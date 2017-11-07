High school notebook: Westmoreland County athletes to sign with Division I schools

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The NCAA early signing period begins Wednesday for all sports other than football, soccer and men's water polo.

A number of area athletes plan to sign, including several Division I recruits.

Among them are Latrobe basketball player Laura Graytok (American); baseball players Justin Wright of Hempfield (St. John's) and Penn-Trafford's Josh Spiegel (Oklahoma State); Belle Vernon's Bailey Parshall (Penn State), Yough's Hannah Bach (Pitt) and Emma Nedley of Penn Trafford (Penn) for softball; Penn-Trafford wrestler Josh Chisko (Bucknell); and Franklin Regional's Matt Busche for track and field/cross country (Duquesne).

Stone vs. Williamson

Brandon Stone, the 6-foot-11 basketball standout who left Southmoreland for The Christ School in Arden, N.C., will go against the top prospect in the nation, Zion Williamson of Spartansburg (S.C.).

The game, set for 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Christ School, is already sold out. It is the first sellout in school history.

Williamson is a 6-8, 240-pound power forward known for big dunks and big blocks. He has offers from Kentucky, Kansas, Duke, UCLA, North Carolina and many others.

Stone, whose recruiting has skyrocketed since he arrived in North Carolina, recently was offered by Kansas State, raising his scholarship total to 15. He also has offers from Pitt and Penn State.

Soccer all-star game

The Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association boys all-star games are set for Nov. 25 at Highmark Stadium in Station Square.

The pair of games feature 80 players from around the WPIAL. Class A plays Class AA at 11 a.m., followed by Class AAA vs. Class AAAA A at 1 p.m.

Players will be announced later.

All-WPIAL

Six local boys were named to the All-WPIAL soccer team. In Class AAAA, Franklin Regional seniors Jake Trapanotto and Shane Popko joined Penn-Trafford senior Austin Kreutzberger and Norwin junior Carter Breen on the 27-player list.

Belle Vernon's Markello Apodiakos and Jackson Guess made the Class AAA team.

Recruiting

Belle Vernon baseball player Joe Sabolek committed to Waynesburg.

• Latrobe basketball player Reed Fenton took an unofficial visit to Lafayette.

• Penn-Trafford softball player Maura Mallon plans to sign with Alderson Broaddus.

• Yough softball player Shelby Lawrenzi plans to play at Seton Hill.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BillBeckner.