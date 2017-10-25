Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Oct. 25, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:57 p.m.

Updated 43 minutes ago

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

North Allegheny 1, Fox Chapel 0

Pine-Richland 7, Peters Township 0

Class AA

Championship

Wednesday's result

Penn-Trafford 2, Oakland Catholic 0

Class A

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

Sewickley Academy at Shady Side Academy, 7 p.m.; Aquinas Academy at Ellis School, 7 p.m.

Football

City League playoffs

Semifinals

Thursday's schedule

USO (4-5, 4-1) vs. Brashear (4-4, 3-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

Friday's schedule

Allderdice (5-4, 4-1) vs. Westinghouse (5-3, 5-2) at Cupples Stadium, 7 p.m.

District 6

WestPAC vs. Heritage Conference crossover

Friday's schedule

All games at 7 p.m.

Portage (8-1) at Homer-Center (8-1); Windber (7-2) at Northern Cambria (6-3); Ferndale (6-3) at Penns Manor (5-4); Shade (4-5) at Purchase Line (5-4); Meyersdale (4-5) at West Shamokin (4-5); Blacklick Valley (3-6) at United (4-5); North Star (3-6) at Marion Center (2-7); Conemaugh Township (1-8) at Saltsburg (1-8); Conemaugh Valley (0-9) at Blairsville (1-8)

Appalachian Bowl

Saturday's schedule

Berlin Brothersvalley (9-0) at Ligonier Valley (9-0), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Thursday's schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Mt. Lebanon at Seneca Valley, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Quaker Valley at Armstrong, 8:20 p.m.; Upper St. Clair at Franklin Regional, 8:20 p.m.

Class A

Freeport at Indiana, 8 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic at Blackhawk, 8:45 p.m.; South Fayette at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.

Division II

Central Valley at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Moon at Connellsville, 8:15 p.m.; Trinity at Carrick, 6:40 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Wednesday's results

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Canon-McMillan 3, Franklin Regional 2 (SO)

North Allegheny 1, Upper St. Clair 0

Peters Township 4, Butler 1

Pine-Richland 2, Seneca Valley 1 (SO)

Class 3A

Chartiers Valley 1, Blackhawk 0 (2OT)

Montour 1, Knoch 0

South Fayette 2, Indiana 0

West Allegheny 4, Belle Vernon 1

Class 2A

Beaver 1, Deer Lakes 0 (2OT)

Central Valley 2, Mt. Pleasant 1 (OT)

Quaker Valley 1, Riverside 0

Shady Side Academy 3, Waynesburg 0

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Bentworth 0

Seton LaSalle 1, Riverview 0

Springdale 2, Freedom 1

Winchester Thurston 2, Greensburg Central Catholic 1

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Wednesday's result

Tyrone at Huntingdon, 6 p.m.

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Bellefonte vs. Tyrone/Huntingdon, TBA; Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Wednesday's results

Everett 7, Ligonier Valley 0

West Shamokin 2, Richland 1

Thursday's schedule

Juniata at Bald Eagle Area, 8 p.m.; Bedford at Cambria Heights, 6 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday's result

Westmont Hilltop 12, Grace Prep 0

Bye: Bishop McCort

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Thursday's schedule

Quarterfinals

Class 4A

Pine-Richland (16-1-1) vs. North Allegheny (11-6-1) at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Norwin (15-1-1) vs. Kiski Area (11-6) at Gateway, 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford (14-3-1) vs. Fox Chapel (13-5-1) at Norwin, 8 p.m.; Peters Township (15-3) vs. Upper St. Clair (10-5-2) at Chartiers Valley, 8 p.m.

Class 3A

Moon (19-0) vs. Ambridge (13-4-2) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; South Fayette (11-5-3) vs. Montour (11-7) at West Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.; Mars (14-1) vs. Franklin Regional (11-5-1) at Hampton, 6 p.m.; South Park (15-2-1) vs. Thomas Jefferson (16-3) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Freedom (17-0) vs. Brownsville (14-4-1) at Moon, 8 p.m.; Yough (13-2) vs. Burrell (12-3-1) at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Freeport (15-2-1) vs. Quaker Valley (10-7-1) at Mars, 8 p.m.; Waynesburg (16-1) vs. Avonworth (13-5) at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

Class A

Seton LaSalle (15-2) vs. South Side Beaver (15-4) at Chartiers Valley, 6 p.m.; Sewickley Academy (12-5-2) vs. Shady Side Academy (11-3) at Mars, 6 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (14-4) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (11-5-3) at Moon, 6 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic (12-3) vs. Vincentian Academy (12-4) at Gateway, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semfinals

Wednesday's result

Altoona 5, Mifflin County 2

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

First round

Thursday's schedule

Juniata at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Everett vs. Penns Valley at Altoona, 6 p.m.; Penn Cambria at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.; Ligonier Valley vs. Central at Altoona, 8 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Wednesday's results

Bishop McCort 5, Grace Prep 0

West Branch 1, Cambria Heights 0

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

(Local teams only)

Class AAA

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Mt. Lebanon vs. Manheim Township, 12:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Conestoga, 11 a.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Harriton, 8 a.m.

Class AA

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

At Hershey Racquet Club

Knoch vs. Wyomissing, 2 p.m.; Sewickley Academy vs. Scranton Prep, 6:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

First round

Thursday's schedule

Connellsville at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Norwin vs. Peters Township at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Plum at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hempfield at Freeport, 6 p.m.; Shaler at Armstrong, 7:30 p.m.; Upper St. Clair vs. Penn-Trafford at Oakland Catholic, 6 p.m.; Butler at Oakland Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seneca Valley vs. Bethel Park at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

First round

Wednesday's results

Central Valley 3, Ambridge 0

Elizabeth Forward 3, Indiana 0

Hampton 3, Greensburg Salem 2

Knoch 3, Gateway 0

Montour 3, Yough 0

South Fayette 3, Laurel Highlands 1

Thomas Jefferson 3, West Mifflin 0

West Allegheny 3, Mars 0

Class 2A

First round

Thursday's schedule

Laurel at Freeport, 7:30 p.m.; Deer Lakes vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Quaker Valley at Serra Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Seton LaSalle vs. Waynesburg at Serra Catholic, 6 p.m.; Burrell at Beaver, 7:30 p.m.; Derry vs. Shenango at Armstrong, 6 p.m.; South Park at Avonworth, 6 p.m.; Neshannock vs. Beth-Center at Beaver, 6 p.m.

Class A

First round

Wednesday's results

Beaver County Christian 3, Brentwood 2

Bishop Canevin 3, Rochester 0

California 3, Trinity Christian 2

Carmichaels 3, Quigley Catholic 0

Fort Cherry 3, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Frazier 3, Vincentian Academy 1

Geibel 3, Chartiers-Houston 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Leechburg 0

