Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Penn-Trafford field hockey wins 2nd consecutive WPIAL title

Dave Mackall | Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017, 10:06 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A season of on-the-job training for players at Penn-Trafford evidently has helped the Warriors' relatively inexperienced field hockey team to gradually grow up, a notion that was accentuated Wednesday night by a second consecutive WPIAL championship victory.

At times, it wasn't easy. Unlike their last meeting, Oakland Catholic put up a fight.

“It was exciting, all right. A little too exciting for me,” Penn-Trafford coach Cindy Dutt said with relief after the Warriors prevailed 2-0 in the Class AA final on their home turf, thanks to a pair of second-half goals by Alayna Wagner, one of six seniors on a sizeable roster.

“We only have three returning starters, so we've had to stay with it,” Dutt said. “The girls have done a good job. They just decided it was time to score, and they knew what they had to do because Oakland Catholic's defense was pretty good.

“Every time we went to take a shot, there were 6-7 people there to keep us out.”

Penn-Trafford outshot Oakland Catholic, 11-0.

The Warriors (5-6) advance to a PIAA play-in game Nov. 4 in Latrobe against the District 11 winner.

Oakland Catholic (3-13) reached the final by beating Woodland Hills, 5-0, on Monday.

“We were in it today,” Oakland Catholic coach Emily Humiston said. “We were determined. We came in ready to execute set plays. We had some good strategies.”

Not much about the game resembled the Warriors' 6-0 victory over the Eagles during the regular season.

“Oakland Catholic wasn't quite ready the last time,” Dutt said, “but they had a whole season under their belt this time.”

Wagner's first goal came with 28 minutes, 42 seconds left in the second half. Her second registered with 9:55 to go.

“I'm really excited for the younger girls,” Wagner said. “I love to play this game, and I love to do it for them.”

Dave Mackall is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.