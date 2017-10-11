Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Huemme's hat trick leads Plum girls to OT win over Fox Chapel

Staff Reports | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Plum's first meeting against Fox Chapel ended in an overtime loss, but the Mustangs got some revenge.

Jordyn Huemme finished off a hat trick 54 seconds into overtime, giving Plum a dramatic 3-2 victory over No. 5 Fox Chapel in the teams' Section 3-AAAA finale Wednesday night.

Gina Proviano assisted on all three goals for Plum (12-3, 8-2), which denied rival Fox Chapel an undefeated season in section play.

Sarah Sinnott scored twice for Fox Chapel (11-4-1, 9-1).

Deer Lakes 5, Valley 3 — Abigail Boulos, Eva Sipko and Maura Rupprecht contributed a goal and assist each in a Section 2-AA victory over Valley (4-10, 2-9).

Alexis Kaszubowski and Hayden Gruver both added a goal for the Lancers (10-5-1, 6-4-1).

Freeport 6, Highlands 1 — Six different players — Kaylee Comparatore, Sidney Shemanski, Dana Palko, Piper Claypool, Abby Bastaja and Lexi Dell — scored for No. 2 Freeport (13-2-1, 10-0-1) in a victory over Section 2-AA rival Highlands (1-12-2, 1-8-2).

Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 3 — Lexi Moyer scored twice and added an assist as Kiski edged Connellsville (8-7, 4-6) for a Section 4-AAAA win.

Reagan Frederick also scored and had an assist for the Cavaliers (9-5, 6-4), and Kaylee Elwood also found the back of the net.

Burrell 3, East Allegheny 2 — Danica Johnson, Lisa Wagner and Megan Malits had a goal each for No. 5 Burrell (10-3-1, 8-3) in a Section 2-AA win at East Allegheny (8-7-1, 4-7-1).

Jordan Kolakowski had an assist, and Ally Klems stopped six shots for the Bucs.

Springdale 3, Southmoreland 1— Sydni Henley scored a goal and registered an assist to help Springdale secure a nonsection victory over Southmoreland (4-10).

Jaden Domaratz and Valeri Krstonich also scored for the Dynamos (8-5-1).

Serra Catholic 7, Riverview 2 — Francesca Lio had a goal and an assist, but Riverview fell to Serra Catholic (8-7, 7-4) in Section 1-A action. Sydney McDonough also scored for Riverview (4-10, 4-7).

Girls volleyball

Leechburg 3, Vincentian Academy 0 — Mackenzie Fello had nine kills and six aces, and Brittany Robilio added seven aces and 16 digs to help Leechburg (10-3, 9-3) sweep Vincentian Academy in a Section 4-A match.

Cameron Davies had 14 service points and 27 assists. Daesha Knight contributed 10 kills and four aces.

Freeport 3, Valley 0 — Tori Radvan had five kills, three blocks and five service points as the Class AA No. 1 Yellowjackets racked up another Section 5 victory.

Isabella Russo also had five kills and five service points for Freeport (14-2, 11-0), and Mallory Stopko added 12 service points and two aces.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.