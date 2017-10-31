Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores and schedules: Oct. 30, 2017

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, 12:18 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Friday's schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)

Class 5A

Friday's schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)

Class 4A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)

Class 3A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium

Class 2A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)

Class A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)

Saturday's schedule

Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 1:30 p.m.

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday's schedule

Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday's results

Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.

District 5 playoffs

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's results

PIHL

Class AAA

Peters Township 4, Central Catholic 2

Butler at Mt. Lebanon (n)

Cathedral Prep at Seneca Valley (n)

Class AA

Hampton 6, Montour 1

Penn-Trafford 3, North Hills 1

Quaker Valley 5, Upper St. Clair 1

Latrobe at Mars (n)

Shaler at Hempfield (n)

Class A

Bishop McCort 7, Greensburg-Salem 1

Chartiers Valley 9, Greensburg Central Catholic 2

Indiana 5, Fox Chapel 2

Meadville 2, South Park 0

Thomas Jefferson 6, Kiski Area 3

Blackhawk at Sewickley Academy (n)

Freeport at Deer Lakes (n)

Division II

Moon 2, Kennedy Catholic 1

Carrick at Burrell (n)

Today's schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Plum at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Times, dates, sites TBD

Class 4A

Championship

Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1)

Consolation

Pine-Richland (13-5-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-7)

Class 3A

Championship

West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1)

Consolation

South Fayette (14-5-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-4)

Class 2A

Championship

Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1)

Consolation

Beaver (8-9-3) vs. Central Valley (10-8-2)

Class A

Championship

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1)

Consolation

Winchester Thurston (16-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3-1)

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Today's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 5:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's results

Bellefonte 1, Huntingdon 0

Hollidaysburg 4, Bishop Carroll 1

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's results

West Shamokin 1, Bald Eagle Area 0

Bedford at Everett (n)

Class A

Championship

Today's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. Westmont Hilltop at Richland, 8 p.m.

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Monday's results

Semifinals

Class 4A

Norwin 2, North Allegheny 0

Penn-Trafford 2, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 3A

Mars 2, South Park 1

Moon 3, Montour 0

Class 2A

Freedom 3, Yough 0

Waynesburg 7, Freeport 0

Class A

Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 0

Shady Side Academy 4, Seton LaSalle 0

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Today's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Bald Eagle Area, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's results

Somerset 2, Bellefonte 0

Huntingdon at Hollidaysburg (n)

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday's results

Central Martinsburg 3, Penn Cambria 1

Everett at Bedford (n)

Class A

Championship

Today's schedule

Bishop McCort vs. West Branch at Richland, 6 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Quarterfinals

Today's schedule

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Peters Township at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Baldwin vs. Hempfield at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong vs. Upper St. Clair at Fox Chapel, 7:30 p.m.; Oakland Catholic vs. Seneca Valley at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Knoch vs. Elizabeth Forward at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.; Thomas Jefferson vs. South Fayette at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Montour vs. Hampton at North Hills, 6 p.m.; Central Valley vs. West Allegheny at Moon, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Freeport vs. Deer Lakes at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.; Serra Catholic vs. Seton LaSalle at Norwin, 6 p.m.; Beaver vs. Derry at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.; Avonworth vs. Neshannock at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. Beaver County Christian at Moon, 6 p.m.; Carmichaels vs. California at Peters Township, 6 p.m.; Frazier vs. Fort Cherry at Baldwin, 6 p.m.; Our Lady of the Sacred Heart vs. Geibel at Baldwin, 7:30 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday's result

Hollidaysburg 3, Huntingdon 1

Bye: Somerset

Class 2A

First round

Monday's results

Ligonier Valley 3, Bellwood Antis 1

West Shamokin 3, Tyrone 0

Cambria Heights 3, Philipsburg-Osceola 2

Class A

First round

Today's schedule

Glendale at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Juniata Valley, 7 p.m.; Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; Blairsville at Bishop Carroll, 7 p.m.

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

