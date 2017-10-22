Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Hampton runner Joey Cafaro looks to complete 'great comeback story'

Devon Moore | Sunday, Oct. 22, 2017, 11:05 p.m.
Hampton cross country runners Matt Gust (left) and Joe Cafaro train Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton cross country runners Matt Gust (left) and Joe Cafaro train Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Hampton cross country runner Joe Cafaro trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton cross country runner Joe Cafaro trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Hampton cross country runner Matt Gust trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton cross country runner Matt Gust trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Hampton's cross country team trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.
Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review
Hampton's cross country team trains Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at Hartwood Acres.

Hampton cross country runner Joey Cafaro never really left, but he still had to make a comeback.

It's one he hopes to complete Thursday at the WPIAL cross country championships at Cooper's Lake.

The Talbots' lead runner came within five seconds of qualifying for states last year as a sophomore. He was looking to take the next step after an offseason of training and another solid year of outdoor spring track, where he runs the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.

Those hopes were dashed in December. Cafaro, a junior, was diagnosed with a tarsal coalition, an irregular bone growth in his foot. He underwent surgery in February, forcing him to miss outdoor track season and start his summer training late.

“If he makes it, it'd be a great comeback story,” said Dean Longwell, in his eighth year as coach of the boys team.

“He's very dedicated. Not just in running but in school. Most of the guys are.”

The boys team has done well this season, and with only two seniors in the top seven, look to be strong for 2018, as well.

“You can't make practice mandatory in the summer,” Longwell said. “But they started meeting as a team. This is probably the best summer we've had in terms of attendance.”

Some of that was without Cafaro, who couldn't start running until June. Though Cafaro doesn't think he reached the potential once thought possible after last year's close miss at WPIALs, he likes the position he is in.

“I really didn't think I was going to get back to where I was,” Cafaro said. “I was in a tough place for a while. But I worked hard, stuck with it. This season isn't going to be what I wanted it to be, but I'll make the most of it. I think I'll be able to make states.”

Fellow junior Matt Gust has been a solid No. 2 all year for the team. Longwell thinks he has an outside shot to qualify at Slippery Rock on Thursday.

“I don't think it's out of the realm of possibility for him to make it. He just has to have that one special race. For some that's out of reach, but for him it's a possibility.”

Other runners who have made strides this year include senior Jonah Wyszomirski and sophomores Josh Holmes and Joe Fish.

“I think Joe grew leaps and bounds in terms of running,” said Longwell. “For his time, he's probably running about a minute faster than last year. … Josh probably ran the best race of his career last Saturday at the Mack Cooper Invitational.”

Meanwhile, Cafaro will look to complete what would be a spectacular comeback.

“I'm faster this year,” he said. “But I'm not ... at my potential after getting that late start. If the season could go longer, I might reach that peak. Last year I was running the best that I could have.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.

