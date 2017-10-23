Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Penn-Trafford roundup: Warriors set to face McKeesport

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

For as uneventful as some blowouts can be, a lot happened during the latest one for top-ranked Penn-Trafford on Friday in Harrison City.

A lengthy and happening first half paved the way for an important Class 5A Big East Conference win for the Warriors, 54-19 over Kiski Area on senior night at Warrior Stadium.

• Quarterback Cam Laffoon threw for three touchdowns, and John Gay IV scored three times.

• Dimitri George intercepted two passes and caught a short touchdown pass.

• Caleb Lisbon turned a third Kiski Area turnover into a 61-yard pick-6.

• And kicker Nick Tarabrella broke the school record for career field goals.

All that effort and scoring against a gritty Cavaliers team that held off the mercy rule as long as they could was well worth it because McKeesport lost.

Gateway (8-1, 6-1) edged the Tigers, 21-18.

The Warriors (9-0, 7-0) earned a share of the conference championship, their third title in four years, and moved within a win of their fifth undefeated regular season.

They'll finish the regular season at McKeesport (6-2, 5-2) next week with a chance to nail down the No. 1 seed.

“I liked the way we came out. Our defense got a few turnovers, and the safety was big,” Penn-Trafford coach John Ruane said. “It's great to see Gateway beat (McKeesport). This conference is crazy with how many teams can beat each other. The whole bracket's going to be wide open when our four teams get in it.”

Penn-Trafford put up 33 points during a drawn-out, 40-minute opening quarter. Gay scored a pair of early rushing touchdowns and a bad snap on a Kiski Area punt sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety, and it was 16-0 Warriors.

Anthony Cervone, who set the tone with a big kick return, caught a 57-yard pass from Laffoon, and Tarabrella hit a 27-yard field goal, the 16th of his career and a program record.

Lisbon's interception return made it 33-0.

Girls soccer

The Penn-Trafford girls earned the No. 2 seed for the WPIAL Class AAAA playoffs after finishing 13-3-1 in the regular season. The Warriors were scheduled to play Penn Hills in the first round, after deadline for this edition.

Tennis

Penn-Trafford's two doubles teams lost in the first round at the Section 1-AAA tournament last week. Ruby Chen and Livvy Haberberger fell 10-7 to Hempfield, and Sophia Pernick and Rachel Mills won a preliminary round match before losing 10-6 to Latrobe.

Volleyball

The Penn-Trafford girls wrapped up the Section 3-AAA schedule 8-2 and shared first place with Norwin. On Monday, the Warriors were awarded the No. 10 seed in the WPIAL Class AAAA tournament. They will play No. 7 Upper St. Clair at 6 p.m. Thursday in the opening round.

Field hockey

The defending champion Penn-Trafford field hockey team earned the No. 1 seed for the WPIAL Class AA tournament. The Warriors were scheduled to play for the title Wednesday against the winner of Woodland Hills and Oakland Catholic.

