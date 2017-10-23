Norwin roundup: Boys soccer team falls in opening round

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sophomore defender Tommy Samosky's goal off a corner kick with 1 minute, 40 seconds left in overtime gave Canon-McMillan a 2-1 victory over host Norwin on Saturday night in a WPIAL Class 4A boys soccer first-round playoff game in North Huntingdon.

The 11th-seeded Big Macs (11-6) outlasted the No. 6 Knights (11-4-4) in a game plagued by fouls and stoppages for physical play.

It was the seventh straight first-round loss for Norwin.

After a scoreless first half, Samosky gained separation from the Knights defense and scored in the 44th minute. It stayed 1-0 until the 75th minute, when Norwin tied it on a blast from Jake Nebinski from 20 yards.

Canon-McMillan appeared to win it five minutes into overtime, but a goal was disallowed. Samosky's indirect kick went into the net but was not touched by a teammate. Brandon Byer was closest to the play and followed the shot in, but the score did not count.

Soon after, Samosky was in the right spot to take the corner kick and find the back of the net for the winner.

Football

Class 6A No. 3 Central Catholic (7-2) scored 14 points in the first and third quarters in its 35-14 nonconference win at Norwin (4-5). Brock Dieter rushed for both of Norwin's touchdowns.

The Knights, who are 2-3 in the Class 6A Southeastern Conference and have locked up the fourth playoff spot, will finish the regular season Friday at Hempfield.

Girls soccer

Norwin earned the No. 4 seed for the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs after finishing 14-1-1 in the regular season. The Knights were scheduled to play Canon-McMillan in the first round, after deadline for this edition.

Tennis

Norwin's Trinity Miller and Lauren Hartner finished fourth at the Section 1-AAA doubles tournament. They lost to Armstrong's Ashleigh Bowser and Lauren Virostek in the consolation match.

Volleyball

Norwin captured its host tournament title Saturday to enter the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs with momentum. The Knights, who finished 8-2 and shared the Section 3-AAAA title with Penn-Trafford, earned the No. 8 seed and will play No. 9 Peters Township in the opening round at 6 p.m. Thursday at Baldwin.