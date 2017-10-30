Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Sewickley roundup: Quaker Valley boys to play for WPIAL title

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The top-ranked boys soccer team in Class AA has lived up to its billing so far, rolling to three victories in the WPIAL playoffs to earn a spot in the championship game.

Quaker Valley (19-1) will play No. 15 Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) in the WPIAL championship game at a date and time that wasn't determined before deadline for this edition.

The Quakers advanced after a 3-1 semifinal win over No. 12 Beaver.

Franky Fernandez scored two goals to lead QV. Ian Rodgers scored the third goal for Quaker Valley, and Frank Sestito scored Beaver's only goal.

Girls soccer

Caroline Davis scored twice, and Sophia McMahon and Krystyna Rytel added goals as No. 5 Shady Side Academy (12-3) earned a 4-0 win over No. 4 Sewickley Academy (12-6-2) in a quarterfinal game at Mars.

Quaker Valley, which defeated Beaver, 1-0, in the first round on a goal from Katherine Blaugrund, lost to Freeport in the quarterfinals, 3-1. Lauren Delie scored for the Quakers, who finished the season 10-8-1.

Football

In the Beaver Valley Conference, No. 2 Quaker Valley won 28-0 and outgained Ellwood City (2-7, 1-5), 450 yards to 67, as it clinched a home playoff game with its best record since 1983. Jordan Taylor rushed for 117 yards and scored on a 55-yard punt return, and Ricky Guss threw for 193 yards and a TD for the Quakers (9-1, 5-1).

Girls tennis

The Sewickley Academy girls tennis team competed at the PIAA tournament last week and reached the semifinals before bowing out.

The Panthers defeated St. Marys, 5-0, in the first round and Scranton Prep, 5-0, in the quarterfinals. They lost to District 1 champion Lower Moreland, 3-1, in the semifinals in Hershey.

Field hockey

Sewickley Academy team dropped a 4-0 decision to Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL semifinals last week.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.