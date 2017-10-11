Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley athletes of the week: St. Joseph's Augusta Beaver, Deer Lakes' Jesse Greyshock

William Whalen | Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017, 10:42 p.m.
Augusta Beaver
Jesse Greyshock
Augusta Beaver

School: St. Joseph

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: Not many players had a better pair of games than Beaver did last week. The 5-foot-6 center midfielder turned in a hat-trick in the Spartans' 8-3 loss to Section 1-A rival Apollo-Ridge. She turned right back around and scored a pair of goals in St. Joseph's 6-5 section win over Jeannette on Saturday. A four-year starter and team captain, Beaver leads St. Joseph (2-10, 2-9) in goals (15).

When did you start playing soccer?

I started when I was 6. I was in first grade.

How do you explain your recent scoring outburst?

I just like scoring. If I see an opportunity, I try my hardest to take it.

Is there a team on the schedule that you and your teammates wished you had another crack at?

I think if we played Riverview again, we could beat them. I really do.

What is the strength of this year's team?

Our biggest strength for everybody is that we're really held together by our friendship for each other.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My grandmother, Kate Middleton and Taylor Swift.

What three words best describe you?

Shy. Girly. Genuine.

What actress should play you in a Hollywood movie?

I think Emma Watson. I think that we're similar.

What do you enjoy most about the fall/autumn months?

Definitely the fall fashion, the makeup, pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween and Phantom Fright Night at Kennywood.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Latin.

Something interesting about you that that nobody knows?

I like to cook. I'm a pretty good cook.

What's your speciality?

I think potatoes.

What are your plans for after high school?

I'm really hoping to go to Duquesne University. I'll maybe just play intramural soccer.

Jesse Greyshock

School: Deer Lakes

Class: Junior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: After playing the center-midfielder position the past two seasons, Greyshock's move to goalkeeper has helped Deer Lakes (10-2-2, 8-2-1) to a No. 4 ranking in WPIAL Class AA. He's riding a six-game shutout streak, including Tuesday's 4-0 win over Section 2-2A foe Valley. Greyshock currently has a 0.57 goals-against average and nine shutouts. He also plays goalkeeper for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds under-17 team.

Why did you start playing soccer?

I started because I was a very active kid, and I started around 5 years old and went through the Deer Lakes youth soccer organization.

Can you describe how competitive Section 2-AA is this season?

It's been an extremely competitive section. The top four teams have been in the (WPIAL) top 10. We play some of the best teams in AA.

When did you realize that goalkeeper was the position for you?

I never really decided to play goalkeeper. I thought it would be a cool thing to try out. I like the command and leadership role of it.

Where do the Lancers need to improve before the postseason?

We definitely need to touch up on some things. There's no major things that we need to improve because we have great team chemistry.

What's been the secret to your shutout streak?

It's not just me. It's definitely my two center backs, who are Nick Caro and Eric Franciscus.

What is the strength of this year's team?

Our midfield has been exceptional. We're a very unselfish team, and we work the ball around fantastically.

Who is the most difficult scorer you've gone up against?

I don't know about names, but Mt. Pleasant has some good people up top that I've had to face.

How did last year's 2-1 quarterfinal loss to South Park change this team?

That team last year, we had eight starting seniors. which was a big loss. Now that we have all these freshmen and people that have stepped up this season, we're a completely different team.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

Petr Cech (goalkeeper, Czech national team), Brett Keisel, Chance The Rapper.

What three words best describe you?

Fearless. Outgoing. Loud.

What actor should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Kevin Spacey.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Math. I'm a big math person.

Something interesting about you that that nobody knows?

I started a ping-pong club at my school. I'm a big ping-pong player. I just started it last year. We're trying to spread it to other schools.

William Whalen is a freelance writer.

