Sewickley roundup: Quaker Valley boys to play for WPIAL title

The top-ranked boys soccer team in Class AA has lived up to its billing so far, rolling to three victories in the WPIAL playoffs to earn a spot in the championship game.

Quaker Valley (19-1) will play No. 15 Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) in the WPIAL championship game at a date and time that wasn't determined before deadline for this edition.

The Quakers advanced after a 3-1 semifinal win over No. 12 Beaver.

Franky Fernandez scored two goals to lead QV. Ian Rodgers scored the third goal for Quaker Valley, and Frank Sestito scored Beaver's only goal.

Girls soccer

Caroline Davis scored twice, and Sophia McMahon and Krystyna Rytel added goals as No. 5 Shady Side Academy (12-3) earned a 4-0 win over No. 4 Sewickley Academy (12-6-2) in a quarterfinal game at Mars.

Quaker Valley, which defeated Beaver, 1-0, in the first round on a goal from Katherine Blaugrund, lost to Freeport in the quarterfinals, 3-1. Lauren Delie scored for the Quakers, who finished the season 10-8-1.

Football

In the Beaver Valley Conference, No. 2 Quaker Valley won 28-0 and outgained Ellwood City (2-7, 1-5), 450 yards to 67, as it clinched a home playoff game with its best record since 1983. Jordan Taylor rushed for 117 yards and scored on a 55-yard punt return, and Ricky Guss threw for 193 yards and a TD for the Quakers (9-1, 5-1).

Girls tennis

The Sewickley Academy girls tennis team competed at the PIAA tournament last week and reached the semifinals before bowing out.

The Panthers defeated St. Marys, 5-0, in the first round and Scranton Prep, 5-0, in the quarterfinals. They lost to District 1 champion Lower Moreland, 3-1, in the semifinals in Hershey.

Field hockey

Sewickley Academy team dropped a 4-0 decision to Shady Side Academy in the WPIAL semifinals last week.