Herald roundup: Fox Chapel girls win PIAA cross country title

The Fox Chapel girls cross country team finished second at the WPIAL Class AAA championships two weeks ago. Things were much sweeter for the Foxes in Hershey on Saturday as they claimed their first state championship.

The Foxes finished with 104 points, followed by Manheim Township and WPIAL champ Oakland Catholic at 123 and North Allegheny at 161.

“It was an amazing performance by our girls,” FC coach Tom Moul said. “They were a little bit down after losing to Oakland Catholic at the WPIALs, but they showed something in Hershey.”

Sarena Seeger led FC with an 11th-place finish. Annika Urban was 28th, followed by Caelan Miller, the team's only senior, in 30th, Grace Sisson at 47th and Brooke Krally in 74th place. Seeger and Urban are juniors and Sisson and Krally are sophomores.

Girls tennis

For the second consecutive year, Fox Chapel's doubles team of senior Amanda Nord and sophomore Charlotte James laid claim to the PIAA Class AAA championship.

It also was the third consecutive title for Nord, who teamed with Laurel Shymansky to win the title in 2015.

They barely worked up a sweat as they breezed to a 6-0, 6-4 win over Pine-Richland's Melissa Vizcardo and Alyssa Sarver in the final. It was a rematch of the WPIAL title match. In winning, they became the first WPIAL duo to repeat as state champs since 1986.

“This one meant a lot to me,” Nord said. “I knew it would be the last match in my high school career, and I wanted to go out on top. Charlotte and I have been playing well since the WPIAL playoffs began, and we continued to play well in the PIAAs. It's an amazing feeling to win a state championship in my final match.”

Crew

Fox Chapel senior Helen Paulini, a member of the Fox Chapel crew team, was named to the USRowing Scholastic Honor Roll. She is one of only 34 students from across the nation to earn a spot. The students were chosen from 114 nominations received from athletes representing 62 clubs and school programs across the U.S. Applicants are selected based on GPAs and test scores, as well as their rowing accomplishments.

