Westmoreland athletes of the week: Penn-Trafford's Gavin Patrick, GCC's Abby Zambruno

Gavin Patrick

School: Penn-Trafford

Sport: Hockey

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Patrick scored three goals and added two assists to lead Penn-Trafford (1-1) to a 6-3 win over Shaler in the PIHL Class AA opener Oct. 2.

“I thought we played really well. Going into the season, the other teams didn't think we really had a chance since we lost a lot of players. But I thought we stepped up and played well,” Patrick said.

What do you think is the reason for the strong opening performance?

Offseason training really helped. We had something every single day. We all got a lot stronger and stronger as a team.

What were your goals going into the season?

Just to win and do better than the team last year. A lot of us are coming up from JV and didn't have an idea of the level of competition. I think the Pens Cup is a realistic goal for us if we play up to our abilities.

How would you describe your style of play?

I would say my style of play is little bit more conservative but can be aggressive. I like to play high in the slot but be aggressive in the corners.

Who is your favorite hockey player?

Kris Letang. The way he moves the puck and his speed shows how you should play even though I'm not a defenseman. The way he plays with his confidence really rubs off on me.

What is your favorite junk food?

Chocolate-covered pretzels. My parents know that I love them and they buy them for me frequently.

Abby Zambruno

School: Greensburg CC

Sport: Golf

Class: Junior

Claim to fame: Zambruno finished in fourth place after shooting 84 at the WPIAL Class AA individual championship Oct. 4 at Diamond Run Golf Club in Sewickley. Sewickley Academy's Tatum McKelvey captured the WPIAL title with an 81. “Last week at WPIALs, I started out slow and the middle of the round I got into a good rhythm, but the last few holes didn't go my way. I'm so glad I'm moving onto Tom's Run (for the regional),” Zambruno said.

What can you learn from your finish at WPIALs?

Having that experience of having the lead and the pressure, it's good to know how to handle the situation and know that every shot counts. Having that pressure situation will be helpful for the rest of the season.

What is it to have an older sister like Olivia who has had success at these tournaments?

I learn a lot from her. We push each other a lot. With her being good at high school golf, she makes me want to do better. It's a real good push from her to reach and be as good as she was.

What can you learn from the PIAA experience last year that you can apply this year?

(Having played) at Heritage Hills before will help me. If I make it, knowing the course will be helpful.

What do you think the team needs to do to come out with the team title?

This year will be tough. Central Valley and Sewickley Academy are really good teams. We need to focus on ourselves and play the best that we can play.