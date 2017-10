High school scores, schedules for Oct. 28, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Football

Saturday's results

WPIAL

Class A

Big 7

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 56, Sto-Rox 14

Eastern

Imani Christian 30, Leechburg 24

Nonconference

Bentworth 21, Riverview 6

Carmichaels 36, Bishop Canevin 0

District 6

Appalachian Bowl

Saturday's result

Ligonier Valley 41, Berlin Brothersvalley 0

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Saturday's schedule

Semifinals

Class 4A

North Allegheny 9, Canon-McMillan 0

Peters Township 4, Pine-Richland 1

Class 3A

Montour 2, Chartiers Valley 1 (OT)

West Allegheny 3, South Fayette 2 (OT)

Class 2A

Quaker Valley 3, Beaver 1

Shady Side Academy 2, Central Valley 0

Class A

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 4, Winchester Thurston 0

Springdale 2, Seton LaSalle 1 (4-3 PK)

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Bellefonte vs. Huntingdon at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.; Hollidaysburg vs. Bishop Carroll at Altoona, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

West Shamokin at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.; Bedford at Everett, 8 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's schedule

Semifinals

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Norwin at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Moon vs. Montour at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.; Mars vs. South Park at West Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Freedom vs. Yough at Moon, 8 p.m.; Freeport vs. Waynesburg at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class A

Seton LaSalle vs. Shady Side Academy at Hampton, 8 p.m.; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic at Hampton, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg, 7:30 p.m.; Bellefonte at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Everett at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.; Penn Cambria vs. Central at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. West Branch at Richland, 6 p.m.

Tennis

Girls

PIAA tournament

Class AAA

Saturday's results

At Hershey Racquet Club

Semifinals

Harriton 4, Council Rock North 0

North Allegheny 3, Mt. Lebanon 0

Finals

North Allegheny 4, Harriton 1

Class AA

Saturday's results

Semifinals

At Hershey Racquet Club

Lower Moreland 3, Sewickley Academy 1

Villa Maria Academy 3, Wyomissing 1

Finals

Villa Maria Academy 3, Lower Moreland 1

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's schedule

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong vs. Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Knoch vs. Elizabeth Forward at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Montour vs. Hampton at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Central Valley vs. West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Freeport vs. Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Beaver vs. Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. Beaver County Christian at Moon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels vs. California at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Frazier vs. Fort Cherry at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Geibel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's schedule

Hollidaysburg at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Bye: Somerset

Class 2A

First round

Monday's schedule

Ligonier Valley at Bellwood Antis, 7 p.m.; Tyrone at West Shamokin, 7 p.m.; Cambria Heights at Philipsburg-Osceola, 7 p.m.

Class A

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Glendale at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; Blairsville at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.

