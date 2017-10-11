Greensburg Salem runners to face challenge at WCCA meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem junior Mark Brown is looking forward to the annual Westmoreland County Coaches' Association cross country meet Thursday at Westmoreland County Community College.

He expects the competition will be a little tougher than he and his teammates faced Saturday at the Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet. The meet is scheduled for 3 p.m.

Because of college testing and other events, some of the top teams in the WPIAL did not compete at Saturday's Tri-State meet, including Norwin and Latrobe.

“I'm looking forward to the meet,” Brown said. “The course will be fast, and we've raced almost everyone already.”

Brown finished third Saturday at Cal (Pa.), and teammates Cameron Binda (fourth) and Dylan Binda (eighth) also finished in the top 10. Greensburg Salem won the Class AA team title and should be favored to win the county team title.

“I'm looking to win and hopefully get a (personal record),” Brown said. “I'm hoping for a good day.”

Cameron Binda said he was pleased with his run Saturday, mostly because it was so hot (mid 80s).

“Norwin will be pretty tough at the county meet,” Binda said. “If we all have a good day, we can get them; we'll see.”

Brown placed sixth in the county meet in 2016, and the Bindas were seventh and eighth.

Franklin Regional's Mark Provenzo was the county champion for the boys and Latrobe's Maria Cawoski took the girls honor last season. The Wildcats girls also won the team title.

Hempfield's Calvin Dziewulski was the top Spartans runner, finishing seventh in Class AAA.

In the girls race, Greensburg Salem's Emma Andrasko was second in Class AA and third overall. Teammates Maddie Murtland finished ninth and Jamie Tanto 11th. The Golden Lions girls placed third as a team.

“I'm excited about the county meet because there will be so many good girls competing,” Andrasko said. “I'm ready to get after it because it's my final county cross country meet. It should be a good race.”

Belle Vernon's Grace Henderson placed fifth in the Class AA race.

Hempfield's Laura Aston placed third overall in Class AAA, and teammate Kendra Winkleblech was seventh. Penn-Trafford's Julie Vislosky was eighth.

Aston said the heat Saturday prevented her from running faster. She also is excited about the county meet.

”I've never really placed before in the county meet, but I think this will be a good year for me,” Aston said. “I'm excited.”

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.