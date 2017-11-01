High school scores, schedules for Oct. 31, 2017
Updated 2 hours ago
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Today's schedule
Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Today's schedule
Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Friday's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)
Class 5A
Friday's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)
Class 4A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)
Class 3A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium
Class 2A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)
Class A
Friday's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)
Saturday's schedule
Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
City League playoffs
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday's schedule
Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday's results
Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.
District 5 playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Tuesday's result
PIHL
Class AAA
Canon-McMillan 8, Plum 1
Today's schedule
PIHL
Class A
Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
Pine-Richland (13-5-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-7) at West Allegheny, 8:15 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
South Fayette (14-5-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday's schedule
Championship
Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
Beaver (8-9-3) vs. Central Valley (10-8-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
Winchester Thurston (16-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday's result
Altoona 1, State College 0
Class 3A
Championship
Today's schedule
Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
West Shamokin vs. Everett at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday's result
Westmont Hilltop 1, Bishop McCort 0
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Norwin (17-1-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
North Allegheny (12-7-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-6-2) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Moon (21-0) vs. Mars (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
Montour (12-8) vs. South Park (16-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Freedom (19-0) vs. Waynesburg (18-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Today's schedule
Seton LaSalle (16-3) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (15-5) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Tuesday's result
State College 1, Altoona 0
Class 3A
Championship
Today's schedule
Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's schedule
Bedford vs. Central Martinsburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Tuesday's result
Bishop McCort 4, West Branch 1
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's results
Class 4A
Armstrong 3, Upper St. Clair 2
Hempfield 3, Baldwin 1
North Allegheny 3, Peters Township 0
Seneca Valley 3, Oakland Catholic 1
Class 3A
Knoch 3, Elizabeth Forward 0
Montour 3, Hampton 0
Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 1
West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 2
Class 2A
Avonworth 3, Neshannock 1
Beaver 3, Derry 1
Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0
Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 2
Class A
Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 1
California 3, Carmichaels 2
Frazier 3, Fort Cherry 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Geibel 0
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Today's schedule
State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Today's schedule
Somerset vs. Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Tuesday's results
Bald Eagle 3, Ligonier Valley 0
Cambria Heights 3, West Branch 2
West Shamokin 3, Central Cambria 2
Westmont Hilltop 3, Penns Valley 0
Class A
First round
Tuesday's results
Bishop Carroll 3, Blairsville 0
Northern Cambria 3, Glendale 0
Purchase Line 3, Juniata Valley 1
Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle (n)
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.