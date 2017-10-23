Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Sewickley roundup: Quaker Valley tops Seton LaSalle to move to 8-1

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 36 minutes ago

A week after losing its first game to Aliquippa, the Quaker Valley football team traveled to Peters Township Stadium on Friday and got back on track with a 42-7 win over second-ranked Seton LaSalle.

“Last week, we couldn't celebrate. We were disappointed,” QV coach Jerry Veshio said. “The kids were angry with the loss. Because it was the first loss of the season, I challenged them to respond. You kind of saw what it was (Friday).”

The Rebels (7-1) mustered only 105 yards of offense, including 87 yards on the ground.

After a Rebels' three-and-out to start the game, the Quakers (8-1) didn't waste any time getting on the scoreboard, as junior running back Quinn Hill rushed for a 63-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.

On the ensuing drive, Seton LaSalle answered with a 27-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Matt Banbury to junior Jamar Shegog. The drive was kept alive after the Rebels recovered a muffed punt by the Quakers deep in QV territory.

As the Quakers defense was suffocating the Rebels run game, the Quaker Valley offense, led by senior quarterback Ricky Guss, started to create separation before halftime.

The Quakers collected 411 yards of total offense, including 192 rushing yards.

A couple of drives after the Rebels tied the game in the first quarter, Guss made a tough fourth-down conversion to keep a drive alive. One play later, Guss found Hill in the back of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass to put the Quakers up 15-7.

In the second quarter, the Quakers defense, with a combination of Rebels penalties, made a stand after a bad punt gave the Rebels the ball at the Quaker Valley 45-yard line.

Right before the half, Guss found senior running back Jordan Taylor on a screen pass for a 41-yard touchdown. The score came a minute after the Rebels made a goal line stand.

The Quakers finished with five unanswered touchdowns, including a 15-yard run by Guss on the first drive of the second half.

Guss completed 8 of 16 passes for 212 yards and three touchdown, while rushing for 81 yards for the Quakers.

Girls tennis

Sewickley Academy's Lydia Elste and Alina Mattson defeated Vincentian's Olivia O'Brien and Gracie Waters, 6-2, 6-2, to win the Section 4-AA doubles title last week.

At the WPIAL tournament, the Panthers pair lost in the consolation match to Beaver's Devyn Campbell and Sydni Lewis, 6-3, 6-2, to finish fourth.

Field hockey

The Sewickley Academy field hockey team will play at top-seeded Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL Class A semifinals at 7 p.m. Thursday. The winner will play against either Ellis School or Aquinas Academy for the title at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 at North Allegheny.

