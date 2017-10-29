Herald spotlight athlete: Shady Side Academy's Callie Davis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Callie Davis, a sophomore at Shady Side Academy, has helped lead the SSA girls soccer team to the WPIAL Class A semifinals. She scored two goals in a first-round win over Apollo-Ridge and added two more in a quarterfinal win over Sewickley Academy.

“Callie makes being good at soccer look pretty effortless,” SSA coach Leah Powers said. “She will receive the ball, magically create space for herself and then send an amazing shot into the upper corner of the net.”

Here's a closer look at this week's Herald Spotlight Athlete:

How long have you been playing soccer?

Since I was 4.

How long did it take you to realize the rivalry with Greensburg Central Catholic is pretty intense?

I experienced it on the sidelines when I was a ball girl and on the field when I was a freshman. It is intense.

What movie could you watch over and over again?

“Guardians of the Galaxy.”

What three items have to be in your refrigerator?

Ice cream, Eggo waffles and Arnold Palmer iced tea/lemonade.

What do you like to do in your spare time?

Watch Netflix and hang out with my friends.

What is your favorite TV show?

Anything superhero related.

What would make up your all-time favorite meal?

Pancakes and pizza.

Is there a food you refuse to eat?

Anything that's green, except for M&Ms and Skittles.

People would be surprised to know that you ...

Like playing goalie for fun.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.