Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Stewart scores 4, but Burrell hockey falls
Updated 1 hour ago
Tyler Stewart continued his scoring binge, but he and Burrell got outdueled Monday night.
Stewart scored four goals and added two assists, but Ringgold's Evan Eberlein matched him in goals as the Rams beat Burrell, 8-7, in a PIHL Division II game at Rostraver Ice Garden.
Stewart leads Division II with 21 goals in six games. Bryce Schueler tallied a pair of power-play goals and had an assist for Burrell (4-2), and Dylan Zelonka had a goal and two assists.
Three of Eberlein's goals came in the third period. Noah Schroeder had a goal and five assists for the Rams (3-0).
South Fayette 5, Deer Lakes 1 — Ryan Murdock tallied the only goal for the Lancers (4-2) in a Class A loss at Mt. Lebanon Recreation Center. Nolan Sarnowski led South Fayette (5-0) with two goals and an assist, and goaltender Bruce Hardman stopped 21 shots. Shane Miller had an assist for Deer Lakes.