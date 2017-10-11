High school scores, schedules for Oct. 11, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Field Hockey

Wednesday's results

Class AAA

Section 1

Pine-Richland 8, Latrobe 0

Section 2

Oakland Catholic 7, Woodland Hills 1

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Central Catholic at North Allegheny, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Freeport, 7 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop at Greensburg Salem, 7:15 p.m.

Division 2

Kennedy Catholic at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Ringgold at Central Valley, 6:45 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Allderdice 6, Brashear 2

Class 2A

Section 1

South Park 7, East Allegheny 0

District 6

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 4, Forest Hills 0

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Fox Chapel at Central Catholic, 7:45 p.m.; Woodland Hills at Penn Hills, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Hempfield at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski Area at Franklin Regional, 7:30 p.m.; Penn-Trafford at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 2

Montour at Baldwin, 5:30 p.m.

Section 1

Highlands at Knoch, 7:15 p.m.; Indiana at Armstrong, 4 p.m.; Mars at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Elizabeth Forward at South Park, 7:30 p.m.; South Allegheny at East Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Steel Valley at Keystone Oaks, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Freeport at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant at Derry, 6:30 p.m.; Valley at Burrell, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

McGuffey at Washington, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland at Yough, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Brownsville, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Mohawk at Mohawk, 4 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 8 p.m.

Section 2

Jeannette at Greensburg Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic at Geibel, 4 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Trinity Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Section 3

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 7:30 p.m.; Carlynton at Eden Christian, TBD; Riverview at Springdale, 7 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Aquinas Academy, 4 p.m.

Section 4

Beth-Center at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Bishop Canevin at Chartiers-Houston, 7 p.m.; Monessen at California, 7 p.m.; Seton LaSalle at Brentwood, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Beaver County Christian at Beaver, 5 p.m.; Bethel Park at Seneca Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Canon-McMillan at Belle Vernon, 6 p.m.; Connellsville at Ringgold, 7:30 p.m.; Gateway at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Kiski School at Shady Side Academy, 6:30 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at West Mifflin, 7:30 p.m.; North Hills at Plum, 7:30 p.m.; Sewickley Academy at Quaker Valley, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at McKeesport, 7 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Chartiers Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny 1, North Hills 0

Pine-Richland 7, Shaler 0

Seneca Valley 1, Butler 0

Section 2

Baldwin 5, Bethel Park 1

Mt. Lebanon 2, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 1, Canon-McMillan 0

Section 3

Allderdice 10, Brashear 1

Penn Hills 4, Woodland Hills 0

Plum 3, Fox Chapel 2

Section 4

Hempfield 3, Latrobe 0

Kiski Area 4, Connellsville 3

Penn-Trafford 0, Norwin 0

Class 3A

Section 1

Gateway 2, Franklin Regional 2

Indiana 1, Knoch 0

Mars 4, Hampton 0

Section 2

Belle Vernon 3, Uniontown 1

Elizabeth Forward 13, Albert Gallatin 0

Mt. Pleasant 4, Laurel Highlands 1

Section 3

Chartiers Valley 1, Ringgold 0

South Park 6, Oakland Catholic 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Obama Academy 0

Trinity 3, West Mifflin 1

Section 4

Ambridge 5, Hopewell 1

Blackhawk 3, South Fayette 2

Central Valley 1, West Allegheny 0

Moon 4, Montour 0

Class 2A

Section 1

Avonworth 4, Keystone Oaks 0

Freedom 7, South Allegheny 0

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0

Section 2

Burrell 3, East Allegheny 2

Deer Lakes 5, Valley 3

Freeport 6, Highlands 1

Section 3

Brownsville 15, Derry 0

McGuffey 0, Charleroi 0

Waynesburg 4, Yough 2

Class A

Section 1

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Apollo-Ridge 0

Serra Catholic 7, Riverview 2

Section 2

Bishop Canevin 3, Beth-Center 1

Chartiers-Houston 1, Bentworth 0

Seton LaSalle 6, Monessen 0

Section 3

Mohawk 1, Neshannock 0

Riverside 2, Quigley Catholic 0

Section 4

Eden Christian 2, Winchester Thurston 1

South Side Beaver 3, OLSH 2

Nonsection

Springdale 3, Southmoreland 1

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 3

Penn Hills at Allderdice, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 3

Trinity at South Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 2

Monessen at Chartiers-Houston, 4 p.m.

Nonsection

Bentworth at Southmoreland, 7 p.m.; Carlynton at Ellwood City, 4 p.m.; Gateway at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Laurel Highlands, 7:15 p.m.; Hopewell at Beaver, 7 p.m.; McKeesport at Jeannette, 3:45 p.m.; North Hills at Knoch, 3:45 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Freedom, 6 p.m.; Springdale at Riverview, 3:45 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Steel Valley, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston at Seton LaSalle, 6 p.m.

District 6

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Wednesday's results

WPIAL

Class AA

Section 5

Freeport 3, Valley 0

Nonsection

Beaver 3, Chartiers Valley 0

Burrell 3, Gateway 0

Central Valley 3, Mars 1

Frazier 3, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 1

Greensburg Salem 3, Obama Academy 0

Hampton 3, Lincoln Park 0

Mapletown 3, Hundred, W Va. 0

Today's schedule

WPIAL

Class 4A

Section 1

North Allegheny at Butler, 7 p.m.; Pine-Richland at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley at Shaler, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Bethel Park at Mt. Lebanon, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Peters Township at Upper St. Clair, 7:30 p.m.

Section 3

Franklin Regional at Penn-Trafford, 7:30 p.m.; Hempfield at Connellsville, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin at Latrobe, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Kiski Area at Penn Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Plum at Woodland Hills, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Section 1

McKeesport at Highlands, 7:30 p.m.; Obama Academy at Greensburg Salem, 7:30 p.m.; West Mifflin at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Section 2

Ambridge at Montour, 6 p.m.; West Allegheny at Trinity, 6 p.m.

Section 3

Laurel Highlands at Belle Vernon, 7:30 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson at Yough, 6 p.m.; Uniontown at Elizabeth Forward, 6 p.m.

Section 4

Knoch at Blackhawk, 7:15 p.m.; Mars at New Castle, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Section 1

Ellwood City at Mohawk, 7:30 p.m.; New Brighton at Laurel, 6 p.m.; Shenango at Neshannock, 7:30 p.m.

Section 2

Beaver at Freedom, 7 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Hopewell, 7:15 p.m.; Quaker Valley at South Side Beaver, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Brownsville at McGuffey, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland at Washington, 7 p.m.; Waynesburg at Charleroi, 7:30 p.m.

Section 4

Seton LaSalle at Carlynton, 7:15 p.m.; Steel Valley at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Section 5

Derry at Freeport, 7:15 p.m.; East Allegheny at Apollo-Ridge, 6 p.m.; Valley at Deer Lakes, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Section 1

Union at Beaver County Christian, 7 p.m.; Western Beaver at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Section 2

California at Jefferson-Morgan, 6 p.m.; Frazier at Bentworth, 7 p.m.; Geibel at Carmichaels, 7 p.m.; Mapletown at West Greene, 7 p.m.

Section 3

Bishop Canevin at Avella, 7 p.m.; Brentwood at Chartiers-Houston, 6 p.m.; Burgettstown at Northgate, 6:30 p.m.; Fort Cherry at Sto-Rox, 7 p.m.

Section 4

Greensburg Central Catholic at Eden Christian Academy, 7 p.m.; Springdale at St. Joseph, 6 p.m.; Trinity Christian at Riverview, 7:30 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Leechburg, TBD

Nonsection

Baldwin at Armstrong, 7 p.m.; Burrell at Gateway, 7:15 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Hopewell, 6 p.m.; Carrick at Keystone Oaks, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Rochester, 7 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Ligonier Valley at Homer-Center, 6:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria at Purchase Line, 7:30 p.m.; Blairsville at Penns Manor, 6:30 p.m.

To report results, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.