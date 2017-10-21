Alle-Kiski Valley roundup: Riverview boys soccer upends defending WPIAL champion

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Riverview ensured a new champion will be crowned in Class A boys soccer.

Mike Komaniak scored with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining, giving No. 11 Riverview a 2-1 victory over defending WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy in a Class A first-round game at Montour.

Adam Walker scored the game's first goal early in the second half for Riverview (12-5-1).

Alex Gordon tied the score for No. 6 Sewickley Academy (9-9-1) on a penalty kick with 18 minutes left.

The Raiders, who missed the playoffs each of the past two years, will play No. 3 Seton LaSalle in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Deer Lakes 5, Brownsville 0 — Devin Murray and A.J. Dorman scored two goals apiece as the No. 4 Lancers (13-3-2) coasted to a WPIAL Class AA first-round victory at Chartiers Valley.

Brendan Wangler scored the opening goal of the game for Deer Lakes. The Lancers recorded their ninth shutout in their past 10 games and 12th of the season. Deer Lakes will play No. 12 Beaver in the quarterfinals Wednesday at a site and time to be determined.

Peters Township 2, Fox Chapel 0 — Logan Brinsky and Tyler Opferman scored as No. 1 Peters Township (15-0-1) blanked Fox Chapel (9-9) in a Class 4A first-round game at Peters Township.