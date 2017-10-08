High school scores and schedule: Oct. 8, 2017
Updated 16 hours ago
High schools
Hockey
Monday's schedule
Class AAA
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 8:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Plum, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Baldwin at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hampton, 9:10 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Blackhawk at Kiski Area, 8:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 9:15 p.m.
Division 2
Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 9 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Monday's schedule
WPIAL
Class A
Section 2
Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Brentwood at Washington, 7 p.m.
Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
McKeesport at Carrick, 5:15 p.m.
Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.
Yough at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Bishop Carroll at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls
Monday's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
North Hills at Shaler, 7:45 p.m.
Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.
Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.
Section 3
Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Plum at Brashear, 7 p.m.
Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.
Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.
Norwin at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Franklin Regional at Mars, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.
Section 2
Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.
Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Obama Academy at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at South Park, 3:30 p.m.
Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.
Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.
Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.
South Fayette at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Freedom at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.
Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Quaker Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.
Freeport at Springdale, 7 p.m.
Valley at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.
Section 3
Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.
Derry at McGuffey, 7 p.m.
Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.
Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.
Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.
Seton LaSalle at Geibel, 4 p.m.
Section 3
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Mohawk, 7 p.m.
Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.
Riverside at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.
Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 4 a.m.
Avonworth at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.
Brownsville at Bentworth, 7 p.m.
District 6
Nonconference
Ligonier Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.
Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.
California at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.
Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.
Connellsville at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.
Cornell at Northgate, 6 p.m.
Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.
East Allegheny at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Elizabeth Forward at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.
Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Jefferson-Morgan at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.
Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.
Seneca Valley at Uniontown, 6 p.m.
South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.
South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.
Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.
Upper St. Clair at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.
Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.
Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.
Penns Manor at United, 6:30 p.m.
To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.