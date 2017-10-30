Quaker Valley's Wicker claims WPIAL title

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Quaker Valley sophomore Annie Wicker had mixed emotions after the WPIAL Class AA girls cross country championship meet Oct. 26 at Cooper's Lake in Butler County.

She was happy she won but disappointed the team did not do better.

The Quakers, the three-time defending champions, placed third.

“Staying confident and having a strong mentality is going to be really important for states,” she said, referring to the PIAA championship Saturday in Hershey.

Wicker and senior Lucie Kubinski, who finished ninth, were the only Quakers to crack the top 10.

Senior Audrey Durbin, freshman Reagan Diggins, junior Bryn Smiley, senior Emma Moul and senior Allison Lenhardt competed.

“The girls team had a disappointing day at the WPIAL meet but get to race another day,” Quakers coach Dave Noyes said. “We all feel we can do much better.”

Wicker covered the 3.1-mile course in 19 minutes, 15 seconds — 26 seconds ahead of the runner-up — to become the second Quaker in two seasons to earn the WPIAL individual crown.

Anna Pawloski came in first last year. The team went on to place second in the state.

“I was definitely excited to win, and that was one of my goals, but I tried not to think about it too much,” Wicker said. “I told myself that if I felt good, I would go, and if I didn't feel too great, I would just try to hang on.”

Noyes said Wicker has been strong all season for the Quakers, who went undefeated in Section 2-AA.

He expects states to be more challenging for her.

“If she were to place in the top five to 10, that would put a nice end to a very good sophomore season,” he said.

Sophomore Daniel Ford was the only member of the Quaker Valley boys team to qualify for the PIAA championship.

Ford (17:17) came in sixth at WPIALs.

“With a good race, he could medal in the top 25, which would be a great finish for the sophomore,” said Noyes, who also steers the Quakers boys.

The Sewickley Academy boys team, the 2015 PIAA Class A runner-up, had no one qualify for the state meet.

Panthers senior captain Sam Casale said the squad was simply not the same as it was in previous years.

“We definitely are in the growing stage now,” he said, adding the Panthers gave it their best shot.

Junior Henry Meakem (18:10) and freshman Matthew Meakem (18:10) placed 29th and 30th, respectively, and were the Panthers top performers in the WPIAL Class A championship.

“They both crossed nearly simultaneously, which was a nice moment for the boys to finish the season,” Panthers coach Derek Chimner said.

Henry Meakem said he and his brother ran fairly closely during the whole race and were able to push each other at the end.

“It was really special to be able to run side-by-side,” said Henry Meakem, who returned from a foot injury to compete.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.