Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Oct. 10, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, 11:36 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Field Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

North Allegheny 6, Hempfield 0

Norwin 4, Latrobe 0

Pine-Richland 7, Penn-Trafford 1

Golf

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL Team Semifinals

Class AAA

At Linden Hall Golf Course

*1. Fox Chapel, 377; *2. Peters Township, 379; *3. Mt. Lebanon, 406; 4. Upper St. Clair, 410; Montour, 416; Latrobe, 420; 7. Armstrong, 431; 8. Thomas Jefferson, 432; 9. Laurel Highlands, 480

At Ponderosa Golf Course

*1. Central Catholic, 379; *2. Shady Side Academy, 384; *3. Pine-Richland, 391; 4T. Seneca Valley, 395; 4T. Penn-Trafford, 395; 6. Moon, 402; 7. Hampton, 404; 8. Elizabeth Forward, 406; 9. Blackhawk, 424

Class AA

At Indian Run Golf Course

*1. Sewickley Academy, 388; *2. South Park, 398; *3. Riverside, 421; 4. South Side Beaver, 429; 5. Carmichaels, 444; 6. Seton LaSalle, 445; 7. Beaver, 468; 8. Derry, 488; 9. Serra Catholic, 523

At River Forest Country Club

*1. McGuffey, 405; *2. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 416; *3. Quaker Valley, 421; 4. Neshannock, 453; 5. Greensburg Central Catholic, 459; 6. Waynesburg, 460; 7. Freeport, 477; 8. Northgate, 484; 9. St. Joseph, 493; 10. Eden Christian, 509

Hockey

Tuesday's results

Class AAA

Seneca Valley at Canon-McMillan (n)

Division II

Burrell at Trinity (n)

Soccer

Boys

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, North Hills 1

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Baldwin 2, Bethel Park 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Section 3

Brashear 6, Penn Hills 1

Central Catholic 7, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 2, Allderdice 1 (OT)

Section 4

Franklin Regional 1, Connellsville 0

Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0

Norwin 2, Latrobe 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem 7, Armstrong 0

Highlands 1, Hampton 0

Knoch 2, Indiana 0

Section 2

Ambridge 1, Blackhawk 0

Moon 6, Hopewell 0

West Allegheny 3, Montour 2

Section 3

Belle Vernon 9, Albert Gallatin 2

Laurel Highlands 6, Uniontown 0

Ringgold 9, Trinity 1

Section 4

Chartiers Valley 1, South Fayette 0

Gateway 3, McKeesport 0

Thomas Jefferson 1, West Mifflin 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Obama Academy 7, East Allegheny 0

South Allegheny 2, Elizabeth Forward 0

South Park 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Section 2

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 0

Freeport 7, Derry 0

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0

Section 3

Charleroi 1, Brownsville 0

Southmoreland 3, Washington 0

Waynesburg 9, Yough 0

Section 4

Central Valley 2, Beaver 2

Quaker Valley 11, South Side Beaver 2

Riverside 8, New Brighton 1

Class A

Section 1

Freedom 12, Beaver County Christian 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Neshannock 0

Quigley Catholic 2, Mohawk 0

Section 2

Greensburg Central Catholic 2, Serra Catholic 0

St. Joseph 6, Geibel 1

Trinity Christian 5, Jeannette 2

Section 3

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 13, Aquinas Academy 0

Riverview 4, Avonworth 1

Springdale 7, Carlynton 0

Vincentian Academy 5, Eden Christian 0

Section 4

Beth-Center 1, California 0

Bishop Canevin 2, Monessen 1

Chartiers-Houston 2, Brentwood 1

Seton LaSalle 2, Bentworth 1

Tuesday's summaries

Section 4-AAAA

Kiski Area 2, Hempfield 0

Goals: KA: Colin Joyner, Keaton Moorhead

Assists: KA: Jeff Wilkinson

Goalkeepers: KA: Nicholas Smith (5 saves)

Records: KA: 2-10-2; 1-8-2; H: 4-9-1, 1-9-1

Section 1-AAA

Highlands 1, Hampton 0

Goals: HI: Andre Christopher

Assists: HI: Gabe Norris

Goalkeepers: HI: Gabe Anthony (8 saves)

Records: HI: 7-8-1, 5-6; HA: 7-8, 7-4

Section 2-AA

Deer Lakes 4, Valley 0

Goals: DL: Michael Sullivan, Colton Spence, AJ Dorman, Eric Franciscus

Assists: DL: Sullivan (2)

Goalkeepers: DL: Jesse Greyshock (2 saves)

Records: DL: 10-2-2, 8-2-1; V: 4-10-1, 2-8-1

Freeport 7, Derry 0

Goals: F: Bryce Hanby (2), Braden Change, Hunter Hardin, Alec Parker, Trent Parker, Dan Lynch

Assists: F: Hanby (2), Change (2), Hardin, Ike Linhart.

Records: F: 12-4, 8-3; D: 2-12, 0-11

Shady Side Academy 5, Burrell 0

Goals: SSA: Wally Navid (2), Ben Ream

Records: SSA: 8-5-1, 6-5-1; B: 4-8-1, 2-8-1

Section 2-A

St. Joseph 6, Geibel 1

Goals: SJ: Daniel Fábregas (3), Eli Swierczewski, Lucas Wilmer, Nick Ammon

Assists: SJ: Wilmer, Andrew Sullivan (2), Diesel Losch

Goalkeepers: SJ: Mason Hurlbut (3 saves)

Records: SJ: 5-10-1; G: 0-10-2, 0-9-1

Section 3-A

Riverview 4, Avonworth 1

Goals: R: Andrew Garda, Adam Walker, Mike Komaniak, Clay Solares

Assists: Garda, Walker, Sean Abraham, Sam Connolly

Goalkeepers: R: Jordan Zatawski (4 saves)

Records: R: 10-4-1, 8-3-1; A: 11-5, 9-4

Springdale 7, Carlynton 0

Goals: S: Jared Demore (4), Zach Liberati, Nick Taliani, Michael Mitchell

Assists: Taliani (2), Demore, Liberati, Sammy Rzescotarski

Goalkeepers: S: Mike Zolnierczyk (8 saves)

Records: S: 11-2-1, 10-2-1; C: 4-10, 3-10

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 2A

Section 3

Brownsville 4, McGuffey 1

Class A

Section 1

Shady Side Academy 12, Jeannette 0

Section 4

South Side Beaver 3, Carlynton 2

Nonsection

Monessen 1, McKeesport 0

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; Shaler at Pine-Richland, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.; Peters Township at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Section 3

Brashear at Allderdice, 7 p.m.; Fox Chapel at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Penn Hills at Woodland Hills, 5 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Latrobe at Hempfield, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Knoch at Indiana, 7 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Albert Gallatin at Elizabeth Forward, 7:30 p.m.; Belle Vernon at Uniontown, 7 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Laurel Highlands, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Chartiers Valley at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Obama Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Ambridge at Hopewell, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Montour, 6 p.m.; South Fayette at Blackhawk, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Beaver at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at Freedom, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Burrell at East Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes at Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Highlands at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at Derry, 7 p.m.; McGuffey at Charleroi, 7 p.m.; Yough at Waynesburg, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic at Apollo-Ridge, 4 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Shady Side Academy at Jeannette, 7 p.m.

Section 2

Bentworth at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Beth-Center, 7 p.m.; Monessen at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Mohawk at Neshannock, 7 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Riverside, 4 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Eden Christian at Winchester Thurston, 4 p.m.; Ellis School at Sewickley Academy, 4:15 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Nonsection

Springdale at Southmoreland, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL Section Singles Tournament

Class AAA

Section 1

At Franklin Regional

Championship

Maria Santilli, Norwin, d. Addison Kemerer, Latrobe, 6-0, 6-0

Consolation

Hannah Yan, Franklin Regional, d. Abby Herman, Gateway, 2-6, 7-6 (4), 7-5

Section 3

At Shady Side Academy

Championship

Amanda Nord, Fox Chapel, d. Charlotte James, Fox Chapel, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0

Consolation

Elle Santora, Shady Side Academy, d. Aya Youssef, Shady Side Academy, 6-0, 6-4

Section 4

At Trinity Middle School

Championship

Isabela Paixao, Montour, d. Golda Gershanok, Mt. Lebanon, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5

Consolation

Katherine Izzo, Mt. Lebanon, d. Kara Joseph, Chartiers Valley, 6-3, 7-5

Class AA

Section 1

At Greensburg Racquet Club

Championship

Marlayna Verenna, Greensburg Central Catholic, d. Anna Vitale, Greensburg Central Catholic, 6-4, 7-6 (5)

Consolation

Elyssa Temu, South Park, d. Caylee Jackson, South Park, 6-4, 6-1.

Section 2

At Brady's Run Park

Championship

Devyn Campbell, Beaver, d. Sydni Lewis, Beaver, 6-3, 6-7 (8), 6-1

Consolation

Crista Nativio, Neshannock, d. Abbey Demofonte, Neshannock, 6-1, 6-2

Section 4

At Nichols Field

Championship

Christina Walton, Sewickley Academy, d. Simran Bedi, Sewickley Academy, 5-3, injury def.

Consolation

Olivia Obrien, Vincentian Academy, d. Alexander Freelancer, Winchester Thurston, 6-3, 6-1

Volleyball

Girls

Tuesday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 3, Seneca Valley 1

Pine-Richland 3, Butler 0

North Hills at Shaler (n)

Section 2

Baldwin 3, Canon-McMillan 0

Mt. Lebanon 3, Moon 2

Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair (n)

Section 3

Hempfield 3, Franklin Regional 0

Penn-Trafford 3, Latrobe 1

Nortwin 3, Connellsville 1

Section 4

Armstrong 3, Fox Chapel 0

Penn Hills at Oakland Catholic (n)

Woodland Hills at Kiski Area (n)

Class 3A

Section 1

Greensburg Salem at Gateway (n)

Indiana at McKeesport (n)

Section 2

Montour 3, Chartiers Valley 1

South Fayette 3, Trinity 0

Ringgold at Ambridge (n)

Section 3

Belle Vernon 3, Uniontown 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Albert Gallatin 0

Laurel Highlands 3, Yough 0

Section 4

Hampton 3, Blackhawk 0

Knoch 3, New Castle 0

Mars 3, Lincoln Park 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Laurel at Beaver Falls (n)

Mohawk at New Brighton (n)

Neshannock at Ellwood City (n)

Section 2

Avonworth 3, Freedom 0

Beaver 3, Hopewell 0

South Side Beaver 3, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 2

Section 3

Charleroi at Beth-Center (n)

McGuffey at Waynesburg (n)

Washington at Brownsville (n)

Section 4

Serra Catholic 3, Keystone Oaks 0

Seton LaSalle 3, South Park 1

Carlynton at Steel Valley (n)

Section 5

Burrell 3, Apollo-Ridge 0

Deer Lakes 3, East Allegheny 0

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Class A

Section 1

Beaver County Christian 3, Cornell 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Union 0

Rochester at Western Beaver (n)

Section 2

California 3, Geibel 1

Carmichaels 3, Bentworth 0

Jefferson-Morgan at Mapletown (n)

West Greene at Frazier (n)

Section 3

Bishop Canevin 3, Sto-Rox 0

Chartiers-Houston 3, Avella 1

Fort Cherry 3, Northgate 0

Brentwood at Burgettstown (n)

Section 4

Leechburg 3, Springdale 0

Eden Christian Academy at Riverview (n)

St. Joseph at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Nonsection

Vincentian Academy 3, Trinity 2

West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 0

Plum at Peters Township (n)

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Nonsection

Chartiers Valley at Beaver, 7 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Frazier, 7 p.m.

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

