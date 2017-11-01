High school scores, schedules for Nov. 1, 2017
Updated 10 hours ago
High schools
Field hockey
WPIAL playoffs
Class AAA
Championship
Wednesday's result
Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 0
Class A
Championship
Wednesday's result
Ellis School 2, Shady Side Academy 1
Football
WPIAL playoffs
First round
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Friday's schedule
Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)
Class 5A
Friday's schedule
Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)
Class 4A
Friday's schedule
West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)
Class 3A
Friday's schedule
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium
Class 2A
Friday's schedule
Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)
Class A
Friday's schedule
Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)
Saturday's schedule
Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
City League playoffs
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Friday's schedule
Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday's results
Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.
District 5 playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Wednesday's result
PIHL
Class A
Thomas Jefferson 10, Wheeling Park 3
Today's schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.
Class AA
Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.; Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.
Class A
Norwin at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Kiski, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at South Fayette, 7:10 p.m.
Division II
Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:40 p.m.; Moon at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Today's schedule
Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
Pine-Richland 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (OT)
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0
Class 2A
Saturday's schedule
Championship
Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
Beaver 3, Central Valley 2 (2OT)
Class A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
Seton LaSalle 2, Winchester Thurston 0
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday's result
Hollidaysburg 5, Bellefonte 2
Class 2A
Championship
Today's schedule
West Shamokin vs. Everett at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.
Soccer
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Norwin (17-1-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 1
Class 3A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Moon (21-0) vs. Mars (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
South Park 3, Montour 1
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Freedom (19-0) vs. Waynesburg (18-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Championship
Today's schedule
Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Consolation
Wednesday's result
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 1, Seton LaSalle 0
District 6 playoffs
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday's result
Hollidaysburg 1, Somerset 0
Class 2A
Championship
Today's schedule
Bedford vs. Central Martinsburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Today's schedule
Semifinals
Class 4A
North Allegheny vs. Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong vs. Seneca Valley at North Hills, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Knoch vs. Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Freeport vs. Serra Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver vs. Avonworth at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.
Class A
Bishop Canevin vs. California at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Peters Township, 6 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Wednesday's result
State College 3, Altoona 1
Class 3A
Championship
Wednesday's result
Somerset 3, Hollidaysburg 0
Class 2A
Semifinals
Today's schedule
Westmont Hilltop at Bald Eagle, TBD; Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, TBD
Class A
Semifinals
Today's schedule
Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, TBD; Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, TBD
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.