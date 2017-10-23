High schools and schedules: Oct. 23, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Semifinals

Monday's result

Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Oakland Catholic/Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 7 p.m.

Football

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

USO (4-5, 4-1) vs. Brashear (4-4, 3-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (5-4, 4-1) vs. Westinghouse (5-3, 5-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 6

WestPAC vs. Heritage Conference crossover

Friday's schedule

All games at 7 p.m.

Portage (8-1) at Homer-Center (8-1); Windber (7-2) at Northern Cambria (6-3); Ferndale (6-3) at Penns Manor (5-4); Shade (4-5) at Purchase Line (5-4); Meyersdale (4-5) at West Shamokin (4-5); Blacklick Valley (3-6) at United (4-5); North Star (3-6) at Marion Center (2-7); Conemaugh Township (1-8) at Saltsburg (1-8); Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at Blairsville (1-8)

Appalachian Bowl

Saturday's schedule

Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) at Ligonier Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

PennLive Pa. Football Rankings, Oct. 23

Class 6A

School Record Prev.

1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 7-0 1

2. Pine-Richland (7) 9-0 2

3. Parkland (11) 9-0 3

4. Delaware Valley (2) 9-0 6

5. Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1 7

6. Coatesville (1) 8-1 8

7. La Salle College HS (12) 6-2 5

8. Downingtown East (1) 8-1 4

9. North Penn (1) 7-2 NR

10. Neshaminy (1) 8-1 NR

Teams to watch: State College (6) 6-2, Manheim Twp. (3) 7-1, Garnet Valley (1) 8-1, Pittsburgh C.C. (7) 7-2, Bethel Park (7) 7-1, Pennsbury (1) 8-1.

Class 5A

School Record Prev.

1. Harrisburg (3) 8-0 1

2. Archbishop Wood (12) 6-2 2

3. Springfield-Delco (1) 9-0 3

4. Penn-Trafford (7) 9-0 4

5. Manheim Central (3) 8-0 5

6. Gateway (7) 8-1 7

7. West Allegheny (7) 7-1 6

8. Cocalico (3) 7-1 9

9. Grove City (10) 9-0 NR

10. Unionville (1) 8-1 10

Teams to watch: McKeesport (7) 6-2, Governor Mifflin (3) 7-1, Upper Moreland (1) 8-0, Southern Lehigh (11) 8-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 7-2.

Class 4A

School Record Prev.

1. Cathedral Prep (10) 9-0 1

2. Imhotep Charter (12) 7-1 2

3. Berks Catholic (3) 8-0 3

4. Belle Vernon (7) 8-0 4

5. South Fayette (7) 9-0 6

6. Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-1 7

7. Pottsgrove (1) 9-0 8

8. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-2 5

9. John Bartram (12) 9-0 9

10. Selinsgrove (4) 8-1 NR

Teams to watch: Montour (7) 7-1, Greater Johnstown (6) 7-2, Bishop McDevitt (3) 6-2, New Castle (7) 6-3, Berwick (2) 8-1.

Class 3A

School Record Prev.

1. Aliquippa (7) 9-0 1

2. Scranton Prep (2) 9-0 2

3. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-0 3

4. Middletown (3) 8-0 4

5. Palisades (11) 9-0 5

6. Quaker Valley (7) 8-1 7

7. Wyomissing (3) 8-0 8

8. Seton-LaSalle (7) 7-1 6

9. Lehighton (11) 9-0 10

10. Jim Thorpe (11) 9-0 NR

Teams to watch: Forest Hills (6) 8-1, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 7-2, Beaver Area (7) 7-2, Huntingdon Area (6) 8-1, Littlestown (3) 7-1, New Hope-Solebury (1) 8-1.

Class 2A

School Record Prev.

1. Southern Columbia (4) 9-0 1

2. Steel Valley (7) 7-0 2

3. Dunmore (2) 9-0 3

4. Washington (7) 8-0 4

5. Ligonier Valley (6) 9-0 5

6. Wilmington (10) 9-0 6

7. Kane (9) 9-0 7

8. Neumann-Goretti (12) 7-0 8

9. Wellsboro (4) 9-0 9

10. Berlin (5) 9-0 10

Teams to watch: Clarion (9) 8-0, Chestnut Ridge (5) 8-1, South Williamsport (4) 8-1, Greenville (10) 7-2, Newport (3) 8-1.

Class 1A

School Record Prev.

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 9-0 1

2. Steel-High (3) 7-1 2

3. Williams Valley (11) 9-0 3

4. Jeannette (7) 9-0 4

5. California (7) 9-0 5

6. Portage (6) 8-1 6

7. Imani Christian (7) 7-2 7

8. Old Forge (2) 9-0 8

9. OLSH (7) 7-2 9

10. Homer-Center (6) 8-1 10

Teams to watch: Clairton (7) 6-2, Farrell (10) 7-2, Lackawanna Trail (2) 7-2, Curwensville (9) 7-1, Muncy (4) 7-2.

Golf

Boys

PIAA State Championship

Monday's results

First round

At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York

Par 71

Class AAA

1. Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic, 70; T2. Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional, 71; T2. Hunter Bruce, Peters Township, 71; T4. Shane Angle, Crestwood, 72; T4. Liam Hart, Holy Ghost Prep, 72; T4. Trey Kuntz, Manheim Township, 74; T7. Pat Kelly, Cathedral Prep, 73; T7. Timothy Cooper, Central Dauphin, 73; T7. Jacob Macinanti, Manheim Township, 73; T17. Tanner Gregorczyk, Shaler, 77; T19. Neal Shipley, Central Catholic, 78; T21. Mark McNulty, Seneca Valley, 79; T24. Jack Steve, Upper St. Clair, 80; T26. Rico Sciulli, Pine-Richland, 81; T30. Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 82; T34. Joe Klingensmith, Elizabeth Forward, 86

Class AA

1. Chase Miller, Tulpehocken, 68; 2. William Mirams, Notre Dame ES, 72; T3. Luke Tercek, Bishop McCort, 74; T3. Jack Habeeb, Scranton Prep, 74; 5. Hunter Donahue, McGuffey, 75; T6. Ryan Peters, Saegertown, 76; T6. David Nichols, Seneca, 76; T6. Christian Sadler, Bentworth, 76; T6. Will Cocito, Sewickley Academy, 76; 10. Justin Hand, Riverside, 77; T11. Skyler Fox, Riverside, 78; T16. Aaron Yorio, Waynesburg, 81; T18. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 82; T26. Trent Belleville, McGuffey, 84; T31. Josh Neff, South Park, 87; 36. Tyler Brinker, South Park, 91

Girls

PIAA State Championship

Monday's results

First round

At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York

Class AAA

Par 72

1. Ellen Wager, Manheim Township, 72; 2. Lauren Freyvogel, Pine-Richland, 73; 3. Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, 74; 4. Samantha Yao, Conestoga, 77; T5. Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny, 78; T5. Jessica Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 78; 7. Kendel Abrams, Susquehannock, 79; 8. Rachel Wilson, Warren, 82; 9. Mary Kate Norcross, Chambersburg, 84; T10. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 85; T10. Julianne Lee, Central York, 85; T16. Natalie Welsh, Mars, 89

Class AA

T1. Maddie Smithco, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 76; T1. Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 76; T3. Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 78; T3. Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 78; T5. Tatumm McKelvey, Sewickley Academy, 81; T5. Kiaria Porter, Central Valley, 81; T7. Abby Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84; T7. Morgan Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 84; 9. Alexandra Lowder, Eastern York, 85; 10. Erika Hoover, Wilmington, 86; T11. Joei Ritmiller, Hopewell, 89

Hockey

Monday's results

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 0

Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park (n)

Mt. Lebanon at Plum (n)

Class AA

Baldwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1

Hempfield 5, Hampton 2

Pine-Richland 7, Montour 3

Shaler 5, Latrobe 2

Mars at North Hills (n)

Class A

Kiski Area 9, Chartiers Valley 5

Greensburg Salem at West Allegheny (n)

Meadville at Deer Lakes (n)

Sewickley Academy at South Park (n)

Division 2

Burrell 9, Elizabeth Forward 4

Tuesday's schedule

PIHL

Class A

Fox Chapel at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.; Norwin at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.

Division II

Connellsville at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday's schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Peters Township (15-0-1) vs. Butler (14-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-3-2) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (16-2-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-9-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

West Allegheny (17-1-1) vs. Belle Vernon (14-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Indiana (12-7) vs. South Fayette (13-4-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-3) vs. Blackhawk (10-4-3) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; Knoch (13-4-2) vs. Montour (13-3-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley (17-1) vs. Riverside (11-5-1) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-3-2) vs. Beaver (7-8-3) at Seneca Valley, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-7-1) vs. Waynesburg (12-6) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (15-2) vs. Central Valley (9-7-2) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-1) vs. Bentworth (13-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (15-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Freedom (18-1) vs. Springdale (13-4-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-2-1) vs. Riverview (12-5-1) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Oct. 31 schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's schedule

Tyrone at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 30

Bellefonte vs. Tyrone/Huntingdon, TBA; Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's schedule

Penns Valley at Juniata, 6 p.m.

First round

Wednesday's schedule

West Shamokin at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Everett, 6 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Juniata/Penns Valley at Bald Eagle Area, 8 p.m.; Bedford at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Grace Prep vs. Westmont Hilltop at Point Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Bye: Bishop McCort

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's results

First round

Class 4A

Kiski Area 2, Mt. Lebanon 1

North Allegheny 5, Plum 1

Norwin 6, Canon-McMillan 1

Penn-Trafford 6, Penn Hills 1

Peters Township 6, Allderdice 0

Pine-Richland 3, Connellsville 0

Upper St. Clair 2, Seneca Valley 0

Fox Chapel 2, Butler 1 (SO)

Class 3A

Ambridge 6, Belle Vernon 1

Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Pleasant 1

Mars 8, Laurel Highlands 0

South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2

Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 2

Moon 5, Oakland Catholic 0

Montour 1, Hampton 0

South Park 3, Knoch 0

Class 2A

Avonworth 3, Springdale 0

Brownsville 3, Deer Lakes 2

Burrell 5, Charleroi 0

Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0

Byes: Freedom (17-0), Freeport (15-2-1), Waynesburg (16-1), Yough (13-2)

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5, Chartiers-Houston 0

Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Eden Christian 1

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Bentworth 2

Seton LaSalle 3, Mohawk 1

Sewickley Academy 4, Serra Catholic 1

South Side Beaver 3, Riverside 2

Shady Side Academy 4, Apollo-Ridge 0

Vincentian Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 1

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semfinals

Wednesday's schedule

Mifflin County at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Championship

Oct. 31

State College vs. Mifflin County/Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Oct. 30

Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's schedule

Juniata at Richland, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Richland/Juniata at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Everett vs. Penns Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills/Ligonier Valley vs. Central at Altoona, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Grace Prep at Point Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. West Branch at Altoona, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's schedule

(Local teams only)

Class AAA

Brashear vs. Pine-Richland at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 1:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Fairview at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Hollidaysburg at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, noon

Class AA

Bedford vs. Knoch at Summit Tennis & Athletic Club, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy vs. Neshannock at Pennbriar Athletic Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. St. Marys at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 12:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

Monday's results

WPIAL

Nonsection

Cornell 3, Carrick 0

South Park at Beaver (n)

Trinity at McGuffey (n)

District 6

Nonsection

Ligonier Valley 3, Huntingdon 0

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's schedule

Connellsville vs. Kiski Area at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Connellsville/Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hempfield at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.; Butler at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Gateway at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Elizabeth Forward at Montour, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. West Mifflin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton vs. Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's schedule

Laurel vs. McGuffey at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Burrell at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Mohawk at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Ellwood City at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Steel Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

First round

Thursday's schedule

Laurel/McGuffey at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley/Ellwood City at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Waynesburg/Keystone Oaks

at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Burrell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Shenango at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; South Park/Mohawk at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Beth-Center/Steel valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday's schedule

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian vs. Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; California vs. Trinity Christian at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Leechburg at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.