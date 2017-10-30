Plum runners compete at WPIAL meet

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Plum boys and girls cross country teams had high expectations heading into last week's WPIAL Class AAA championships at Cooper's Lake. However, the Mustangs weren't able to continue their progression with a young team.

Both teams finished in 24th place under the guidance of assistant coaches Adam Molinaro and Lisa DeLorenzo, as coach Joe Ionta was unable to attend because of illness.

The boys team, which finished with 635 points, placed just behind Trinity (631). The girls team, which finished with 721 points, was just behind Penn-Trafford (632).

“They are still a young group, and they had some higher expectations for themselves. They all wanted to improve on their times from the previous year,” Molinaro said.

“Many of them didn't get to run there before. At the end of the race, they weren't exactly too happy, and I hope they will look to use it for motivation for next cross country season.”

Sophomore Angela Valotta was the top finisher for the girls team, as Valotta finished in 56th, with a time of 21 minutes, 3 seconds.

Last year, Valotta finished 27th and was the final qualifier to the PIAA championships, where she finished 95th.

“She was the last runner to make it to triple-A states. We had expectations that we could hopefully mimic that performance this year. But it just wasn't her day. I think it had to do with how the weather was because sometimes her breathing isn't necessarily that great for some weather conditions. It was harder for her to breathe,” Molinaro said.

“She was happy with her race but she didn't accomplish her goal, which was go to states again. But she is going to use that as a learning experience, and we are just going to approach it a little bit different next year.”

Sophomore Kacie Persia (22:34) finished 123rd, while sophomore Jill Tishko (24:13) and junior Sidney Shanter (24:13) finished in 179th and 180th, respectively.

Freshman Jillian Durst finished 183rd, junior Samantha Johnson finished 185th and junior Madeline Monick finished 212th to round out the girls team.

The boys top runner, sophomore Robert Hankinson, finished fourth on the boys team with a 150th-place finish as he has been battling knee, hip and back issues all season.

“He was able to go out there for the team and run at WPIALs for them. He knew he wasn't 100 percent, but he wanted to go out there and do what's best for the team,” Molinaro said.

The Mustangs were led by freshman Nick Kinek in 66th in 18:01, while sophomore Justin Mascilli (18:28) finished in 100th-place. Sophomore Mike Cooley finished with a time of 19:11, which was one spot ahead of Hankinson.

Senior Steve Leone (19:31) finished 170th, while senior Shawn Cook finished 180th and freshman William Brewer finished 204th.

“The athletes can use the experience as they go onto track. We are just going to continue to run and have a couple different workouts. We are going to see how they are going to do in track,” Molinaro said.

“Hopefully, we will have a good track season that will lead to a great cross country season next year.”

Andrew John is a freelance writer.