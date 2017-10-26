A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes volleyball rallies to 1st-round win
Facing the end of their season, the Deer Lakes girls volleyball players rallied for a victory Thursday night.
The No. 8-seeded Lancers won the final two sets of a WPIAL Class AA first-round game to defeat No. 9 Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 3-2, at Avonworth High School.
Casey Buechel led Deer Lakes with 28 digs. Lidia Sinks added eight kills, 21 digs and eight service points for the Lancers (11-4).
Karns Hazlett added 19 assists. Deer Lakes will play No. 1 Freeport in the quarterfinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.
Freeport 3, Laurel 0 — Courtney Grubbs recorded four kills, 28 assists, five service points, two aces and two blocks to lead No. 1 Freeport past Laurel in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. Hannah Mason added 18 service points, eight kills and three aces. Allison DeJidas recorded 10 service points, four aces and seven kills for Freeport (16-2).
Beaver 3, Burrell 0 — No. 2 Beaver raced past No. 15 Burrell in the first round of the WPIAL Class AA playoffs. Gabbie Hornack recorded 16 digs, and Livy Flemm recorded five kills for Burrell (10-7).