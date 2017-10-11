High school scores, schedules for Oct. 11, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Field Hockey
Wednesday's results
Class AAA
Section 1
Pine-Richland 8, Latrobe 0
Section 2
Oakland Catholic 7, Woodland Hills 1
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Armstrong at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.
Division 2
Kennedy Catholic at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Central Valley, 6:45 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Allderdice 6, Brashear 2
Class 2A
Section 1
South Park 7, East Allegheny 0
District 6
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 4, Forest Hills 0
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 2
Montour at Baldwin, 5:30 p.m.
Section 1
Highlands at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Mohawk at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.
Section 2
Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Section 3
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Eden Christian, TBD; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.
Section 4
Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Beaver County Christian at Beaver, 5 p.m.; Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny 1, North Hills 0
Pine-Richland 7, Shaler 0
Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0
Section 2
Baldwin 5, Bethel Park 1
Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0
Section 3
Allderdice 10, Brashear 1
Penn Hills 4, Woodland Hills 0
Plum 3, Fox Chapel 2
Section 4
Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0
Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 3
Penn-Trafford 0, Norwin 0
Class 3A
Section 1
Gateway 2, Franklin Regional 2
Indiana 1, Knoch 0
Mars 4, Hampton 0
Section 2
Belle Vernon 3, Uniontown 1
Elizabeth Forward 13, Albert Gallatin 0
Mt. Pleasant 4, Laurel Highlands 1
Section 3
Chartiers Valley 1, Ringgold 0
South Park 6, Oakland Catholic 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Obama Academy 0
Trinity 3, West Mifflin 1
Section 4
Ambridge 5, Hopewell 1
Blackhawk 3, South Fayette 2
Central Valley 1, West Allegheny 0
Moon 4, Montour 0
Class 2A
Section 1
Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 0
Freedom 7, South Allegheny 0
Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0
Section 2
Burrell 3, East Allegheny 2
Deer Lakes 5, Valley 3
Freeport 6, Highlands 1
Section 3
Brownsville 15, Derry 0
McGuffey 0, Charleroi 0
Waynesburg 4, Yough 2
Class A
Section 1
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Apollo-Ridge 0
Serra Catholic 7, Riverview 2
Section 2
Bishop Canevin 3, Beth-Center 1
Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0
Seton LaSalle 6, Monessen 0
Section 3
Mohawk 1, Neshannock 0
Riverside 2, Quigley Catholic 0
Section 4
Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1
South Side Beaver 3, OLSH 2
Nonsection
Springdale 3, Southmoreland 1
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 3
Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 3
Trinity at South Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 2
Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.
Nonsection
Bentworth at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Laurel Highlands, 7:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.; North Hills at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.
District 6
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Wednesday's results
WPIAL
Class AA
Section 5
Freeport 3, Valley 0
Nonsection
Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 0
Burrell 3, Gateway 0
Central Valley 3, Mars 1
Frazier 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1
Greensburg Salem 3, Obama Academy 0
Hampton 3, Lincoln Park 0
Mapletown 3, Hundred, W Va. 0
Today's schedule
WPIAL
Class 4A
Section 1
North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.
Section 3
Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Section 1
McKeesport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Section 2
Ambridge at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Trinity, 6 p.m.
Section 3
Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 6 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.
Section 4
Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:15 p.m.; Mars at New Castle, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Section 1
Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Laurel, 6 p.m.; Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.
Section 2
Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland at Washington, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.
Section 4
Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Section 5
Derry at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Section 1
Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Section 2
California at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.
Section 3
Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.
Section 4
Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Springdale at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, TBD
Nonsection
Baldwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7 p.m.
District 6
Heritage
Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.
To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.