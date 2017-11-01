Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

High school scores, schedules for Nov. 1, 2017

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2017, 11:54 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

High schools

Field hockey

WPIAL playoffs

Class AAA

Championship

Wednesday's result

Pine-Richland 4, North Allegheny 0

Class A

Championship

Wednesday's result

Ellis School 2, Shady Side Academy 1

Football

WPIAL playoffs

First round

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Friday's schedule

Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)

Class 5A

Friday's schedule

Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)

Class 4A

Friday's schedule

West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)

Class 3A

Friday's schedule

Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium

Class 2A

Friday's schedule

Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)

Class A

Friday's schedule

Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)

Saturday's schedule

Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.

City League playoffs

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.

Class A

Friday's schedule

Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.

Saturday's results

Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.

District 5 playoffs

Class 2A

Semifinals

Saturday's schedule

Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.

Class A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.

Hockey

Wednesday's result

PIHL

Class A

Thomas Jefferson 10, Wheeling Park 3

Today's schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

North Allegheny at Bethel Park, 9 p.m.

Class AA

Armstrong at Pine-Richland, 9 p.m.; Baldwin at Upper St. Clair, 8 p.m.

Class A

Norwin at Beaver, 6:45 p.m.; West Allegheny at Kiski, 8:20 p.m.; Wheeling Catholic at South Fayette, 7:10 p.m.

Division II

Connellsville at Elizabeth Forward, 7:40 p.m.; Moon at Morgantown, 7:30 p.m.; Trinity at Central Valley, 8:45 p.m

Soccer

Boys

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Today's schedule

Peters Township (17-0-1) vs. North Allegheny (18-2-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

Pine-Richland 2, Canon-McMillan 1 (OT)

Class 3A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

South Fayette 1, Chartiers Valley 0

Class 2A

Saturday's schedule

Championship

Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

Beaver 3, Central Valley 2 (2OT)

Class A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

Seton LaSalle 2, Winchester Thurston 0

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday's result

Hollidaysburg 5, Bellefonte 2

Class 2A

Championship

Today's schedule

West Shamokin vs. Everett at Mansion Park, 5:30 p.m.

Soccer

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Norwin (17-1-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

North Allegheny 3, Upper St. Clair 1

Class 3A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Moon (21-0) vs. Mars (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

South Park 3, Montour 1

Class 2A

Championship

Saturday's schedule

Freedom (19-0) vs. Waynesburg (18-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.

Class A

Championship

Today's schedule

Shady Side Academy (13-3) vs. Greensburg Central Catholic (14-3) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.

Consolation

Wednesday's result

Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic 1, Seton LaSalle 0

District 6 playoffs

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday's result

Hollidaysburg 1, Somerset 0

Class 2A

Championship

Today's schedule

Bedford vs. Central Martinsburg at Mansion Park, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

WPIAL playoffs

Today's schedule

Semifinals

Class 4A

North Allegheny vs. Hempfield at North Hills, 7:30 p.m.; Armstrong vs. Seneca Valley at North Hills, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Knoch vs. Thomas Jefferson at North Allegheny, 7:30 p.m.; Montour vs. West Allegheny at North Allegheny, 6 p.m.

Class 2A

Freeport vs. Serra Catholic at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver vs. Avonworth at Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic, 6 p.m.

Class A

Bishop Canevin vs. California at Peters Township, 7:30 p.m.; Frazier vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart at Peters Township, 6 p.m.

District 6 playoffs

Class 4A

Championship

Wednesday's result

State College 3, Altoona 1

Class 3A

Championship

Wednesday's result

Somerset 3, Hollidaysburg 0

Class 2A

Semifinals

Today's schedule

Westmont Hilltop at Bald Eagle, TBD; Cambria Heights at West Shamokin, TBD

Class A

Semifinals

Today's schedule

Purchase Line at Northern Cambria, TBD; Bishop Guilfoyle at Bishop Carroll, TBD

To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.