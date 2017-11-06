High school scores and schedules: Nov. 6, 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

High schools

Field hockey

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's schedule

(Local teams only)

Class AAA

North Allegheny vs. Lower Dauphin at Milton Hershey HS, 5 p.m.; Pine-Richland vs. Hershey at Latrobe, 5 p.m.

Class A

Ellis School vs. Forbes Road at Latrobe, 3 p.m.

Football

WPIAL playoffs

Friday's schedule

All games start at 7:30 p.m.

Class 6A

Semifinals

Pine-Richland (11-0) vs. North Allegheny (8-3) at Ambridge; Central Catholic (9-2) vs. Penn Hills (8-3) at Fox Chapel

Class 5A

Semifinals

Penn-Trafford (10-1) vs. Upper St. Clair (8-3) at West Mifflin; Gateway (10-1) vs. McKeesport (8-2) at Norwin

Class 4A

Semifinals

South Fayette (11-0) vs. Montour (8-2) at West Allegheny; Belle Vernon (10-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (9-1) at Baldwin

Class 3A

Semifinals

Aliquippa (11-0) vs. Beaver (9-2) at Central Valley; Quaker Valley (10-1) vs. Seton LaSalle (9-1) at North Hills

Class 2A

Quarterfinals

Steel Valley (9-0) vs. Burgettstown (7-3) at Dormont Stadium; Riverside (8-2) vs. Avonworth (4-5) at Seneca Valley; Washington (10-0) vs. East Allegheny (7-3) at Elizabeth Forward; Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (9-2) vs. Serra Catholic (7-4) at Hampton

Class A

Quarterfinals

California (11-0) vs. Union (8-3) at Canon-McMillan; Imani Christian (8-2) vs. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (9-2) at Chartiers-Houston; Clairton (8-2) vs. Carmichaels (8-2) at Charleroi; Jeannette (10-1) vs. Rochester (8-2) at Peters Township

District 6 playoffs

Class 6A

Championship

Erie Area vs. State College at Clarion, 7 p.m.

Class 4A

Championship

Friday's schedule

Bellefonte vs. Johnstown at Hollidaysburg, 7 p.m.

Class 3A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Juniata at Huntingdon, 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Central at Forest Hills, 7 p.m.

Class 2A

Semifinals

Friday's schedule

Cambria Heights at Ligonier Valley, 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort, 7 p.m.

Class A

Quarterfinals

Friday's schedule

Claysburg-Kimmel at Bishop Guilfoyle, 7 p.m.; Purchase Line at Homer Center, 7 p.m.

Saturday's schedule

Ferndale at Portage Area, 7 p.m.; Juniata Valley at Northern Cambria, 7 p.m.

Hockey

Monday's results

PIHL

Class AA

Hempfield 5, Franklin Regional 2

Latrobe 5, Hampton 3

Shaler 4, Montour 3

North Hills at Mars (n)

Quaker Valley at Baldwin (n)

Class A

Meadville 8, Wheeling Park 1

Wheeling Catholic 7, Kiski Area 5

Chartiers Valley at Sewickley Academy (n)

Deer Lakes at South Fayette (n)

Indiana at West Allegheny (n)

South Park at Greensburg Central Catholic (n)

Division II

Moon 6, Trinity 1

Ringgold 8, Burrell 7

Tuesday's schedule

PIHL

Class AAA

Central Catholic at Canon-McMillan, 7 p.m.; North Allegheny at Peters Township, 9 p.m.

Class A

Beaver at Bishop McCort, 6 p.m.; Norwin at Westmont Hilltop, 8 p.m.

Soccer

Boys

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Class 4A

Conestoga vs. Ephrata at Downington West, 7 p.m.; Parkland vs. Kennett at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 7 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Cumberland Valley at Loyalsock Township HS, 7 p.m.; La Salle College vs. Central Bucks West at Northeast HS, 7 p.m.; Council Rock North vs. Northeast at Harry S. Truman HS, 7 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Perkiomen Valley at Hersheypark Stadium, 5:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Pine-Richland at Fox Chapel, 8 p.m.; McDowell vs. Peters Township at Fairview HS, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Greencastle-Antrim at Downingtown West HS, 5 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Manheim Central at Northeast HS, 5 p.m.; Crestwood vs. Hershey at Lake Lehman HS, 7:30 p.m.; Mifflinburg vs. Northwestern Lehigh at Danville HS, 7 p.m.; Lower Dauphin vs. Harriton at Hersheypark Stadium, 7:30 p.m.; DuBois vs. West Allegheny at Clearfield, 7 p.m.; Montour vs. Hollidaysburg at Hampton 6 p.m.; Cathedral Prep vs. South Fayette at Fairview HS, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Lancaster Mennonite vs. Landsdale Catholic at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 5:30 p.m.; Notre Dame GP vs. EL Meyers at Parkland, 5 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury vs. Pen Argyl at Souderton, 7 p.m.; Scranton Prep vs. Lewisburg at Scranton HS, 6 p.m.; West Shamokin vs. Oley Valley at Richland Hs, 5 p.m.; Shady Side Academy vs. Fairview at Seneca Valley, 8 p.m.; St. Marys vs. Quaker Valley at Brockway Hs, 7 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Beaver at Prep Villa Events Center, Erie, 7:30 p.m.

Class A

Camp Hill vs. Faith Christian at Landis Field, Harrisburg, 7:30 p.m.; Mountain View vs. Millville at Scranton, 4 p.m.; Wellsboro vs. Greenwood at Balls Mills Complex, Williamsport, 5 p.m.; MAsterman vs. Moravian Academy at So. Philadelphia Super Site, 7 p.m.; CW North Catholic vs. Port Allegany at Moon, 6 p.m.; Westmont Hilltop vs. Mercer at Richland HS, 7 p.m.; Windber vs. Springdale at Somerset HS, 7:30 p.m.; Brockway vs. Seton LaSalle at DuBois, 6 p.m.

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Class 4A

Spring-Ford vs. Central Dauphin at Upper Perkiomen HS, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Ryan vs. Owen J. Roberts at Northeast HS, 3 p.m.; Parkland vs. Neshaminy at J. Birney Crum Stadium, Allentown, 5 p.m.; Williamsport vs. Governor Mifflin at Loyalsock Township HS, 5 p.m.; Pennsbury vs. Emmaus at Harry S. Truman HS, 5 p.m.; Conestoga Valley vs. Council Rock South at Hamburg HS, 5 p.m.; State College vs. Norwin at Mansion Park Stadium, 6 p.m.; Penn-Trafford vs. North Allegheny at Fox Chapel, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Villa Joseph Marie vs. Lampeter-Strasburg at Souderton HS, 5 p.m.; Dallas vs. East Pennsboro at Lake Lehman Hs, 5:30 p.m.; Blue Mountain vs. Selinsgrove at Lehighton HS, 7 p.m.; Lansdale Catholic vs. Lower Dauphin at So. Philadelphia Super Site, 5 p.m.; Fleetwood vs. Penncrest at Hamburg HS, 7 p.m.; Moon vs. Hollidaysburg at Hampton, 8 p.m.; DuBois vs. Mars at Clearfield, 5 p.m.; Villa Maria vs. South Park at Fairview Hs, 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A

St. Basil vs. Palisades at Upper Perkiomen HS, 5 p.m.; Midd-West vs. Lake-Lehman at Danville HS, 5 p.m; Boiling Springs vs. New Hope-Solebury at Northeastern HS, 5 p.m.; Northwestern Lehigh vs. Central Columbia at Parkland Hs, 7 p.m.; Bedford vs. Schuylkill Valley at Northern Bedford, 6 p.m.; Waynesburg vs. Harbor Creek at Seneca Valley, 6 p.m.; Mercyhurst Prep vs. Central at Prep Villa Events Center, 5:30 p.m.; Karns City vs. Freedom at Clarion University, 6 p.m.

Class A

Fairfield vs. East Juniata at Northeastern HS, 7 p.m.; Calvary Christian vs. Conwell-Egan at Harry S. Turman HS, 3 p.m.; Bloomsburg vs. Lakeland at Balls Mills Complex, Williamsport, 7 p.m.; Minersville vs. Camp Hill at Lehighton HS, 5 p.m.; Greensburg Central Catholic vs. Brockway at Moon, 8 p.m.; Windber vs. Bishop McCort at Somerset HS, 5:30 p.m.; Wilmington vs. Shady Side Academy at Slippery Rock HS, 5:30 p.m.; Ridgway vs. CW North Catholic at Brockway HS, 5 p.m.

Volleyball

Girls

PIAA tournament

First round

Tuesday's schedule

Class 4A

Bishop Shanahan vs. Nazareth at Methacton HS, 7:30 p.m.; Archbishop Carroll vs. Pennsbury at Bishop McDevitt HS, 3:45 p.m.; Upper Merion vs. Exeter Township at Lower Merion HS, 7:30 p.m.; Parkland vs. PErkiomen Valley at Whitehall HS, 6:30 p.m.; Hempfield (District 3) vs. Garrnet Valley at Manheim Township HS, 7:30 p.m.; Allderdice vs. Armstrong at Carrick, 6:30 p.m.; State College vs. Seneca Valley at Penn Cambria, 6:30 p.m.; North Allegheny vs. Cumberland Valley at Norwin, 6 p.m.

Class 3A

Pope John Paul II vs. Cardinal O'Hara at Methacton HS, 6 p.m.; Greater Nanticoke vs. West York at Pittston HS, 7 p.m.; Archbishop Wood vs. Garden Spot at Bishop McDevitt, 5:45 p.m.; Allentown Central Catholic vs. Merion Mercy at Whitehall HS, 5 p.m.; Palmyra vs. Academy at Palumbo at Manheim Township, 6 p.m.; DuBois vs. Montour at Punxsutawney HS, 6:30 p.m.; Knoch vs. Somerset at Butler, 7:30 p.m.; General McLane vs. Thomas Jefferson at Meadville, 6:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Mast Community Charter vs. Delone Catholic at Monsignor Bonner Archbishop Prendergast HS, 3:45 p.m.; North Penn-Liberty vs. Holy Redeemer at Athens HS, 6 p.m.; New Hope-Solebury vs. Bishop McDevitt at Methacton, 4:30 p.m.; North Star vs. West Shamokin at Windber, 7:30 p.m.; Beaver vs. Sharpsville at Butler, 6 p.m.; Kane vs. Serra at St. Marys, 6:30 p.m.; Bald Eagle Area vs. Freeport at Penn Cambria, 5 p.m.; Corry vs. Avonworth at Meadville, 8 p.m.

Class A

Marian Catholic vs. Canton at Minersville, 6 p.m.; Sacred Heart vs. Halifax at Lower Merion HS, 8 p.m.; Covenant Christian vs. Blue Ridge at Central Dauphin East, 6:30 p.m.; Berlin Brothersvalley vs. Bishop Carroll at Windber, 6 p.m.; Bishop Canevin vs. Clarion at Norwin, 7:30 p.m.; Northern Cambria vs. AC Valley at Purchase Line, 6:30 p.m.; Otto-Eldred vs. Frazier at St. Marys, 6 p.m.; Maplewood vs. OLSH at Meadville, 6 p.m.

