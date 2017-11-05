Westmoreland high school sports look-ahead: Week of Nov. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Highlights of the week ahead in Westmoreland high school sports:

MONDAY

Hockey

A pair of area teams face off at 7:50 p.m. at Center Ice in Delmont as Hempfield (4-0) visits Franklin Regional (3-1) in Class AA play.

TUESDAY

Girls soccer

It's the start of the PIAA playoffs, and three Westmoreland teams will look to start runs in the state postseason, including a pair of WPIAL champions.

Penn-Trafford, which sneaked past Norwin, 2-1, in overtime Saturday for its first WPIAL championship since 2003, will take on WPIAL third-place team North Allegheny in the Class AAAA state first round.

Norwin opens against District 6 champion State College.

In Class A, Greensburg Central Catholic takes on Brockway, the District 9 runner-up.

FRIDAY

Football

The second round of the WPIAL playoffs will be played around the district. For classes 6A through 4A, it will be the semifinal round. Class 2A and A move into the quarterfinals.

Game sites will be announced Monday.

Class 5A No. 1 seed Penn-Trafford takes on No. 5 Upper St. Clair, and No. 2 Belle Vernon gets a rematch with Thomas Jefferson in the 4A semis.

And Jeannette faces Rochester, the team it beat in last year's semifinals, in the Class A quarterfinals.

Ligonier Valley hosts a second-round game in the District 6 playoffs against Cambria Heights.

SATURDAY

Girls soccer

The PIAA soccer playoffs move into the second round.