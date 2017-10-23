Norwin runners gear up for WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin cross country teams are hitting their peak heading into the biggest race of the season.

Both teams finished in second place in Section 1-AAA and are coming off top-three finishes at the Westmoreland County Coaches Association championships Oct. 12 in Youngwood. They will look to roll that into strong races at the WPIAL meet Thursday.

The boys team finished first at the WCCA race. Leading the way was freshman Alex Jubert, who finished with a time of 17 minutes, 49.30 seconds for seventh place.

“He has been a surprise,” Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “We knew he could have a good season coming in, but he has had a great freshman year.”

Youth has made a major impact for the Knights as sophomores Jacob Tarosky and Nick Shavel raced their way to all-county performances at the WCCA race.

But there is experience as well for the Knights. Carson Shipley is the lone senior and finished the WCCA race in ninth, with a time of 17:56.

“He has been getting into shape,” Fleckenstein said. “He is a four-year leader for us. He gets us scoring in meets and leads us in practice. He has had a great career and season.”

Junior Eli Olson also has been a leader. He finished 10th at the WCCA race with a time of 18:01.

While the boys team is young, that doesn't mean a lack of WPIAL championship experience will deflate their chances at Cooper's Lake.

“Sometimes not having experience is as good as having experience,” Fleckenstein said. “They have never been up there and experienced it when it is cold or rainy. They can treat is like any race. The guys can go in and do what they normally do. They won't be intimidated.”

The girls team, meanwhile, finished third at the WCCA race. Leading the way was Courtney Kosanovic, who finished in seventh with a time of 20:55. The junior has reached the PIAA championship the previous two seasons.

“She is a steady athlete in the terms of running,” Fleckenstein said. “She is a strong runner. She is comfortable with the course at Cooper's Lake.”

Seniors Jessica Gibson and Laurel Noe, as well as junior Caitlin Kosanovic, finished in the top 20 at the WCCA race. Junior Julia Fasiczka is another runner the Knights can rely on.

Sophomore Madison Pesi has continued to improve, finishing in 24th at the WCCA championships (22:31).

“The team is following the same path as the last couple of years,” Fleckenstein said. “The experience we have helps. It feels like we have had girls like Courtney and Caitlin for five or six years, but they are only juniors.”

Norwin will look to transition the experience into another strong finish at Cooper's Lake after finishing sixth the last two seasons.

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.