High schools and schedules: Oct. 23, 2017
Updated 26 minutes ago
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.
Class AA
Semifinals
Monday's result
Oakland Catholic 5, Woodland Hills 0
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Oakland Catholic/Woodland Hills at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday's schedule
Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 7 p.m.
Football
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's schedule
USO (4-5, 4-1) vs. Brashear (4-4, 3-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (5-4, 4-1) vs. Westinghouse (5-3, 5-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
District 6
WestPAC vs. Heritage Conference crossover
Friday's schedule
All games at 7 p.m.
Portage (8-1) at Homer-Center (8-1); Windber (7-2) at Northern Cambria (6-3); Ferndale (6-3) at Penns Manor (5-4); Shade (4-5) at Purchase Line (5-4); Meyersdale (4-5) at West Shamokin (4-5); Blacklick Valley (3-6) at United (4-5); North Star (3-6) at Marion Center (2-7); Conemaugh Township (1-8) at Saltsburg (1-8); Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at Blairsville (1-8)
Appalachian Bowl
Saturday's schedule
Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) at Ligonier Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
PennLive Pa. Football Rankings, Oct. 23
Class 6A
School Record Prev.
1. St. Joseph's Prep (12) 7-0 1
2. Pine-Richland (7) 9-0 2
3. Parkland (11) 9-0 3
4. Delaware Valley (2) 9-0 6
5. Cumberland Valley (3) 7-1 7
6. Coatesville (1) 8-1 8
7. La Salle College HS (12) 6-2 5
8. Downingtown East (1) 8-1 4
9. North Penn (1) 7-2 NR
10. Neshaminy (1) 8-1 NR
Teams to watch: State College (6) 6-2, Manheim Twp. (3) 7-1, Garnet Valley (1) 8-1, Pittsburgh C.C. (7) 7-2, Bethel Park (7) 7-1, Pennsbury (1) 8-1.
Class 5A
School Record Prev.
1. Harrisburg (3) 8-0 1
2. Archbishop Wood (12) 6-2 2
3. Springfield-Delco (1) 9-0 3
4. Penn-Trafford (7) 9-0 4
5. Manheim Central (3) 8-0 5
6. Gateway (7) 8-1 7
7. West Allegheny (7) 7-1 6
8. Cocalico (3) 7-1 9
9. Grove City (10) 9-0 NR
10. Unionville (1) 8-1 10
Teams to watch: McKeesport (7) 6-2, Governor Mifflin (3) 7-1, Upper Moreland (1) 8-0, Southern Lehigh (11) 8-1, Upper St. Clair (7) 7-2.
Class 4A
School Record Prev.
1. Cathedral Prep (10) 9-0 1
2. Imhotep Charter (12) 7-1 2
3. Berks Catholic (3) 8-0 3
4. Belle Vernon (7) 8-0 4
5. South Fayette (7) 9-0 6
6. Thomas Jefferson (7) 7-1 7
7. Pottsgrove (1) 9-0 8
8. Bethlehem Catholic (11) 7-2 5
9. John Bartram (12) 9-0 9
10. Selinsgrove (4) 8-1 NR
Teams to watch: Montour (7) 7-1, Greater Johnstown (6) 7-2, Bishop McDevitt (3) 6-2, New Castle (7) 6-3, Berwick (2) 8-1.
Class 3A
School Record Prev.
1. Aliquippa (7) 9-0 1
2. Scranton Prep (2) 9-0 2
3. Mercyhurst Prep (10) 9-0 3
4. Middletown (3) 8-0 4
5. Palisades (11) 9-0 5
6. Quaker Valley (7) 8-1 7
7. Wyomissing (3) 8-0 8
8. Seton-LaSalle (7) 7-1 6
9. Lehighton (11) 9-0 10
10. Jim Thorpe (11) 9-0 NR
Teams to watch: Forest Hills (6) 8-1, Notre Dame-Green Pond (11) 7-2, Beaver Area (7) 7-2, Huntingdon Area (6) 8-1, Littlestown (3) 7-1, New Hope-Solebury (1) 8-1.
Class 2A
School Record Prev.
1. Southern Columbia (4) 9-0 1
2. Steel Valley (7) 7-0 2
3. Dunmore (2) 9-0 3
4. Washington (7) 8-0 4
5. Ligonier Valley (6) 9-0 5
6. Wilmington (10) 9-0 6
7. Kane (9) 9-0 7
8. Neumann-Goretti (12) 7-0 8
9. Wellsboro (4) 9-0 9
10. Berlin (5) 9-0 10
Teams to watch: Clarion (9) 8-0, Chestnut Ridge (5) 8-1, South Williamsport (4) 8-1, Greenville (10) 7-2, Newport (3) 8-1.
Class 1A
School Record Prev.
1. Bishop Guilfoyle (6) 9-0 1
2. Steel-High (3) 7-1 2
3. Williams Valley (11) 9-0 3
4. Jeannette (7) 9-0 4
5. California (7) 9-0 5
6. Portage (6) 8-1 6
7. Imani Christian (7) 7-2 7
8. Old Forge (2) 9-0 8
9. OLSH (7) 7-2 9
10. Homer-Center (6) 8-1 10
Teams to watch: Clairton (7) 6-2, Farrell (10) 7-2, Lackawanna Trail (2) 7-2, Curwensville (9) 7-1, Muncy (4) 7-2.
Golf
Boys
PIAA State Championship
Monday's results
First round
At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York
Par 71
Class AAA
1. Jimmy Meyers, Central Catholic, 70; T2. Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional, 71; T2. Hunter Bruce, Peters Township, 71; T4. Shane Angle, Crestwood, 72; T4. Liam Hart, Holy Ghost Prep, 72; T4. Trey Kuntz, Manheim Township, 74; T7. Pat Kelly, Cathedral Prep, 73; T7. Timothy Cooper, Central Dauphin, 73; T7. Jacob Macinanti, Manheim Township, 73; T17. Tanner Gregorczyk, Shaler, 77; T19. Neal Shipley, Central Catholic, 78; T21. Mark McNulty, Seneca Valley, 79; T24. Jack Steve, Upper St. Clair, 80; T26. Rico Sciulli, Pine-Richland, 81; T30. Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 82; T34. Joe Klingensmith, Elizabeth Forward, 86
Class AA
1. Chase Miller, Tulpehocken, 68; 2. William Mirams, Notre Dame ES, 72; T3. Luke Tercek, Bishop McCort, 74; T3. Jack Habeeb, Scranton Prep, 74; 5. Hunter Donahue, McGuffey, 75; T6. Ryan Peters, Saegertown, 76; T6. David Nichols, Seneca, 76; T6. Christian Sadler, Bentworth, 76; T6. Will Cocito, Sewickley Academy, 76; 10. Justin Hand, Riverside, 77; T11. Skyler Fox, Riverside, 78; T16. Aaron Yorio, Waynesburg, 81; T18. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 82; T26. Trent Belleville, McGuffey, 84; T31. Josh Neff, South Park, 87; 36. Tyler Brinker, South Park, 91
Girls
PIAA State Championship
Monday's results
First round
At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York
Class AAA
Par 72
1. Ellen Wager, Manheim Township, 72; 2. Lauren Freyvogel, Pine-Richland, 73; 3. Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, 74; 4. Samantha Yao, Conestoga, 77; T5. Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny, 78; T5. Jessica Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 78; 7. Kendel Abrams, Susquehannock, 79; 8. Rachel Wilson, Warren, 82; 9. Mary Kate Norcross, Chambersburg, 84; T10. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 85; T10. Julianne Lee, Central York, 85; T16. Natalie Welsh, Mars, 89
Class AA
T1. Maddie Smithco, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 76; T1. Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 76; T3. Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 78; T3. Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 78; T5. Tatumm McKelvey, Sewickley Academy, 81; T5. Kiaria Porter, Central Valley, 81; T7. Abby Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84; T7. Morgan Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 84; 9. Alexandra Lowder, Eastern York, 85; 10. Erika Hoover, Wilmington, 86; T11. Joei Ritmiller, Hopewell, 89
Hockey
Monday's results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny 6, Canon-McMillan 0
Cathedral Prep at Bethel Park (n)
Mt. Lebanon at Plum (n)
Class AA
Baldwin 3, Penn-Trafford 1
Hempfield 5, Hampton 2
Pine-Richland 7, Montour 3
Shaler 5, Latrobe 2
Mars at North Hills (n)
Class A
Kiski Area 9, Chartiers Valley 5
Greensburg Salem at West Allegheny (n)
Meadville at Deer Lakes (n)
Sewickley Academy at South Park (n)
Division 2
Burrell 9, Elizabeth Forward 4
Tuesday's schedule
PIHL
Class A
Fox Chapel at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.; Norwin at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.
Division II
Connellsville at Kennedy Catholic, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Wednesday's schedule
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Peters Township (15-0-1) vs. Butler (14-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-3-2) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (16-2-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-9-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
West Allegheny (17-1-1) vs. Belle Vernon (14-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Indiana (12-7) vs. South Fayette (13-4-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-3) vs. Blackhawk (10-4-3) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; Knoch (13-4-2) vs. Montour (13-3-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Quaker Valley (17-1) vs. Riverside (11-5-1) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-3-2) vs. Beaver (7-8-3) at Seneca Valley, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-7-1) vs. Waynesburg (12-6) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (15-2) vs. Central Valley (9-7-2) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.
Class A
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-1) vs. Bentworth (13-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (15-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Freedom (18-1) vs. Springdale (13-4-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-2-1) vs. Riverview (12-5-1) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Oct. 31 schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Tyrone at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 30
Bellefonte vs. Tyrone/Huntingdon, TBA; Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Tuesday's schedule
Penns Valley at Juniata, 6 p.m.
First round
Wednesday's schedule
West Shamokin at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Everett, 6 p.m.
Thursday's schedule
Juniata/Penns Valley at Bald Eagle Area, 8 p.m.; Bedford at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Grace Prep vs. Westmont Hilltop at Point Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
Bye: Bishop McCort
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Monday's results
First round
Class 4A
Kiski Area 2, Mt. Lebanon 1
North Allegheny 5, Plum 1
Norwin 6, Canon-McMillan 1
Penn-Trafford 6, Penn Hills 1
Peters Township 6, Allderdice 0
Pine-Richland 3, Connellsville 0
Upper St. Clair 2, Seneca Valley 0
Fox Chapel 2, Butler 1 (SO)
Class 3A
Ambridge 6, Belle Vernon 1
Franklin Regional 4, Mt. Pleasant 1
Mars 8, Laurel Highlands 0
South Fayette 3, Chartiers Valley 2
Thomas Jefferson 3, Elizabeth Forward 2
Moon 5, Oakland Catholic 0
Montour 1, Hampton 0
South Park 3, Knoch 0
Class 2A
Avonworth 3, Springdale 0
Brownsville 3, Deer Lakes 2
Burrell 5, Charleroi 0
Quaker Valley 1, Beaver 0
Byes: Freedom (17-0), Freeport (15-2-1), Waynesburg (16-1), Yough (13-2)
Class A
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 5, Chartiers-Houston 0
Greensburg Central Catholic 7, Eden Christian 1
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 6, Bentworth 2
Seton LaSalle 3, Mohawk 1
Sewickley Academy 4, Serra Catholic 1
South Side Beaver 3, Riverside 2
Shady Side Academy 4, Apollo-Ridge 0
Vincentian Academy 2, Bishop Canevin 1
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semfinals
Wednesday's schedule
Mifflin County at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Championship
Oct. 31
State College vs. Mifflin County/Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Oct. 30
Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Tuesday's schedule
Juniata at Richland, 6:30 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Forest Hills, 6 p.m.
First round
Thursday's schedule
Richland/Juniata at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Everett vs. Penns Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Forest Hills/Ligonier Valley vs. Central at Altoona, 8 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday's schedule
Bishop McCort vs. Grace Prep at Point Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. West Branch at Altoona, 8 p.m.
Tennis
Girls
PIAA tournament
First round
Tuesday's schedule
(Local teams only)
Class AAA
Brashear vs. Pine-Richland at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 1:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Fairview at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 2:30 p.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Hollidaysburg at Gorilla House Gym, Altoona, noon
Class AA
Bedford vs. Knoch at Summit Tennis & Athletic Club, Altoona, 2 p.m.; Villa Maria Academy vs. Neshannock at Pennbriar Athletic Club, Erie, 1 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. St. Marys at Club Sport & Health, Monroeville, 12:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
Monday's results
WPIAL
Nonsection
Cornell 3, Carrick 0
South Park at Beaver (n)
Trinity at McGuffey (n)
District 6
Nonsection
Ligonier Valley 3, Huntingdon 0
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Preliminary round
Tuesday's schedule
Connellsville vs. Kiski Area at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Thursday's schedule
Connellsville/Kiski Area at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hempfield at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.; Butler at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Gateway at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Elizabeth Forward at Montour, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. West Mifflin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton vs. Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Central Valley, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Preliminary round
Tuesday's schedule
Laurel vs. McGuffey at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.; Southmoreland vs. Burrell at Norwin, 6 p.m.; South Park vs. Mohawk at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley vs. Ellwood City at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Keystone Oaks at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Beth-Center vs. Steel Valley at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
First round
Thursday's schedule
Laurel/McGuffey at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley/Ellwood City at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Waynesburg/Keystone Oaks
at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Southmoreland/Burrell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Shenango at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; South Park/Mohawk at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Beth-Center/Steel valley at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Wednesday's schedule
Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian vs. Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; California vs. Trinity Christian at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Leechburg at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.