Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Herald roundup: Fox Chapel girls win PIAA cross country title

Marty Stewart | Sunday, Nov. 5, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 30 minutes ago

The Fox Chapel girls cross country team finished second at the WPIAL Class AAA championships two weeks ago. Things were much sweeter for the Foxes in Hershey on Saturday as they claimed their first state championship.

The Foxes finished with 104 points, followed by Manheim Township and WPIAL champ Oakland Catholic at 123 and North Allegheny at 161.

“It was an amazing performance by our girls,” FC coach Tom Moul said. “They were a little bit down after losing to Oakland Catholic at the WPIALs, but they showed something in Hershey.”

Sarena Seeger led FC with an 11th-place finish. Annika Urban was 28th, followed by Caelan Miller, the team's only senior, in 30th, Grace Sisson at 47th and Brooke Krally in 74th place. Seeger and Urban are juniors and Sisson and Krally are sophomores.

Girls tennis

For the second consecutive year, Fox Chapel's doubles team of senior Amanda Nord and sophomore Charlotte James laid claim to the PIAA Class AAA championship.

It also was the third consecutive title for Nord, who teamed with Laurel Shymansky to win the title in 2015.

They barely worked up a sweat as they breezed to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Pine-Richland's Melissa Vizcardo and Alyssa Sarver in the final. It was a rematch of the WPIAL title match. In winning, they became the first WPIAL duo to repeat as state champs since 1986.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Nord said. “I knew it would be the last match in my high school career, and I wanted to go out on top. Charlotte and I have been playing well since the WPIAL playoffs began, and we continued to play well in the PIAAs. It's an amazing feeling to win a state championship in my final match.”

Crew

Fox Chapel senior Helen Paulini, a member of the Fox Chapel crew team, was named to the USRowing Scholastic Honor Roll. She is one of only 34 students from across the nation to earn a spot. The students were chosen from 114 nominations received from athletes representing 62 clubs and school programs across the U.S. Applicants are selected based on GPAs and test scores, as well as their rowing accomplishments.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.