Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski roundup: Kiski Area girls soccer stuns Mt. Lebanon

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, 11:15 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

Lexi Moyer ensured that Kiski Area girls soccer's third time in the WPIAL playoffs was the charm.

After one-goal losses in the last two postseasons, Moyer scored twice to lead the No. 12 Cavaliers to a 2-1 victory at No. 5 Mt. Lebanon Monday night.

The Cavaliers advanced to play No. 4 Norwin on Thursday at a site and time to be announced.

Moyer got the Cavaliers on the board 10 minutes into the second half. Mt. Lebanon tied the game at the halfway point of the second, and then Moyer struck again with 15 minutes remaining for what proved to be the winning goal.

“(Moyer) played like a beast tonight,” Kiski Area coach Melisa O'Toole said.

Kaylee Elwood assisted on Moyer's first goal, and Sidney Palla had a helper on the second.

Kiski Area goalkeeper Kelsey Craig helped the Cavaliers (11-6) shut the door over what O'Toole said was a “flurry of shots” by Mt. Lebanon (9-7-1) in the final 15 minutes that included multiple corner kicks. Craig finished with 10 saves, her biggest coming with two minutes remaining.

“They had a chance in the final minutes where (Craig) made a difficult save look easy,” O'Toole said. “She was able to punch the ball up over the bar.”

Fox Chapel 2, Butler 1 —The No. 7 Foxes (13-5-1) outscored Butler 4-2 on penalty kicks to advance in the Class AAAA playoffs.

Katie Livingston scored the fourth penalty kick goal, which clinched the match. Sabrina McQuarrie, Maura Curry and Claudia DeMartino also scored on their penalty kick attempts for Fox Chapel.

Abby Pogue scored in regulation for the Foxes, and Elizabeth Simms had a goal for the Golden Tornado (11-8).

Brownsville 3, Deer Lakes 2 —Abigail Boulos scored with 11 minutes remaining in the second half to give No. 8 Deer Lakes (11-7-1) the lead, but No. 9 Brownsville (14-4-1) rallied with a pair of goals in final 10 minutes to secure its first playoff win in program history in a Class AA game at Elizabeth Forward.

Brownsville's first two goals came on penalty kicks.

Alexis Kazsubowski scored for the Lancers in the first half and Gabby Weber made five saves in goal.

Avonworth 3, Springdale 0 — Devyn Hundertmark scored twice for No. 5 Avonworth (13-5), which eliminated No. 12 Springdale (11-6-1) with a Class AA first-round victory at Mars. Jackie Lamperski also scored for the Antelopes.

Hockey

Kiski Area 9, Chartiers Valley 5 —James Ayres and Ryan Welsh recorded hat tricks to help Kiski Area (3-0) defeat Chartiers Valley (0-3) in a PIHL Class A game.

Class A leading scorer Austin LaPiana added two goals and an assist to up his total to 15 points through three games. Romano Giordano had three assists for the Cavaliers.

Burrell 9, Elizabeth Forward 4 ­—Dylan Zelonka had a six-point night with a hat trick and three assists to lead the Bucs (3-1) to a PIHL Division II victory over Elizabeth Forward (2-1).

Tyler Stewart also had a hat trick for Burrell, and Logan Schoepf had two goals and an assist.

