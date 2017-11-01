Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Oct. 31, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 12:36 a.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Today's schedule

Pine-Richland at North Allegheny, 6:15 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Today's schedule

Shady Side Academy vs. Ellis School at North Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

First round

Class 6A

Friday's schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)

Class 5A

Friday's schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)

Class 4A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)

Class 3A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium

Class 2A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)

Class A

Friday's schedule

All games at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)

Saturday's schedule

Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday's schedule

Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday's results

Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.

District 5 playoffs

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Tuesday's result

PIHL

Class AAA

Canon-McMillan 8, Plum 1

Today's schedule

PIHL

Class A

Thomas Jefferson at Wheeling Park, 6:30 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

Pine-Richland (13-5-2) vs. Canon-McMillan (12-7) at West Allegheny, 8:15 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

South Fayette (14-5-2) vs. Chartiers Valley (16-4) at West Allegheny, 8 p.m.

Class 2A

Saturday's schedule

Championship

Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

Beaver (8-9-3) vs. Central Valley (10-8-2) at Ambridge, 7 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

Winchester Thurston (16-2) vs. Seton LaSalle (17-3-1) at Peters Township, 8 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday's result

Altoona 1, State College 0

Class 3A

Championship

Today's schedule

Bellefonte vs. Hollidaysburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

West Shamokin vs. Everett at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's result

Westmont Hilltop 1, Bishop McCort 0

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Norwin (17-1-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

North Allegheny (12-7-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (11-6-2) at West Allegheny, 6:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Moon (21-0) vs. Mars (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

Montour (12-8) vs. South Park (16-3-1) at Moon, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Freedom (19-0) vs. Waynesburg (18-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Today's schedule

Seton LaSalle (16-3) vs. Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (15-5) at Peters Township, 6:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Tuesday's result

State College 1, Altoona 0

Class 3A

Championship

Today's schedule

Hollidaysburg vs. Somerset at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Championship

Thursday's schedule

Bedford vs. Central Martinsburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Championship

Tuesday's result

Bishop McCort 4, West Branch 1

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's results

Class 4A

Armstrong 3, Upper St. Clair 2

Hempfield 3, Baldwin 1

North Allegheny 3, Peters Township 0

Seneca Valley 3, Oakland Catholic 1

Class 3A

Knoch 3, Elizabeth Forward 0

Montour 3, Hampton 0

Thomas Jefferson 3, South Fayette 1

West Allegheny 3, Central Valley 2

Class 2A

Avonworth 3, Neshannock 1

Beaver 3, Derry 1

Freeport 3, Deer Lakes 0

Serra Catholic 3, Seton LaSalle 2

Class A

Bishop Canevin 3, Beaver County Christian 1

California 3, Carmichaels 2

Frazier 3, Fort Cherry 0

Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Geibel 0

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Today's schedule

State College vs. Altoona at Tyrone, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Championship

Today's schedule

Somerset vs. Hollidaysburg at Penn Cambria, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Tuesday's results

Bald Eagle 3, Ligonier Valley 0

Cambria Heights 3, West Branch 2

West Shamokin 3, Central Cambria 2

Westmont Hilltop 3, Penns Valley 0

Class A

First round

Tuesday's results

Bishop Carroll 3, Blairsville 0

Northern Cambria 3, Glendale 0

Purchase Line 3, Juniata Valley 1

Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle (n)

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

