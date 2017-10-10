High school scores, schedules for Oct. 10, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Field Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
North Allegheny 6, Hempfield 0
Norwin 4, Latrobe 0
Pine-Richland 7, Penn-Trafford 1
Golf
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL Team Semifinals
Class AAA
At Linden Hall Golf Course
*1. Fox Chapel, 377; *2. Peters Township, 379; *3. Mt. Lebanon, 406; 4. Upper St. Clair, 410; Montour, 416; Latrobe, 420; 7. Armstrong, 431; 8. Thomas Jefferson, 432; 9. Laurel Highlands, 480
At Ponderosa Golf Course
*1. Central Catholic, 379; *2. Shady Side Academy, 384; *3. Pine-Richland, 391; 4T. Seneca Valley, 395; 4T. Penn-Trafford, 395; 6. Moon, 402; 7. Hampton, 404; 8. Elizabeth Forward, 406; 9. Blackhawk, 424
Class AA
At Indian Run Golf Course
*1. Sewickley Academy, 388; *2. South Park, 398; *3. Riverside, 421; 4. South Side Beaver, 429; 5. Carmichaels, 444; 6. Seton LaSalle, 445; 7. Beaver, 468; 8. Derry, 488; 9. Serra Catholic, 523
At River Forest Country Club
*1. McGuffey, 405; *2. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 416; *3. Quaker Valley, 421; 4. Neshannock, 453; 5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 459; 6. Waynesburg, 460; 7. Freeport, 477; 8. Northgate, 484; 9. St. Joseph, 493; 10. Eden Christian, 509
Hockey
Tuesday's results
Class AAA
Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan (n)
Division II
Burrell at Trinity (n)
Soccer
Boys
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, North Hills 1
Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0
Section 2
Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Section 3
Brashear 6, Penn Hills 1
Central Catholic 7, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)
Section 4
Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0
Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0
Norwin 2, Latrobe 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem 7, Armstrong 0
Highlands 1, Hampton 0
Knoch 2, Indiana 0
Section 2
Ambridge 1, Blackhawk 0
Moon 6, Hopewell 0
West Allegheny 3, Montour 2
Section 3
Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 2
Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 0
Ringgold 9, Trinity 1
Section 4
Chartiers Valley 1, South Fayette 0
Gateway 3, McKeesport 0
Thomas Jefferson 1, West Mifflin 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Obama Academy 7, East Allegheny 0
South Allegheny 2, Elizabeth Forward 0
South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Section 2
Deer Lakes 4, Valley 0
Freeport 7, Derry 0
Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0
Section 3
Charleroi 1, Brownsville 0
Southmoreland 3, Washington 0
Waynesburg 9, Yough 0
Section 4
Central Valley 2, Beaver 2
Quaker Valley 11, South Side Beaver 2
Riverside 8, New Brighton 1
Class A
Section 1
Freedom 12, Beaver County Christian 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Neshannock 0
Quigley Catholic 2, Mohawk 0
Section 2
Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Serra Catholic 0
St. Joseph 6, Geibel 1
Trinity Christian 5, Jeannette 2
Section 3
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Aquinas Academy 0
Riverview 4, Avonworth 1
Springdale 7, Carlynton 0
Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 0
Section 4
Beth-Center 1, California 0
Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 1
Chartiers-Houston 2, Brentwood 1
Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1
Tuesday's summaries
Section 4-AAAA
Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0
Goals: KA: Colin Joyner, Keaton Moorhead
Assists: KA: Jeff Wilkinson
Goalkeepers: KA: Nicholas Smith (5 saves)
Records: KA: 2-10-2; 1-8-2; H: 4-9-1, 1-9-1
Section 1-AAA
Highlands 1, Hampton 0
Goals: HI: Andre Christopher
Assists: HI: Gabe Norris
Goalkeepers: HI: Gabe Anthony (8 saves)
Records: HI: 7-8-1, 5-6; HA: 7-8, 7-4
Section 2-AA
Deer Lakes 4, Valley 0
Goals: DL: Michael Sullivan, Colton Spence, AJ Dorman, Eric Franciscus
Assists: DL: Sullivan (2)
Goalkeepers: DL: Jesse Greyshock (2 saves)
Records: DL: 10-2-2, 8-2-1; V: 4-10-1, 2-8-1
Freeport 7, Derry 0
Goals: F: Bryce Hanby (2), Braden Change, Hunter Hardin, Alec Parker, Trent Parker, Dan Lynch
Assists: F: Hanby (2), Change (2), Hardin, Ike Linhart.
Records: F: 12-4, 8-3; D: 2-12, 0-11
Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0
Goals: SSA: Wally Navid (2), Ben Ream
Records: SSA: 8-5-1, 6-5-1; B: 4-8-1, 2-8-1
Section 2-A
St. Joseph 6, Geibel 1
Goals: SJ: Daniel Fábregas (3), Eli Swierczewski, Lucas Wilmer, Nick Ammon
Assists: SJ: Wilmer, Andrew Sullivan (2), Diesel Losch
Goalkeepers: SJ: Mason Hurlbut (3 saves)
Records: SJ: 5-10-1; G: 0-10-2, 0-9-1
Section 3-A
Riverview 4, Avonworth 1
Goals: R: Andrew Garda, Adam Walker, Mike Komaniak, Clay Solares
Assists: Garda, Walker, Sean Abraham, Sam Connolly
Goalkeepers: R: Jordan Zatawski (4 saves)
Records: R: 10-4-1, 8-3-1; A: 11-5, 9-4
Springdale 7, Carlynton 0
Goals: S: Jared Demore (4), Zach Liberati, Nick Taliani, Michael Mitchell
Assists: Taliani (2), Demore, Liberati, Sammy Rzescotarski
Goalkeepers: S: Mike Zolnierczyk (8 saves)
Records: S: 11-2-1, 10-2-1; C: 4-10, 3-10
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 2A
Section 3
Brownsville 4, McGuffey 1
Class A
Section 1
Shady Side Academy 12, Jeannette 0
Section 4
South Side Beaver 3, Carlynton 2
Nonsection
Monessen 1, McKeesport 0
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Section 3
Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Chartiers Valley at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Freedom, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at Derry, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.
Section 2
Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Nonsection
Springdale at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL Section Singles Tournament
Class AAA
Section 1
At Franklin Regional
Championship
Maria Santilli, Norwin, d. Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0
Consolation
Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Abby Herman, Gateway, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5
Section 3
At Shady Side Academy
Championship
Amanda Nord, Fox Chapel, d. Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0
Consolation
Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, d. Aya Youssef, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-4
Section 4
At Trinity Middle School
Championship
Isabela Paixao, Montour, d. Golda Gershanok, Mt. Lebanon, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5
Consolation
Katherine Izzo, Mt. Lebanon, d. Kara Joseph, Chartiers Valley, 6-3, 7-5
Class AA
Section 1
At Greensburg Racquet Club
Championship
Marlayna Verenna, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Anna Vitale, Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Consolation
Elyssa Temu, South Park, d. Caylee Jackson, South Park, 6-4, 6-1.
Section 2
At Brady's Run Park
Championship
Devyn Campbell, Beaver, d. Sydni Lewis, Beaver, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-1
Consolation
Crista Nativio, Neshannock, d. Abbey Demofonte, Neshannock, 6-1, 6-2
Section 4
At Nichols Field
Championship
Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Simran Bedi, Sewickley Academy, 5-3, injury def.
Consolation
Olivia Obrien, Vincentian Academy, d. Alexander Freelancer, Winchester Thurston, 6-3, 6-1
Volleyball
Girls
Tuesday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1
Pine-Richland 3, Butler 0
North Hills at Shaler (n)
Section 2
Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 0
Mt. Lebanon 3, Moon 2
Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)
Section 3
Hempfield 3, Franklin Regional 0
Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1
Nortwin 3, Connellsville 1
Section 4
Armstrong 3, Fox Chapel 0
Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic (n)
Woodland Hills at Kiski Area (n)
Class 3A
Section 1
Greensburg Salem at Gateway (n)
Indiana at McKeesport (n)
Section 2
Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 1
South Fayette 3, Trinity 0
Ringgold at Ambridge (n)
Section 3
Belle Vernon 3, Uniontown 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 0
Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0
Section 4
Hampton 3, Blackhawk 0
Knoch 3, New Castle 0
Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Laurel at Beaver Falls (n)
Mohawk at New Brighton (n)
Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)
Section 2
Avonworth 3, Freedom 0
Beaver 3, Hopewell 0
South Side Beaver 3, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 2
Section 3
Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)
McGuffey at Waynesburg (n)
Washington at Brownsville (n)
Section 4
Serra Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0
Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 1
Carlynton at Steel Valley (n)
Section 5
Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0
Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Class A
Section 1
Beaver County Christian 3, Cornell 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Union 0
Rochester at Western Beaver (n)
Section 2
California 3, Geibel 1
Carmichaels 3, Bentworth 0
Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown (n)
West Greene at Frazier (n)
Section 3
Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0
Chartiers-Houston 3, Avella 1
Fort Cherry 3, Northgate 0
Brentwood at Burgettstown (n)
Section 4
Leechburg 3, Springdale 0
Eden Christian Academy at Riverview (n)
St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Nonsection
Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity 2
West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 0
Plum at Peters Township (n)
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Nonsection
Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Frazier, 7 p.m.
To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.