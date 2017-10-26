Riverview cross country follows Barnes to 2nd-place WPIAL finish

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ben Barnes battled the Cooper's Lake cross country course, many of the best runners in the WPIAL and a nagging back issue.

In the end, the Riverview senior was able to overcome those challenges Thursday afternoon and motor to a second-place finish in a time of 16 minutes, 40 seconds in the Class A boys race at the WPIAL cross country championships.

He also led a pack of Raiders runners who combined to earn not only the team's second straight WPIAL runner-up finish but its third consecutive trip to the PIAA championships.

“It's a lot better of an experience at states when you can go with your teammates and have fun,” said Barnes, who placed seventh at WPIALs last year and ninth in 2015.

Winchester Thurston captured its second straight Class A boys team championship led by four runners in the top 10 including individual champion Tristan Forsythe. Also with scoring finishes for Riverview were senior Michael Komaniak (10th), freshman Gideon Deasy (17th), sophomore Jacob Sullivan (39th) and senior Ryan Cecil (46th).

Komaniak, who also has been battling back issues, made a quick turnaround after last night's WPIAL playoff soccer match against Seton LaSalle.

“They trained so hard over the summer and into the season,” Riverview coach Palma Ostrowski said. “They've been willing to do anything that was asked of them.”

The PIAA team and individual championship races are Nov. 4 on the Parkview course at Hershey Giant Center Complex.

The Fox Chapel girls team also will be competing again at states after a second straight second-place finish in Class AAA. Led by a fourth-place individual finish from senior Caelan Miller (18:50), a sixth from junior Annika Urban and an eighth from junior Sarena Seeger, the Foxes' top five runners combined for 56 points, 13 behind team champion Oakland Catholic.

“Our team camaraderie is amazing,” said Miller, who moved up individually from 18th last year. “We train together all the time. We didn't want (the individual finishes) for ourselves as much as we wanted them for the team.”

Sophomores Brooke Krally (17th) and Grace Sisson (21st) rounded out the top five for Fox Chapel.

The top four teams and the top 20 individuals not on one of those four teams in girls Class A punched tickets to states. In boys Class A, as well as AA and AAA boys and girls, the top three teams and top 15 individuals advanced.

Several A-K Valley runners made their marks and will be running individually at states next week.

Fox Chapel's Christian Fitch, 26th in the Class AAA boys race last year, took 10th on Thursday in a time of 16:25.

“I had a fast start, and the conditions were great,” said Fitch, who will run at states for the second time. “There was no sitting back and waiting. Everyone was going for it. That home stretch was tough. I was completely empty, but I gave it my all and am happy with my finish.”

Fitch will not run solo at states as Foxes junior Ian Brown took 22nd (17:03), a large jump from 75th last year and a time drop of more than a minute.

Freeport senior Johnathan Asay is making a PIAA three-peat after another qualifying finish at WPIALs. He took 12th in the AA boys race (17:27) and led a trio of A-K Valley Class AA boys competitors earning spots at states.

Highlands sophomore C.J. Thimons checked in at 21st overall (17:52), and Deer Lakes senior Josh Klemmensen was one spot behind in 22nd (17:53).

“I took it a lot more conservative at the beginning and picked guys off during the race,” Asay said. “A lot of the runners in the (boys AA) race rose to the occasion. It was pretty competitive.”

Riverview junior Izzy Komaniak will run at states for the third time in as many seasons. She placed 13th overall in the Class A girls race with a time of 20:59, 8 seconds faster than her time on the same course last year.

Raiders sophomore Marina Pietz moved up 36 spots from 61st last year to 25th Thursday. She completed the Cooper's Lake course in a time of 21:30 and earned an individual trip to states.

Kiski Area junior Kierra Shreffler broke 20 minutes (19:53) and placed 20th in the AAA girls race. It is her second trip to states in as many seasons as she placed 26th at WPIALs last year.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at mlove@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Mlove_Trib.