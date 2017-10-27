Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Interscholastic Pennsylvania Cycling League to hold finals in Boyce Park

Cody Scott | Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, 8:54 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Interscholastic Pennsylvania Cycling League will hold its fifth and final event of the season at Boyce Park on Saturday and Sunday.

The league consists of 37 teams, separated in divisions from middle school to high school throughout Pennsylvania.

One of the many team sponsors, Barry Jeffries, the sponsor of Pittsburgh East, coached by Jim Pottinger, helped get the event to the Boyce Park location.

“This event is very organized, which is part of the reason that the league continues to grow every year,” Jeffries said. “Last year, Boyce Park was rated as the favorite location for the bikers to ride, which is why the finals are being held here this year.”

Pottinger started coaching Pittsburgh East last year when he put the team together. After finishing 18th out of 21 teams last year, the team is now seventh out of 37.

“It is a great experience for the kids, and it teaches sportsmanship,” Pottinger said. “No one sits the bench so it keeps everybody active, they all get the same amount of attention and it just teaches the kids that hard work pays off.”

The league continues to grow every year, this year especially. In 2016, there were an estimated 170 racers. This year there are expected to be around 400.

“With the bad publicity sports like football are getting with concussions and issues like that, cycling is a nice safe way for the kids to stay active,” Jeffries said. “In this league, safety is at the top of the list.”

The riders put in a lot of training and dedication to be able to compete in this event, from practicing to cleaning up the trails.

“A lot goes into what we are trying to do here from trail work to practicing for events,” Pottinger said. “We train at least two times a week, working on braking and shifting, and we build mini courses for the kids to work on so they are mentally prepared and confident with obstacles like trees during the races.”

As for the races, the high school division will compete in a 5-mile race and the junior high division will ride a 2.5-mile race.

Saturday practices will start around 1:30 p.m. at Boyce Park and will continue throughout the day and will be open for other riders to ride and check out the course. And the actual race will be held Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on the league and the upcoming event, visit www.pamtb.org.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.