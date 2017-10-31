High school scores and schedules: Oct. 30, 2017
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Friday's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)
Class 5A
Friday's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)
Class 4A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)
Class 3A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium
Class 2A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)
Class A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)
Saturday's schedule
Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.
City League playoffs
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday's schedule
Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday's results
Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.
District 5 playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday's results
PIHL
Class AAA
Peters Township 4, Central Catholic 2
Butler at Mt. Lebanon (n)
Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley (n)
Class AA
Hampton 6, Montour 1
Penn-Trafford 3, North Hills 1
Quaker Valley 5, Upper St. Clair 1
Latrobe at Mars (n)
Shaler at Hempfield (n)
Class A
Bishop McCort 7, Greensburg-Salem 1
Chartiers Valley 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2
Indiana 5, Fox Chapel 2
Meadville 2, South Park 0
Thomas Jefferson 6, Kiski Area 3
Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy (n)
Freeport at Deer Lakes (n)
Division II
Moon 2, Kennedy Catholic 1
Carrick at Burrell (n)
Today's schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Plum at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Times, dates, sites TBD
Class 4A
Championship
Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1)
Consolation
Pine-Richland (13-5-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-7)
Class 3A
Championship
West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1)
Consolation
South Fayette (14-5-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-4)
Class 2A
Championship
Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1)
Consolation
Beaver (8-9-3) vs. Central Valley (10-8-2)
Class A
Championship
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1)
Consolation
Winchester Thurston (16-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3-1)
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Today's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Bellefonte 1, Huntingdon 0
Hollidaysburg 4, Bishop Carroll 1
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's results
West Shamokin 1, Bald Eagle Area 0
Bedford at Everett (n)
Class A
Championship
Today's schedule
Bishop McCort vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 8 p.m.
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Monday's results
Semifinals
Class 4A
Norwin 2, North Allegheny 0
Penn-Trafford 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 3A
Mars 2, South Park 1
Moon 3, Montour 0
Class 2A
Freedom 3, Yough 0
Waynesburg 7, Freeport 0
Class A
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0
Shady Side Academy 4, Seton LaSalle 0
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Today's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Somerset 2, Bellefonte 0
Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg (n)
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday's results
Central Martinsburg 3, Penn Cambria 1
Everett at Bedford (n)
Class A
Championship
Today's schedule
Bishop McCort vs. West Branch at Richland, 6 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Class 4A
North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong vs. Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Knoch vs. Elizabeth Forward at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Montour vs. Hampton at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Central Valley vs. West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Freeport vs. Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Beaver vs. Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Bishop Canevin vs. Beaver County Christian at Moon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels vs. California at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Frazier vs. Fort Cherry at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Geibel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday's result
Hollidaysburg 3, Huntingdon 1
Bye: Somerset
Class 2A
First round
Monday's results
Ligonier Valley 3, Bellwood Antis 1
West Shamokin 3, Tyrone 0
Cambria Heights 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2
Class A
First round
Today's schedule
Glendale at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; Blairsville at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.
