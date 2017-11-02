High school scores and schedule: Nov. 2, 2017
High schools
Football
WPIAL playoffs
First round
Class 6A
Today's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Norwin (5-5) at Pine-Richland (10-0); North Allegheny (7-3) at Mt. Lebanon (6-4); Central Catholic (8-2) vs. Peters Township (7-3) at Cupples Stadium; Penn Hills (7-3) at Bethel Park (8-1)
Class 5A
Today's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Fox Chapel (6-4) at Penn-Trafford (9-1); Franklin Regional (6-3) at Upper St. Clair (7-3); Woodland Hills (6-4) at Gateway (9-1); McKeesport at West Allegheny (7-2)
Class 4A
Today's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
West Mifflin (5-4) at South Fayette (10-0); New Castle (7-3) at Montour (7-2); Mars (6-4) at Belle Vernon (9-0); Trinity (6-3) at Thomas Jefferson (8-1)
Class 3A
Today's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Aliquippa (10-0) vs. South Park (6-3) at Ambridge; Beaver (8-2) at Elizabeth Forward (7-2); Derry (9-1) at Quaker Valley (9-1); Seton LaSalle (8-1) vs. Freeport (7-2) at Dormont Stadium
Class 2A
Today's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Laurel (3-7) at Steel Valley (8-0); Burgettstown (6-3) at Neshannock (6-4); Frazier (3-7) at Riverside (7-2); Avonworth (3-5) at Charleroi (9-1); Freedom (5-5) at Washington (9-0); Mohawk (5-3) at East Allegheny (6-3); Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (8-2) vs. Brentwood (5-4) at Mars; Beth-Center (7-3) at Serra Catholic (6-4)
Class A
Today's schedule
All games at 7:30 p.m.
Bishop Canevin (3-6) at California (10-0); Union (7-3) at Fort Cherry (7-2); Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (8-2) vs. Springdale (5-5) at Moon; Summit Academy (4-5) at Clairton (7-2); Western Beaver (6-4) at Carmichaels (7-2); Monessen (3-7) at Jeannette (9-1); West Greene (7-3) at Rochester (7-2)
Saturday's schedule
Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Sto-Rox (3-7) at Woodland Hills, 3 p.m.
City League playoffs
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Brashear (5-4) vs. Allderdice (6-4) at Cupples Stadium, 2:15 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 4A
Semifinals
Today's schedule
Bradford (7-2) at Johnstown (7-3), 7 p.m.; Clearfield (6-4) at Bellefonte (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
Tyrone (3-7) at Central Martinsburg (7-3), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Bald Eagle (4-6) at Juniata (7-3), 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Today's schedule
West Shamokin (5-5) at Ligonier Valley (10-0), 7 p.m.; Westmont Hiltop (6-4) at Bellwood (10-0), 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Cambria Heights (7-3) at South Huntingdon (8-2), 7 p.m.; Mount Union (6-4) at Bishop McCort (8-2), 7 p.m.
Class A
Today's schedule
Penns Manor (5-5) at Claysburg-Kimmel (6-4), 7 p.m.; United (4-6) at Purchase Line (6-4), 7 p.m.
Saturday's results
Blacklick (4-6) Valley at Ferndale (7-3), 1 p.m.
District 5 playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Saturday's schedule
Westinghouse (5-4) at Berlin (9-1), 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinals
Today's schedule
North Star (4-6) at Windber (7-3), 7 p.m.; Shade (4-6) at Northern Bedford (8-2), 7 p.m.
Hockey
Thursday's results
PIHL
Class AAA
North Allegheny at Bethel Park (n)
Class AA
Baldwin 2, Upper St. Clair 1
Armstrong at Pine-Richland (n)
Class A
Norwin 5, Beaver 3
South Fayette 7, Wheeling Catholic 2
West Allegheny 10, Kiski Area 4
Division II
Connellsville 6, Elizabeth Forward 4
Moon 4, Morgantown 2
Trinity at Central Valley (n)
Soccer
Boys
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Thursday's result
North Allegheny 2, Peters Township 1
Class 3A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
West Allegheny (19-1-1) vs. Montour (15-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 5:45 p.m.
Class 2A
Saturday's schedule
Championship
Quaker Valley (19-1) vs. Shady Side Academy (12-7-1) at Highmark Stadium, 1:15 p.m.
Class A
Championship
Today's schedule
Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (19-1) vs. Springdale (15-4-1) at Highmark Stadium, 8 p.m.
District 6 playoffs
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's result
West Shamokin 3, Everett 2 (SO)
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Class 4A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Norwin (17-1-1) vs. Penn-Trafford (16-3-1) at Highmark Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Championship
Today's schedule
Moon (21-0) vs. Mars (16-1) at Highmark Stadium, 6 p.m.
Class 2A
Championship
Saturday's schedule
Freedom (19-0) vs. Waynesburg (18-1) at Highmark Stadium, 11 a.m.
Class A
Championship
Thursday's result
Greensburg Central Catholic 1, Shady Side Academy 0
District 6 playoffs
Class 2A
Championship
Thursday's result
Bedford 2, Central Martinsburg 1
Volleyball
Girls
WPIAL playoffs
Thursday's results
Semifinals
Class 4A
Armstrong 3, Seneca Valley 1
North Allegheny 3, Hempfield 0
Class 3A
Knoch 3, Thomas Jefferson 0
Montour 3, West Allegheny 0
Class 2A
Beaver 3, Avonworth 2
Freeport 3, Serra Catholic 0
Class A
Bishop Canevin 3, California 0
Our Lady of the Sacred Heart 3, Frazier 1
District 6 playoffs
Class 2A
Semifinals
Thursday's results
Bald Eagle 3, Westmont Hilltop 0
West Shamokin 3, Cambria Heights 0
Class A
Semifinals
Thursday's results
Northern Cambria 3, Purchase Line 0
Bishop Carroll 3, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
