High school scores and schedules: Nov. 6, 2017
Updated 3 hours ago
High schools
Field hockey
PIAA tournament
First round
Tuesday's schedule
(Local teams only)
Class AAA
North Allegheny vs. Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey HS, 5 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 5 p.m.
Class A
Ellis School vs. Forbes Road at Latrobe, 3 p.m.
Football
WPIAL playoffs
Friday's schedule
All games start at 7:30 p.m.
Class 6A
Semifinals
Pine-Richland (11-0) vs. North Allegheny (8-3) at Ambridge; Central Catholic (9-2) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at Fox Chapel
Class 5A
Semifinals
Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (8-3) at West Mifflin; Gateway (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-2) at Norwin
Class 4A
Semifinals
South Fayette (11-0) vs. Montour (8-2) at West Allegheny; Belle Vernon (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Baldwin
Class 3A
Semifinals
Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Beaver (9-2) at Central Valley; Quaker Valley (10-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-1) at North Hills
Class 2A
Quarterfinals
Steel Valley (9-0) vs. Burgettstown (7-3) at Dormont Stadium; Riverside (8-2) vs. Avonworth (4-5) at Seneca Valley; Washington (10-0) vs. East Allegheny (7-3) at Elizabeth Forward; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (9-2) vs. Serra Catholic (7-4) at Hampton
Class A
Quarterfinals
California (11-0) vs. Union (8-3) at Canon-McMillan; Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2) at Chartiers-Houston; Clairton (8-2) vs. Carmichaels (8-2) at Charleroi; Jeannette (10-1) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Peters Township
District 6 playoffs
Class 6A
Championship
Erie Area vs. State College at Clarion, 7 p.m.
Class 4A
Championship
Friday's schedule
Bellefonte vs. Johnstown at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.
Class 3A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Juniata at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.
Class 2A
Semifinals
Friday's schedule
Cambria Heights at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.
Class A
Quarterfinals
Friday's schedule
Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer Center, 7 p.m.
Saturday's schedule
Ferndale at Portage Area, 7 p.m.; Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.
Hockey
Monday's results
PIHL
Class AA
Hempfield 5, Franklin Regional 2
Latrobe 5, Hampton 3
Shaler 4, Montour 3
North Hills at Mars (n)
Quaker Valley at Baldwin (n)
Class A
Meadville 8, Wheeling Park 1
Wheeling Catholic 7, Kiski Area 5
Chartiers Valley at Sewickley Academy (n)
Deer Lakes at South Fayette (n)
Indiana at West Allegheny (n)
South Park at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)
Division II
Moon 6, Trinity 1
Ringgold 8, Burrell 7
Tuesday's schedule
PIHL
Class AAA
Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 9 p.m.
Class A
Beaver at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.
Soccer
Boys
PIAA tournament
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Class 4A
Conestoga vs. Ephrata at Downington West, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Kennett at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 7 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Cumberland Valley at Loyalsock Township HS, 7 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Central Bucks West at Northeast HS, 7 p.m.; Council Rock North vs. Northeast at Harry S. Truman HS, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Perkiomen Valley at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; McDowell vs. Peters Township at Fairview HS, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Greencastle-Antrim at Downingtown West HS, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Northeast HS, 5 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Hershey at Lake Lehman HS, 7:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Danville HS, 7 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Harriton at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; DuBois vs. West Allegheny at Clearfield, 7 p.m.; Montour vs. Hollidaysburg at Hampton 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette at Fairview HS, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Lancaster Mennonite vs. Landsdale Catholic at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame GP vs. EL Meyers at Parkland, 5 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury vs. Pen Argyl at Souderton, 7 p.m.; Scranton Prep vs. Lewisburg at Scranton HS, 6 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. Oley Valley at Richland Hs, 5 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Fairview at Seneca Valley, 8 p.m.; St. Marys vs. Quaker Valley at Brockway Hs, 7 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Beaver at Prep Villa Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.
Class A
Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Millville at Scranton, 4 p.m.; Wellsboro vs. Greenwood at Balls Mills Complex, Williamsport, 5 p.m.; MAsterman vs. Moravian Academy at So. Philadelphia Super Site, 7 p.m.; CW North Catholic vs. Port Allegany at Moon, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. Mercer at Richland HS, 7 p.m.; Windber vs. Springdale at Somerset HS, 7:30 p.m.; Brockway vs. Seton LaSalle at DuBois, 6 p.m.
Girls
PIAA tournament
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Class 4A
Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin at Upper Perkiomen HS, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Owen J. Roberts at Northeast HS, 3 p.m.; Parkland vs. Neshaminy at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Governor Mifflin at Loyalsock Township HS, 5 p.m.; Pennsbury vs. Emmaus at Harry S. Truman HS, 5 p.m.; Conestoga Valley vs. Council Rock South at Hamburg HS, 5 p.m.; State College vs. Norwin at Mansion Park Stadium, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Villa Joseph Marie vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Souderton HS, 5 p.m.; Dallas vs. East Pennsboro at Lake Lehman Hs, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Selinsgrove at Lehighton HS, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Lower Dauphin at So. Philadelphia Super Site, 5 p.m.; Fleetwood vs. Penncrest at Hamburg HS, 7 p.m.; Moon vs. Hollidaysburg at Hampton, 8 p.m.; DuBois vs. Mars at Clearfield, 5 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. South Park at Fairview Hs, 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A
St. Basil vs. Palisades at Upper Perkiomen HS, 5 p.m.; Midd-West vs. Lake-Lehman at Danville HS, 5 p.m; Boiling Springs vs. New Hope-Solebury at Northeastern HS, 5 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Central Columbia at Parkland Hs, 7 p.m.; Bedford vs. Schuylkill Valley at Northern Bedford, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Harbor Creek at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Central at Prep Villa Events Center, 5:30 p.m.; Karns City vs. Freedom at Clarion University, 6 p.m.
Class A
Fairfield vs. East Juniata at Northeastern HS, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Conwell-Egan at Harry S. Turman HS, 3 p.m.; Bloomsburg vs. Lakeland at Balls Mills Complex, Williamsport, 7 p.m.; Minersville vs. Camp Hill at Lehighton HS, 5 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brockway at Moon, 8 p.m.; Windber vs. Bishop McCort at Somerset HS, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Shady Side Academy at Slippery Rock HS, 5:30 p.m.; Ridgway vs. CW North Catholic at Brockway HS, 5 p.m.
Volleyball
Girls
PIAA tournament
First round
Tuesday's schedule
Class 4A
Bishop Shanahan vs. Nazareth at Methacton HS, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Pennsbury at Bishop McDevitt HS, 3:45 p.m.; Upper Merion vs. Exeter Township at Lower Merion HS, 7:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. PErkiomen Valley at Whitehall HS, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Garrnet Valley at Manheim Township HS, 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice vs. Armstrong at Carrick, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Seneca Valley at Penn Cambria, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.
Class 3A
Pope John Paul II vs. Cardinal O'Hara at Methacton HS, 6 p.m.; Greater Nanticoke vs. West York at Pittston HS, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Garden Spot at Bishop McDevitt, 5:45 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Merion Mercy at Whitehall HS, 5 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Academy at Palumbo at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; DuBois vs. Montour at Punxsutawney HS, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Somerset at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; General McLane vs. Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, 6:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Mast Community Charter vs. Delone Catholic at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast HS, 3:45 p.m.; North Penn-Liberty vs. Holy Redeemer at Athens HS, 6 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury vs. Bishop McDevitt at Methacton, 4:30 p.m.; North Star vs. West Shamokin at Windber, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver vs. Sharpsville at Butler, 6 p.m.; Kane vs. Serra at St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area vs. Freeport at Penn Cambria, 5 p.m.; Corry vs. Avonworth at Meadville, 8 p.m.
Class A
Marian Catholic vs. Canton at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Halifax at Lower Merion HS, 8 p.m.; Covenant Christian vs. Blue Ridge at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Bishop Carroll at Windber, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. AC Valley at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Otto-Eldred vs. Frazier at St. Marys, 6 p.m.; Maplewood vs. OLSH at Meadville, 6 p.m.
To report scores, call 1-888-PIT-TRIB.