Greensburg Salem boys aim to defend WPIAL cross country title

Greensburg Salem junior Mark Brown finished fourth at the WPIAL AA cross country championships in 2016.

Among returning runners, he was the highest finisher.

But he won't be the favorite Thursday at Cooper's Lake Campground near Slippery Rock. That's because South Fayette senior Sam Snodgrass has been the top runner in Class AA this season, after winning the Tri-State Coaches Association meet at Cal (Pa.) and the Red, White and Blue Invitational at Schenley Park and taking third at the Slippery Rock Invitational on Oct. 14.

“I just have to continue to work hard,” Brown said. “Sam is having a good season. As a team we should be in the running. Our top three are phenomenal, and then we drop off a bit. Next year, we'll be tough to beat.”

The Greensburg Salem boys are the defending Class AA champion. Brown, along with Cameron Binda, who finished sixth last year, and Dylan Binda, give the Golden Lions a solid trio.

Greensburg Salem coach Nate Snider said the boys and girls both have a shot at qualifying for the PIAA meet if they run well.

“The key for us on the guys' side is where our fourth and fifth runners finish,” Snider said. “Our four through seven have been running well, (but) are they going to run well on Thursday? We'll have to wait and see. I feel they are certainly capable of doing a good job and getting us to that point.”

Brown and the Bindas have run well all season. They took the top three spots at the Westmoreland County Coaches' Association event two weeks ago, and they finished high as Greensburg Salem won the Tri-State Coaches Association Class AA meet.

But Quaker Valley, South Fayette and New Castle should also contend.

“I'm hoping all three finish in the top 10, and I feel we can put two in the top five,” Snider said. “I don't know enough about individuals. I know Snodgrass is going to be hard to beat. New Castle has a couple good kids and Indiana has a couple good kids.”

Returning Class A boys champion Winchester Thurston is led by Georgetown recruit Tristan Forsythe, who finished second in 2016.

Seneca Valley was the boys' Class AAA winner a year ago.

Butler senior Noah Beveridge, runner-up to Franklin Regional's Mark Provenzo in 2016, won the Slippery Rock Invitational and is favored to win the Class AAA race. Seneca Valley's Sam Owori and Norwin's Matt O'Neill should also contend.

On the girls side, North Allegheny senior Clara Savchik is favored to defender her title Class AAA. Oakland Catholic won the team title.

Butler senior Maggie Welty finished third last season and Latrobe senior Maria Cawoski tied for seventh.

Cawoski said she's looking forward at running a good race. She won the WCCA title for the second consecutive season earlier this month.

The Class AA girls' team title went to Quaker Valley last season, and Lucie Kubinski, who finished fourth in 2016, hopes to lead the Quakers to another.

A team to watch is Brownsville, led by sophomore Gionna Quarzo (fifth), senior Sara Vance (seventh) and senior Jessica Vance.

“The (Greensburg Salem) girls also have a chance,” Snider said. “I'd favor Quaker Valley, but there are four teams battling for the other spots. They are Brownsville, South Fayette, Ambridge and us. We've run Brownsville and South Fayette twice, but we have beaten them.

“I think we have a shot at beating one of them. Our top four girls are pretty solid, and our fifth and sixth girls have been running well.”

Greensburg Salem's top runners are senior Emma Andrasko, junior Maddie Murtland and sophomores Jamie Tanto and Natalie Zucco.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at pschofield@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Schofield_Trib.