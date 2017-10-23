Plum runners ready for WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Nick Kinek was used to running shorter distances in junior high cross country races.

The increase to 3.1 miles for varsity competitions this season apparently wasn't too difficult a transition for the Plum freshman.

Kinek is one of the top runners for the Mustangs boys team this fall, and he is looking forward to the WPIAL-championship stage Thursday afternoon at Cooper's Lake near Slippery Rock.

“I've heard a little bit about the course, that some of it is flat and there also is a big hill,” Kinek said. “I think I can do OK on it. It's just going to be a matter of how I can run the race. I can't be going out too fast the first mile. I have to pace myself, pass people and get the place I need to make it to states.”

Kinek has been at the head of the pack this season. He was the Plum boys' top finisher at the Division I, Section 4 meet Sept. 27 at Northmoreland Park in Apollo with an 11th-place time of 18 minutes, 53 seconds.

“Nick is a very competitive runner, and I think he will run well and respond to the level of the competition,” Plum coach Joe Ionta said. “He's done an outstanding job.”

The Plum boys only graduated one runner who competed at WPIALs last year, and Ionta said this year's group can make waves in the team standings. The team was 18th at WPIALs in 2016.

It will come down to, Ionta said, how healthy the team will be as Thursday's race approaches.

Robert Hankinson, a sophomore, placed 12th at the section meet and also hopes to fare well at WPIALs.

The championship races Thursday start at 12:45 p.m. with the Class A girls and continue every 45 minutes through the AAA boys at 4:30 p.m.

Each boys and girls team is permitted to enter seven runners, and the places of the top five finishers will constitute the team score.

The top four teams for the Class A girls and top three for the other five will qualify for the PIAA championships, set for Nov. 4 at Parkview Cross Country Course at the Hershey Giant Center Complex. The runners from those qualifying teams also will compete in the individual races at states.

The top individual finishers at WPIALs will earn spots at the PIAA championships. For the Class A girls, it's the top 20 individuals who are not on one of the state-qualifying teams. With the other five, the top 15 individuals will move on to the state meet.

Sophomore Angela Valotta hopes to make a return trip to states. She finished 27th in the AAA race at WPIALs last year in a time of 20:43 and was the final individual to qualify.

She knows she will have to go faster this year if she is to make it back to Hershey.

“I know the course, and that will help me out a little bit,” said Valotta, who placed ninth at the section meet.

Ionta said being at Cooper's Lake and around the top runners will help boost Valotta to achieve a season- and career-best time.

“She always rises to the occasion, and we expect nothing less from her at WPIALs,” Ionta said.

The girls returned every runner from last year's 25th-place WPIAL finish and added pieces.

“(WPIALs) will be another great experience for the girls team, which is improving with every meet and practice,” Ionta said.

Both teams, Ionta said, made great strides this season. That, he added, was evident at the section meet ,where each squad finished with 5-3 records.

The boys team came within a couple points of second place, while the girls placed fourth.

“A lot of the runners posted season-best times at the section meet,” Ionta said. “It was a great meet for them.”

Both teams finished their dual-meet seasons with 9-3 records.

“It's been a very successful season,” Ionta said. “That's the second-best combined record (18-6) that we've ever had at Plum.”

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.