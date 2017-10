High school scores, schedules for Oct. 24, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Today's schedule

North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 7 p.m.; Peters Township at Pine-Richland, 7 p.m.

Class AA

Championship

Today's schedule

Oakland Catholic at Penn-Trafford, 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 7 p.m.

Golf

Boys

PIAA State Championship

Tuesday's results

At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York

Par 71

Class AAA

1. Liam Hart, Holy Ghost Prep, 72-71--143; T2. Palmer Jackson, Franklin Regional, 71-73--144; T2. Hunter Bruce, Peters Township, 71-73--144; 4. Jimmy Meyers, Central catholic, 70-75--145; T5. Connor Bennick, Unionville, 73-73--146; T5. Alex Seelig, Exeter, 74-72--146; T5. Joe Parini, Central York, 77-69--146; T5. Neal Shipley, Central Catholic, 78-68--146; 9. Jacob Macinanti, Manheim Township, 73-74--147; T10. Ben Pochet, Spring Ford, 75-74--149; T10. Ward McHenry, Owen J. Roberts, 75-74--149; T10. Austin Schreffler, Northern York, 74-75--149; T10. Trey Kuntz, Manheim Township, 72-77--149; T10. Pat Kelly, Cathedral Prep, 73-76--149; T16. Tanner Gregorczyk, Shaler, 77-74--151; T26. Mark McNulty, Seneca Valley, 79-81--160; T26. Jack Steve, Upper St. Clair, 80-80--160; T31. Joe Klingensmith, Elizabeth Forward, 86-77--163; 33. Rico Sciulli, Pine-Richland, 81-83--164; 35. Donnie Professori, Pine-Richland, 82-84--166

Class AA

1. Chase Miller, 68-79--147; T2. Hunter Donahue, McGuffey, 75-75--150; T2. Christian Sadler, Bentworth, 76-74--150; T2. William Mirams, Notre Dame ES, 72-78--150; T5. Skyler Fox, Riverside, 78-74--152; T5. Luke Tercek, Bishop McCort, 74-78--152; 7. Jack Habeeb, Scranton Prep, 74-80--154; 8. David Nichols, Seneca, 76-79--155; T9. Justin Hand, Riverside, 77-79--156; T9. Ryan Peters, Saegertown, 76-80--156; T11. Matthew Barrish, Carmichaels, 82-75--157; 16. Aaron Yorio, Waynesburg, 81-80--161; T21. Tre Bartony, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 82-82--164; 23. Will Nocito, Sewickley Academy, 76-89--165; 30. Josh Neff, South Park, 87-85--172; T31. Tyler Brinker, South Park, 91-83--174; 36. Trent Belleville, McGuffey, 84-97--181

Girls

PIAA State Championship

Tuesday's results

At Heritage Hills Golf Course, York

Par 72

Class AAA

1. Lauren Freyvogel, Pine-Richland, 73-74--147; 2. Liddie McCook, Downingtown East, 74-75--149; 3. Caroline Wrigley, North Allegheny, 78-73--151; 4. Samantha Yao, Conestoga, 77-75--152; 5. Ellen Wager, Manheim Township, 72-82--154; 6. Kendel Abrams, Susquehannock, 79-77--156; 7. Jessica Meyers, Oakland Catholic, 78-83--161; 8. Natalie Welsh, Mars, 89-75--164; 9. Rachel Wilson, Warren, 82-84--166; 10. Danae Rugola, Uniontown, 85-82--167

Class AA

*1. Maddie Smithco, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 76-76--152; 2. Vileska Gelpi, Rockwood, 78-74--152; 3. Sarah White, Mercyhurst Prep, 76-81--157; 4. Kiaria Porter, Central Valley, 81-85--166; T5. Tatum McKelvey, Sewickley Academy, 81-87--168; T5. Abby Zambruno, Greensburg Central Catholic, 84-84--168; 7. Lindsay Sethman, Brownsville, 78-91--169; 8. Morgan Sohosky, Bloomsburg, 84-87--171; 9. Erika Hoover, Wilmington, 86-86--172; 10. Alexandra Lowder, Eastern York, 85-88--173; 12. Joei Ritmiller, Hopewell, 89-91--180

*Won in a two-hole playoff

Hockey

Tuesday's results

PIHL

Class A

Bishop McCort 9, Norwin 1

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday's schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Peters Township (15-0-1) vs. Butler (14-5) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Pine-Richland (12-4-2) vs. Seneca Valley (11-3-2) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; North Allegheny (16-2-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (7-9-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Franklin Regional (16-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

West Allegheny (17-1-1) vs. Belle Vernon (14-4-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.; Indiana (12-7) vs. South Fayette (13-4-2) at Gateway, 6 p.m.; Chartiers Valley (15-3) vs. Blackhawk (10-4-3) at Ambridge, 8 p.m.; Knoch (13-4-2) vs. Montour (13-3-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Quaker Valley (17-1) vs. Riverside (11-5-1) at Ambridge, 6 p.m.; Deer Lakes (13-3-2) vs. Beaver (7-8-3) at Seneca Valley, 8 p.m.; Shady Side Academy (10-7-1) vs. Waynesburg (12-6) at Canon-McMillan, 6 p.m.; Mt. Pleasant (15-2) vs. Central Valley (9-7-2) at Canon-McMillan, 8 p.m.

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (17-1) vs. Bentworth (13-6) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Winchester Thurston (15-1) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; Freedom (18-1) vs. Springdale (13-4-1) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Seton LaSalle (16-2-1) vs. Riverview (12-5-1) at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's result

Juniata 2, Penns Valley 0

First round

Today's schedule

West Shamokin at Richland, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley at Everett, 6 p.m.

Thursday's schedule

Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 8 p.m.; Bedford at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday's schedule

Grace Prep vs. Westmont Hilltop at Point Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

Bye: Bishop McCort

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday's schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Pine-Richland (16-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Norwin (15-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (14-3-1) vs. Fox Chapel (13-5-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (15-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-5-2) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Moon (19-0) vs. Ambridge (13-4-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; South Fayette (11-5-3) vs. Montour (11-7) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Mars (14-1) vs. Franklin Regional (11-5-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; South Park (15-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Freedom (17-0) vs. Brownsville (14-4-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Yough (13-2) vs. Burrell (12-3-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Freeport (15-2-1) vs. Quaker Valley (10-7-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-1) vs. Avonworth (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

Seton LaSalle (15-2) vs. South Side Beaver (15-4) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-5-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-3) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (14-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-5-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's results

Juniata 3, Richland 0

Ligonier Valley 3, Forest Hills 0

First round

Thursday's schedule

Juniata at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Everett vs. Penns Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Central at Altoona, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Today's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Grace Prep at Point Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; Cambria Heights vs. West Branch at Altoona, 8 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's results

(Local teams only)

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon 5, Hollidaysburg 0

North Allegheny 5, Fairview 0

Pine-Richland 5, Brashear 0

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Pine-Richland vs. Harriton, 8 a.m.; North Allegheny vs. Conestoga, 11 a.m.; Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township, 12:30 p.m.

Class AA

Knoch 5, Bedford 0

Sewickley Academy 5, St. Marys 0

Villa Maria Academy 5, Neshannock 0

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Knoch vs. Wyomissing, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's result

Connellsville 3, Kiski Area 0

First round

Thursday's schedule

Connellsville at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hempfield at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.; Butler at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Today's schedule

Gateway at Knoch, 7:30 p.m.; Indiana vs. Elizabeth Forward at Montour, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. West Mifflin at South Fayette, 6 p.m.; Laurel Highlands at South Fayette, 7:30 p.m.; Yough at Montour, 7:30 p.m.; Hampton vs. Greensburg Salem at Knoch, 6 p.m.; Ambridge at Central Valley, 7:30 p.m.; West Allegheny vs. Mars at Central Valley, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Preliminary round

Tuesday's results

Burrell 3, Southmoreland 2

Laurel 3, McGuffey 0

Quaker Valley 3, Ellwood City 0

South Park 3, Mohawk 0

Waynesburg 3, Keystone Oaks 2

Beth-Center 3, Steel Valley 1

First round

Thursday's schedule

Laurel at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Waynesburg at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Shenango at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Beth-Center at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Today's schedule

Rochester at Bishop Canevin, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver County Christian vs. Brentwood at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 6 p.m.; Quigley Catholic at Carmichaels, 7:30 p.m.; California vs. Trinity Christian at Frazier, 6 p.m.; Vincentian Academy at Frazier, 7:30 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Fort Cherry at Bishop Canevin, 6 p.m.; Leechburg at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.; Geibel vs. Chartiers-Houston at Carmichaels, 6 p.m.

District 6

Heritage

Northern Cambria 3, Blairsville 0

West Shamokin 3, Ligonier Valley 0

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.