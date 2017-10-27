Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Penn Hills athletes to attend sportsmanship summit

Andrew John | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 11:45 p.m.
Penn Hills' Hollis Mathis looks to pass during their game against Plum on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Newman Stadium in McCandless.Penn Hills won 26-0.
Jack Fordyce | Tribune-Review
Penn Hills' Hollis Mathis looks to pass during their game against Plum on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017 at Newman Stadium in McCandless.Penn Hills won 26-0.

Updated 2 hours ago

One of the biggest compliments one can get is being labeled a leader among your peers. Six Penn Hills student-athletes will have the opportunity to learn helpful tips on how to exhibit leadership qualities and provide good sportsmanship at a local summit.

Junior Hollis Mathis (football), sophomore Colleen Hoolahan (girls volleyball), sophomore Tyree Spencer (boys basketball and volleyball), junior Autumn Blair (girls soccer), junior Tayonna Robertson (girls basketball) and sophomore Iain Krieger (boys soccer) were selected to represent Penn Hills at the ninth annual WPIAL Summit on Sportsmanship at Heinz History Center and Sports Museum on Nov. 9.

“It's a really good honor because I take pride in being a leader,” Mathis said. “It's really humbling to be invited to something like this because I'm just out here trying to help lead my team and my community to be better. I'm not trying to look for any accolades.”

The summit, which will include more than 600 student-athletes from across Western Pennsylvania, will provide an opportunity to listen to speeches from state Sen. Jay Costa, former Pittsburgh Steeler Will Allen, Big Ten basketball official Larry Scirotto and Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke.

“I'm hoping they gain some skills from the summit with how to implement sportsmanship with their team, how they can be a leader not only with their teams but in the school,” Penn Hills athletic director Stephanie Strauss said.

“It's all about perception, too. We want to represent Penn Hills well, and a lot of that is based off of sportsmanship and how we act in games when people are watching.”

Going into the final week of the regular season, Mathis had completed 112 of 187 passes for 1,985 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions to lead Penn Hills to a 7-2 overall record and 3-2 record in the Northern Seven Conference. Mathis added 342 yards on the ground with three touchdowns.

Besides developing his leadership and sportsmanship qualities, Mathis will take advantage of this opportunity to meet other top athletes in the WPIAL.

“I'm going to be able to go there and meet some of the better players in the WPIAL, and I get to meet some of the nicer guys in the WPIAL, as well,” Mathis said.

“I look to build a good allegiance and bond with some of the guys because at the end of the day we are football players from Western Pennsylvania trying to do the same goal by winning a game.”

This season, Robertson will be asked to take more of a leadership role for the girls basketball team as the Indians will look to move on from the graduation of guard Desiree Oliver, who is now at Temple. Last season, the Indians season ended in the quarterfinals after losing to North Allegheny, 50-38, in the PIAA Class 6A playoffs.

“It's an honor to be considered a leader of the school. I just want to get tips on how to be a better leader,” Robertson said.

“Hopefully, I can lead my teammates, my school and my classmates to do better and want to be successful. That is what a leader is asked to do.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.