanby scored a pair of goals and added two assists as the Yellowjackets shut out Section 2-AA foe Derry (2-12, 0-11). Braden Change added a goal and two assists, and Hunter Hardin, Alec Parker, Trent Parker and Dan Lynch all pitched in with a goal for Freeport (12-4-0, 8-3-0).

Highlands 1, Hampton 0 — Andre Christopher scored for Highlands, and Gabe Anthony made eight saves in a Section 1-AAA victory over Hampton (7-8, 7-4). Gabe Norris registered an assist for the Golden Rams (7-8-1, 5-6).

Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0 — In his first game back from a sprained MCL, Colin Joyner gave the Cavaliers the lead as Kiski Area notched its first Section 4-AAAA win of the season over rival Hempfield (4-9-1, 1-9-1). Keaton Moorhead added a goal, and Jeff Wilkinson hadan assist for Kiski Area (2-10-2, 1-8-2). Goalkeeper Nicholas Smith had five saves for the Cavaliers.

St. Jospeh 6, Geibel 1 — The Spartans jumped out to a 3-1 halftime lead, and Daniel Fábregas turned in a hat trick as St. Joseph downed Section 2-A rival Geibel (0-10-2, 0-9-1). Eli Swierczewski, Lucas Wilmer and Nick Ammon scored for St. Joseph. Goalkeeper Mason Hurlbut had three saves for the Spartans.

Riverview 4, Avonworth 1 — Andrew Garda and Adam Walker had a goal and assist each to help Riverview (10-4-1, 8-3-1) move ahead of Avonworth (11-5, 9-4) for third place in Section 3-A. Mike Komaniak and Clay Solares had a goal for the Raiders. Sean Abraham and Sam Connolly both had an assist.

Springdale 7, Carlynton 0 — Jared Demore scored four times for Springdale, which cruised to a Section 3-A victory over Carlynton (4-10, 3-10). Zach Liberati, Michael Mitchell and Nick Taliani all had a goal for the Dynamos (11-2-1, 10-2-1). Taliani had two assists, and Liberati had one. Springdale goalie Mike Zolnierczyk stopped eight shots.

Girls volleyball

Leechburg 3, Springdale 1 — Daesha Knight had 12 kills and seven aces, and Mackenzie Fello had 10 kills and six aces to lead Leechburg (9-3, 8-3) to a Section 4-A victory over Springdale (4-7, 1-6). Mikayla Lovelace had six kills, seven aces and five blocks for the Blue Devils, and Bev Stearman finished with seven kills and five blocks.

Freeport 3, Valley 0 — Allison DeJidas had eight kills, seven service points, and two blocks as the top-ranked Yellowjackets shutout Section 5-AA foe Valley. Lauren Lampus collected six kills and nine service points, Isabella Russo added six kills and two blocks, and Hannah Mason notched five kills and two blocks for Freeport (13-2, 10-0).

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0— Renee Robson tallied 13 service points, two aces and 13 assists to help lead the Lancers to a straight-set sweep of Section 5-AA rival East Allegheny.

Kaylee Sciubba added nine kills, eight service points and four aces and Cameron Simurda notched four kills for Deer Lakes (9-2, 8-1).

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 1 — Gabie Hornack had 11 kills, and Hannah Pastor recorded eight kills to go with four blocks to lead Burrell (6-6, 4-6) to a Section 5-AA victory. Delaney Markle added 24 assists, and Sara Novak had five aces.