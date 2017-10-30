Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

A-K Valley roundup: Deer Lakes hockey routs rival Freeport

Staff Reports | Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 26 minutes ago

Deer Lakes remained red-hot in its return to the ice.

Ryan Murdock scored four goals as Deer Lakes routed Alle-Kiski Valley rival Freeport, 8-2, in a PIHL Class A game Monday night at Belmont Ice Complex.

Michael Mlinarcik and Luke Norkus each contributed a goal and two assists for the Lancers (4-1), who are in their first varsity season since 2014-15. Pietro Porco and Jake Richard each scored a goal, and Shane Miller had four assists.

Karter Halleran and Addison Stewart scored for Freeport (1-4).

Burrell 9, Carrick 1 — Tyler Stewart scored three goals and had three assists as the Bucs cruised to a Division II victory over Carrick (0-3-1). Dylan Zelonka added two goals and two assists, and Bryce Schueler contributed a goal and three assists for Burrell (4-1), which scored nine goals on 24 shots. Cole Vassana had a goal and an assist, and Jared Brennan and Micah Silverman each scored a goal for Burrell.

Indiana 5, Fox Chapel 2 — Shane Krhovsky and Michael Kilmer scored for Fox Chapel, but three second-period goals lifted Indiana (3-1) to a PIHL Class A victory. Daniel Williams scored twice for the Indians. Sam Stites had an assist for the Foxes (1-3), and goalie Tyler Radigan made 28 saves.

Thomas Jefferson 6, Kiski Area 3 — Brendon Crousey recorded a hat trick and added two assists as Thomas Jefferson defeated Kiski Area in Class A play. Brandon Kibe scored two goals, and Luke Ripepi made 20 saves to earn the win for Thomas Jefferson (4-0).

Austin Lapiana scored one goal and added one assist for Kiski Area (3-1).

