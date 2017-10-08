Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedule: Oct. 8, 2017

Tribune-Review | Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017, 10:42 p.m.

Updated 16 hours ago

High schools

Hockey

Monday's schedule

Class AAA

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 8:30 p.m.; Cathedral Prep at Plum, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Baldwin at Shaler, 6 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:15 p.m.; Mars at Upper St. Clair, 7 p.m.; North Hills at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Hampton, 9:10 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Franklin Regional, 6:30 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Meadville, 7:35 p.m.; Blackhawk at Kiski Area, 8:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; South Park at Thomas Jefferson, 7:15 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at Greensburg Central Catholic, 9:15 p.m.

Division 2

Elizabeth Forward at Carrick, 9 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class A

Section 2

Winchester Thurston at Greensburg Central Catholic, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Brentwood at Washington, 7 p.m.

Fox Chapel at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

McKeesport at Carrick, 5:15 p.m.

Shaler at Woodland Hills, 3:30 p.m.

Yough at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Bishop Carroll at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Girls

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

Butler at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

North Hills at Shaler, 7:45 p.m.

Pine-Richland at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Baldwin at Mt. Lebanon, 7:45 p.m.

Canon-McMillan at Bethel Park, 7:30 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Peters Township, 7:45 p.m.

Section 3

Allderdice at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Plum at Brashear, 7 p.m.

Woodland Hills at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Connellsville at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.

Latrobe at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.

Norwin at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Franklin Regional at Mars, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana at Gateway, 6:30 p.m.

Section 2

Elizabeth Forward at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.

Laurel Highlands at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Uniontown at Mt. Pleasant, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Obama Academy at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at South Park, 3:30 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Blackhawk at West Allegheny, 7:45 p.m.

Central Valley at Ambridge, 7:30 p.m.

Hopewell at Montour, 7:30 p.m.

South Fayette at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Freedom at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.

Keystone Oaks at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Quaker Valley at South Allegheny, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

East Allegheny at Deer Lakes, 6 p.m.

Freeport at Springdale, 7 p.m.

Valley at Highlands, 6:30 p.m.

Section 3

Charleroi at Yough, 7 p.m.

Derry at McGuffey, 7 p.m.

Waynesburg at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Apollo-Ridge at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.

Jeannette at Serra Catholic, 7 p.m.

Riverview at St. Joseph, 3:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beth-Center at Monessen, 4 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Bishop Canevin, 7 p.m.

Seton LaSalle at Geibel, 4 p.m.

Section 3

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Mohawk, 7 p.m.

Neshannock at Quigley Catholic, 4 p.m.

Riverside at Vincentian Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Sewickley Academy at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 4:30 p.m.

Winchester Thurston at Ellis School, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Albert Gallatin at Carrick, 4 a.m.

Avonworth at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.

Brownsville at Bentworth, 7 p.m.

District 6

Nonconference

Ligonier Valley at West Branch, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Avella at Mapletown, 7 p.m.

Bethel Park at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.

California at Beth-Center, 6 p.m.

Chartiers-Houston at Trinity, 7:30 p.m.

Connellsville at Shaler, 7:30 p.m.

Cornell at Northgate, 6 p.m.

Deer Lakes at Kiski Area, 7:30 p.m.

East Allegheny at Trinity Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Forward at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.

Freedom at Quigley Catholic, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Jefferson-Morgan at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

McKeesport at Woodland Hills, 6 p.m.

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

Plum at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.

Ringgold at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Riverview at Apollo-Ridge, 7:30 p.m.

Seneca Valley at Uniontown, 6 p.m.

South Side Beaver at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.

South Fayette at Thomas Jefferson, 6 p.m.

Southmoreland at Albert Gallatin, 7 p.m.

Upper St. Clair at Avonworth, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Burgettstown, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Homer-Center at Blairsville, 7:30 p.m.

Ligonier Valley at Marion Center, 7:30 p.m.

Northern Cambria at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.

Penns Manor at United, 6:30 p.m.

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.