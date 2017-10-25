High school scores and schedules: Oct. 25, 2017
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
North Allegheny 1, Fox Chapel 0
Pine-Richland 7, Peters Township 0
Class AA
Championship
Wednesday's result
Penn-Trafford 2, Oakland Catholic 0
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday's schedule
Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 7 p.m.
Football
City League playoffs
Semifinals
Thursday's schedule
USO (4-5, 4-1) vs. Brashear (4-4, 3-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
Friday's schedule
Allderdice (5-4, 4-1) vs. Westinghouse (5-3, 5-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.
District 6
WestPAC vs. Heritage Conference crossover
Friday's schedule
All games at 7 p.m.
Portage (8-1) at Homer-Center (8-1); Windber (7-2) at Northern Cambria (6-3); Ferndale (6-3) at Penns Manor (5-4); Shade (4-5) at Purchase Line (5-4); Meyersdale (4-5) at West Shamokin (4-5); Blacklick Valley (3-6) at United (4-5); North Star (3-6) at Marion Center (2-7); Conemaugh Township (1-8) at Saltsburg (1-8); Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at Blairsville (1-8)
Appalachian Bowl
Saturday's schedule
Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) at Ligonier Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Quaker Valley at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 8:20 p.m.
Class A
Freeport at Indiana, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Blackhawk, 8:45 p.m.; South Fayette at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.
Division II
Central Valley at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Connellsville, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Carrick, 6:40 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Wednesday's results
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Canon-McMillan 3, Franklin Regional 2 (SO)
North Allegheny 1, Upper St. Clair 0
Peters Township 4, Butler 1
Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1 (SO)
Class 3A
Chartiers Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 (2OT)
Montour 1, Knoch 0
South Fayette 2, Indiana 0
West Allegheny 4, Belle Vernon 1
Class 2A
Beaver 1, Deer Lakes 0 (2OT)
Central Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1 (OT)
Quaker Valley 1, Riverside 0
Shady Side Academy 3, Waynesburg 0
Class A
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Bentworth 0
Seton LaSalle 1, Riverview 0
Springdale 2, Freedom 1
Winchester Thurston 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Wednesday's result
Tyrone at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Bellefonte vs. Tyrone/Huntingdon, TBA; Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Wednesday's results
Everett 7, Ligonier Valley 0
West Shamokin 2, Richland 1
Thursday's schedule
Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 8 p.m.; Bedford at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday's result
Westmont Hilltop 12, Grace Prep 0
Bye: Bishop McCort
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Thursday's schedule
Quarterfinals
Class 4A
Pine-Richland (16-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Norwin (15-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (14-3-1) vs. Fox Chapel (13-5-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (15-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-5-2) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.
Class 3A
Moon (19-0) vs. Ambridge (13-4-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; South Fayette (11-5-3) vs. Montour (11-7) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Mars (14-1) vs. Franklin Regional (11-5-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; South Park (15-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Freedom (17-0) vs. Brownsville (14-4-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Yough (13-2) vs. Burrell (12-3-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Freeport (15-2-1) vs. Quaker Valley (10-7-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-1) vs. Avonworth (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
Class A
Seton LaSalle (15-2) vs. South Side Beaver (15-4) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-5-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-3) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (14-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-5-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semfinals
Wednesday's result
Altoona 5, Mifflin County 2
Championship
Tuesday's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's schedule
Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
First round
Thursday's schedule
Juniata at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Everett vs. Penns Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Central at Altoona, 8 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Wednesday's results
Bishop McCort 5, Grace Prep 0
West Branch 1, Cambria Heights 0
Tennis
Girls
PIAA tournament
(Local teams only)
Class AAA
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township, 12:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Conestoga, 11 a.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Harriton, 8 a.m.
Class AA
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
At Hershey Racquet Club
Knoch vs. Wyomissing, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 6:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
First round
Thursday's schedule
Connellsville at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hempfield at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.; Butler at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
First round
Wednesday's results
Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0
Elizabeth Forward 3, Indiana 0
Hampton 3, Greensburg Salem 2
Knoch 3, Gateway 0
Montour 3, Yough 0
South Fayette 3, Laurel Highlands 1
Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 0
West Allegheny 3, Mars 0
Class 2A
First round
Thursday's schedule
Laurel at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Waynesburg at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Shenango at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Beth-Center at Beaver, 6 p.m.
Class A
First round
Wednesday's results
Beaver County Christian 3, Brentwood 2
Bishop Canevin 3, Rochester 0
California 3, Trinity Christian 2
Carmichaels 3, Quigley Catholic 0
Fort Cherry 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Frazier 3, Vincentian Academy 1
Geibel 3, Chartiers-Houston 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Leechburg 0
