A-K Valley roundup: Burrell volleyball earns 1st playoff victory

The Burrell girls volleyball team already had set a new standard by becoming the first in program history to make back-to-back playoff appearances, and the Bucs added to it Tuesday night.

In the WPIAL Class AA preliminary round Tuesday at Norwin, Burrell rallied to win the final two sets and take a five-set thriller, 3-2, over Southmoreland, for the first postseason victory in school history.

The Bucs, who advanced to play at No. 2 Beaver in the first round Thursday, dropped the first nine points in the first set, which Southmoreland won 25-20, but settled in and won the second set 25-19, before the Scotties took the third 25-21.

Burrell stormed back to win the fourth set 25-17, and the deciding set, 15-10.

“It feels really, really good. They're excited,” Burrell coach Kourtney Foriska said. “I'll be honest, there were some rallies tonight that went longer than I have ever seen. There were broken plays left and right, and both teams were diving on the floor to save the ball. It was an exciting game. I don't know if it was good for my heart, but it was a great match.”

Gabie Hornack had 19 digs and 15 kills, and Hannah Pastor added seven kills, three aces and five blocks to lead Burrell.

Hockey

Westmont Hilltop 4, Fox Chapel 3 (OT) — Sam Sites and Chase Villani scored for Fox Chapel (1-3) in the final 10 minutes to force overtime, but Mathias Noll scored two minutes into the extra period to give Westmont Hilltop (3-0) a PIHL Class A victory. Shane Krhovsky scored and had two assists for the Foxes.