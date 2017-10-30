Norwin runners gain experience at WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In recent seasons, the Norwin cross country program has seen the girls team finish the year strong at the WPIAL cross country championship with a top-10 performance, and the boys team battled to overcome adversity.

But this season, those roles changed.

The boys team finished in eighth place — only its second top-10 finish in the last five seasons — and the girls claimed 14th in the Class AAA races at Cooper's Lake last week.

“We have had better days,” Norwin coach Brian Fleckenstein said. “But both teams are young and ran solid races.”

The boys team had 267 points. Junior Eli Olson led the Knights with a time of 17 minutes, 34 seconds to claim 41st.

“He overcame some injuries early in the season,” Fleckenstein said. “Eli really hit his peak and got into shape the final stretch of the season. It was nice to see.”

Freshman Alex Jubert was close behind in 43rd with a time of 17:36. He was the top freshman finisher in the Class AAA race.

“This is a tough race for freshmen to do well in,” Fleckenstein said. “He felt a lot better knowing he was the top freshman finisher afterwards.”

Carson Shipley finished 51st with a time of 17:45 in the final cross country race of his senior season.

Other finishers for the Knights included sophomore Nicholas Shavel in 58th (17:53), sophomore Harrison Barnett in 74th (18:07), sophomore Jacob Tarosky in 118th (18:41) and junior Chris Hinson in 127th (18:53).

With a pack of returning runners next season, Norwin has high hopes for the boys team.

“I told the kids this is a sport you can't just show up and do well in because you have been there before,” Fleckenstein said. “We need to put work in. If you put the work in over the summer, it will yield results.”

The girls team finished with 390 points. The top finisher was senior Jessica Gibson in 49th with a time of 20:46.

“We were hoping to have the rest of the pack finish a little closer to Jessica,” Fleckenstein said. “But when you fall out of the top 50, it is hard to move up.”

Fleckenstein said junior Courtney Kosanovic, a two-time state qualifier, was running around 20th place when she hit the final stretch and her legs gave way.

“Her legs went to jelly,” Fleckenstein said. “It is bizarre and sometimes happens in running. She tried hard to finish, and she did. But she ended up losing about 50 places.”

Courtney Kosanovic ended up in 73rd with a time of 21:33.

Senior Laurel Noe ended her high school career with a time of 21:54 to finish in 73rd. Other finishers for the girls team included junior Caitlin Kosanovic in 89th (21:57), sophomore Madison Pesi in 95th (22:03), junior Julia Fasiczka in 96th (22:03) and sophomore Katelyn Plassio in 102nd (22:14).

The girls team also returns several runners next season so expectations will be high.

“This year was good because we had a lot of first-year runners,” Fleckenstein said. “There is not a magic formula to the sport. We know what it takes to get there. If you put the work in during track season and the summer, good things can happen.”

Nathan Smith is a freelance writer.