Other High School Sports

Quaker Valley rowers Kimmy, Trovato pick colleges

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Quaker Valley rower Tessa Kimmy has committeed to Tennessee.
Quaker Valley rower Tessa Kimmy has committeed to Tennessee.

Two Quaker Valley seniors will continue their rowing careers in college, both in orange and both down south.

Tessa Kimmy and Tori Trovato committed recently to Tennessee and Clemson, respectively, for the 2018-19 season. Both are members of the Three Rivers Junior Rowing team on Washington's Landing.

Tennessee was the first school Kimmy visited, and the Volunteers set the bar high.

“The biggest draw for me was (the) team,” Kimmy said. “I was so impressed with their strength, grit and (passion) for the sport and each other.

“I am super excited to work towards their NCAA goals.”

The Vols placed third in the automatic qualifier standings for the NCAA championship regatta in the Big 12 meet the past three seasons.

Kimmy was in demand after a stellar campaign in which she earned gold in the prestigious Head of the Charles Regatta and silver in the USRowing Youth National Championships as part of a coxed four. She picked up three gold medals and one silver in the four events in which she competed for the USRowing Junior Women High Performance Camp team in the USRowing Club National Championships over the summer.

“I had many great schools reach out to me over the past year,” she said. “Narrowing it down to just four was practically impossible.”

Besides Tennessee, Kimmy visited Louisville, Wisconsin and Syracuse.

Three Rivers Junior Rowing coach Matt Grau said Kimmy is one of the strongest rowers to come through the program recently.

“Tennessee is ecstatic to have her,” he said.

Trovato searched for a team that is on the rise and believes Clemson is it.

She said her sister, Katie, who rowed for Texas, was a role model.

“During her time, she was able to be part of the program's shift from not making NCAAs to being fourth in the nation,” she said. “I sought out (programs) where I could be the underdog.”

The Tigers, who are based in South Carolina, placed sixth in the ACC Rowing championship last season.

Trovato said Central Florida, Syracuse and Miami (Fla.) were other schools she considered.

Grau is excited for Trovato, who reached a consolation final in an eight in youth nationals.

“She has made a ton of progress this year,” Grau said. “She is one of the leaders on the team and has a strong presence within the boat.

“I am sure she will make an immediate impact at Clemson.”

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

