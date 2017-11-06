Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Stewart scores 4, but Burrell hockey falls

Staff Reports | Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, 11:33 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

Tyler Stewart continued his scoring binge, but he and Burrell got outdueled Monday night.

Stewart scored four goals and added two assists, but Ringgold's Evan Eberlein matched him in goals as the Rams beat Burrell, 8-7, in a PIHL Division II game at Rostraver Ice Garden.

Stewart leads Division II with 21 goals in six games. Bryce Schueler tallied a pair of power-play goals and had an assist for Burrell (4-2), and Dylan Zelonka had a goal and two assists.

Three of Eberlein's goals came in the third period. Noah Schroeder had a goal and five assists for the Rams (3-0).

South Fayette 5, Deer Lakes 1 — Ryan Murdock tallied the only goal for the Lancers (4-2) in a Class A loss at Mt. Lebanon Recreation Center. Nolan Sarnowski led South Fayette (5-0) with two goals and an assist, and goaltender Bruce Hardman stopped 21 shots. Shane Miller had an assist for Deer Lakes.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.