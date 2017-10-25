Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley Athletes of the Week: Riverview's Mike Komaniak, Burrell's Leesha Wagner

William Whalen | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Mike Komaniak

School: Riverview

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer/cross country

Report card: Komaniak came up big for the Raiders by scoring the winning goal with 1 minute, 33 seconds remaining to help No. 11 seed Riverview (12-5-1) upset defending Class A champion Sewickley Academy last Saturday in the first round of the WPIAL Class A boys soccer playoffs. He had 14 goals on the season and led the Raiders in assists with 18 going into a WPIAL quarterfinal game Wednesday against Seton LaSalle. Komaniak turned in two hat-trick performances this season. Komaniak is also a member of the Riverview cross country team, which competes at the WPIAL championships Thursday.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was in first grade. I was real young.

Which is your preferred sport, cross country or soccer?

Soccer 100 percent. I love soccer.

What did the win over defending WPIAL champion Sewickley Academy do for the Raiders?

That just felt so good. We were going into that game (thinking) that could be our last game. They're a very good team. Us being an older team than them, it helped.

How does it feel to get the Raiders back to the postseason for the first time since 2014?

Great. I think the last time we were in, we were freshmen. It felt really good.

What are thoughts on a potential semifinal matchup against Section 3-A rival Springdale?

I hope that happens. That'll be fun to play on turf under the lights. I think we have a better chance than them, but anything can happen.

Has Riverview gone unnoticed during the regular season?

I don't think so. We lost to teams that we shouldn't have. We worked hard enough to get recognized. I think it's good for us that we're not noticed.

What's the strength of the this year's team?

I think we're good all-around, but overall our strong suit is in the midfield.

How is this team different than last year's team?

We are more of a senior team, and we're just closer. There's nobody that doesn't get along.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My soccer coach (Mickey Namey), Palma Ostrowski (cross country coach), Cal Fisher (best friend).

What three words best describe you?

Passionate. Determined. Humble.

What actor should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Kit Harington (Jon Snow on “Game of Thrones”).

What's your favorite subject at school?

Foods. Home economics.

What's something interesting about you that nobody knows?

I like to cook.

What do you like to cook?

Simple things. Something that doesn't take too long.

What are your plans for after high school?

I want to go to school for business. I've been really trying to get into contact with soccer coaches. I've been getting a lot more cross country letters than soccer. Soccer is what I really want to do in college.

Leesha Wagner

School: Burrell

Class: Senior

Sport: Soccer

Report card: A four-year starter for Burrell (12-3-1), Wagner started the season as a defender and since has worked her way to forward. Sporting the red armband as the team captain, she tallied two goals in Burrell's 5-0 rout of Charleroi on Monday in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. She has a career-high 15 goals so far this season to go with her eight assists heading into Thursday's quarterfinal game against Yough. Wagner notched a hat trick in the Bucs' final regular-season match versus Valley. She is in her fourth season playing cup soccer for the Allegheny Force Football Club, where she stars as a defender.

When did you start playing soccer?

When I was 5 years old.

How did last year's first-round playoff loss to Charleroi motivate this team to get back to the postseason?

I think it as more that we knew we were the better team. I think we were so excited to get the to the playoffs since we were the first team to get to the playoffs since 2007.

How did Monday's first-round win over Charleroi spark this team?

It's real exciting. We just wanted to prove that we were the better team last year and this year.

How is this year's team better than last year's team?

I just think that we're more motivated this year. The bond this year is stronger, and we had a real good group of freshman come in and help.

What three people would you like to have dinner with?

My dad, Meghan Klingenberg, Joe Gatto (“Impractical Jokers”).

What three words best describe you?

Funny. Outgoing. Hard worker.

What actress should play you in a Hollywood movie?

Sandra Bullock. She's my favorite Hollywood actress. She's taller than I am, but that's OK.

What do you enjoy most about the fall/autumn months?

The leaves changing. It's so pretty watching them change.

What's your favorite subject at school?

Biology.

What's something interesting about you that nobody knows?

Out of all my years playing soccer, I got my first yellow card this year.

Who was it against?

East Allegheny. I ran into their goalie.

What are your plans for after high school?

I'm going to Waynesburg to play soccer and study nursing. I'm excited.

