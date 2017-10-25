Pittsburgh athletes of the week: West Allegheny's Fletcher Amos, Pine-Richland's Lauren Freyvogel

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fletcher Amos

School: West Allegheny

Class: Sophomore

Sport: Soccer

Claim to fame: Amos scored a hat trick in West Allegheny's 9-0 WPIAL first-round playoff win over West Mifflin. Class AAA's No. 1-ranked team, the Indians (17-1-1) advanced to play Belle Vernon in the quarterfinals.

Was that game a nice confidence boost for you to start the postseason on a positive note?

It really showed that I really can score, because I was a little shaky in the beginning, but my teammates really helped me out, picking me up.

Have you noticed a difference in the intensity from regular season to playoff soccer?

The intensity really picks up a lot. We were put in the hardest section with Montour, Moon, Blackhawk and Ambridge, but we powered through and got the section championship.

What's been the biggest difference in your team's success as opposed to last year?

Our coaching staff, we've been listening to them really well, and they've really helped us.

What's it like having your dad as the head coach?

It puts a lot of pressure on me. I'm trying to always work as hard as I can … It's always a positive. He's always helping me out.

What's your favorite class?

Physical conditioning, because our football coach (Bob Palko) is the teacher, and he helps us out with staying healthy.

Lauren Freyvogel

School: Pine-Richland

Class: Junior

Sport: Golf

Claim to fame: Posting scores of 73 and 74, Freyvogel won the 36-hole PIAA Class AAA championship Tuesday at Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York with an overall score of 147 (2-over-par). Freyvogel also claimed the West Region championship last week after finishing as the WPIAL runner-up.

How does it feel to be a state champion?

The last two years I've been in the last group, so I've seen what it takes to get it done and win a state championship. I'm very happy that I could accomplish that this year. … Freshman year I came in seventh and then sophomore year I came in fourth and so just being in the last group was awesome, and it was a great experience. I saw how to finish out the tournament and how Brynn (Walker, 2015 champion) and Mia (Kness, 2016 champion) both won the championship, and I definitely applied that to my closing strategy this year.

What was that strategy?

It was definitely hitting the fairways, that was the first part, and then hitting my iron shots on the green. The pins were pretty tough (Tuesday), so I pretty much was just going for the middle of the green. Then my goal was to two-putt and walk on to the next tee box with a par.

Did you approach the second round any different than the first?

They were pretty much the same. I knew coming into it that it was going to be a close tournament. I knew there were a couple people going in as the favorites … and I definitely just did what I did the first round. I put the ball on the fairway, put the ball on the green and gave myself good looks at birdie.

What's your favorite club in your bag right now?

The driver. I've been driving the ball really well and hitting a lot of fairways, giving myself good chances to hit nice approach shots close to the pin.

What's your favorite TV show?

“NCIS Los Angeles.” I love crime mysteries.

What's your favorite class?

Accounting, I love numbers and I love adding and subtracting them. … It's a fun and enjoyable class.