Herald roundup: Filo signs, all-section honors, hoops season gets started

Fox Chapel senior Joslyn Filo recently signed a letter of intent to attend Florida Gulf Coast University and continue her swimming career.

Last year, Filo set new team and pool records in the 50 free and the 100 fly, along with two other individual pool records and two relay pool records. She also qualified for the PIAA championships in two events.

She will be heading to a program that has dominated the Coastal Collegiate Spots Association in recent years. The Screaming Eagles have won eight of the last nine league championships.

Girls soccer

Fox Chapel forward Greta Lazzara, midfielder Sarah Sinnott, defender Katie Livingston and keeper Kate Feczko were named first-team all-section in Section 3-AAAA. Peter Torres was named the section Coach of the Year.

Midfielders Blair Echnat, Claudia DeMartino and Maura Curry, defender Fallon Curry and keeper Julie Scheffler were second-team selections. Defender Sabrina McQuarrie was an honorable mention.

Boys soccer

Fox Chapel forward Will Tabor and defender Zane Ingram were named the All-Section 3-AAAA first team for boys soccer.

Second-team selections include forwards Jake Miller and Ryan Santilli and defender Josh Miller. Forward Alex Marotte and keeper Jacob Dunn were honorable mentions.

Football

Fox Chapel had several players picked to the Class 5A Allegheny Nine all-conference team.

First-team recognition went to senior center Riley Michael, senior tackle Jesse Cohen, senior running back Micah Morris and senior linebacker Chase Villani. Tom Loughran was named the conference Coach of the Year.

Junior wide receiver Cole Waxter, senior defensive end Adam Woo, and senior linebacker Luke Brown were second-team picks.

Senior tackle Scott Hastings, senior kicker Andrew Jeffrey and senior linebacker Jacob Wecht were honorable mentions.

Field hockey

Several Fox Chapel field hockey players earned postseason honors. Grace Knepshield was named All-WPIAL and all-section, and Paige Ryan also was an all-section pick. Mia Jamiolkowski and Isabella Lagazzie were honorable mention all-section selections.

Girls volleyball

Three players from Fox Chapel were chosen for the all-section volleyball team. Senior Tessa Friday made the first-team at libero. Senior Katherine Chomko and junior Meredith Kenney were selected to the second team as hitters.

Boys basketball

The Fox Chapel boys basketball team got off to an impressive start at the Plum tournament Friday and Saturday. In the first night of the round robin, the Foxes got 22 points from Ben Kelly in an 80-44 win over Imani Christian. On Saturday night, they beat Gateway, 60-47, as Carson Cohen poured in 31 points.

“Our goal was to start out 2-0, and we did it,” FC coach Zach Skrinjar said. “We had over 15 assists in both games, which was a great thing. We really only have three guys who have varsity minutes so it was nice to see some of the newer guys in action.

“I was pleased with the energy our subs displayed. Moving forward, we are going to have to continue to improve on the defensive end and rebounding. We know that once section play starts, games will be more physical and more of a grind on every possession. We will look to prepare for that coming challenge.”

• Shady Side Academy traveled to McKeesport on Friday and Saturday to play in the Serra Catholic tournament. The Indians played Propel Andrew Street in the first round and picked up a 59-42 win. On Saturday, the Indians defeated host Serra, 68-61, in overtime.

“I'm proud of the guys for finding a way to win both games,” SSA coach David Vadnais said. “We started extremely slow against Propel. They had us on our heels and it took a quarter for us to adjust. They made us work until the end.”

Frankie Fuhrer IV had 12 points, Grady Munroe had 11 and Skyy Moore added 10.

“We had six other guys that scored,” Vadnais said. “I was pleased to see a number of guys contribute.”

The Serra game was a parade to the foul line with SSA taking 37 free throws and Serra 50.

“I don't think I've ever been involved in a game like that one,” Vadnais said. “There were 38 fouls called in the first half. I don't think we did a good job of handling how the game was called.”

The Indians had four players foul out.

“We needed the bench to come through because of the fouls,” Vadnais said. “Pete McIlroy and Will Cochran came through for us all weekend. Pete had to guard one of their big guys, and he gave up several inches but came through. Will had to play multiple positions, and he did the job.”

Moore had 15 points while Ezekyel Roberts scored 14 and Munroe finished with 12.

“It was a nice win,” Vadnais said. “Serra is a much-improved team with size, shooters and a very good point guard.”

Girls basketball

The Shady Side Academy girls traveled to Natrona Heights to play in the St. Joseph tournament on Friday and Saturday and came home with the championship trophy. On opening night, they beat Burrell, 42-23, with Catherine Jewart leading the way with 15 points and nine steals. Ariana Goitz had nine points.

In the championship game, they defeated St. Joseph, 61-45. Nyla Rozier scored 20 points to lead SSA, with Willis Munroe adding 11 and Jewart 10.

“The team has improved each time they have played,” SSA coach Amy Szlachetka said. “We have had two scrimmages and two games and so far, so good.

“Our defense is getting better as the girls develop more trust in each other. We ask them to take some risks defensively, and I think they are beginning to feel they can rely on their help.

In the St. Joseph game, in addition to Nyla's 20 points, Willis Munroe had 11 and Catherine had 10.

“We started slowly and had some defensive breakdowns in the 1st quarter,” Szlachetka said. “The score at the end of the first was tied at 17. The girls worked very hard in the second quarter and made some defensive adjustments and they shut out St. Joe's, 20-0, in that quarter to take a 37-17 lead by halftime. That showed me a lot about them as a team.

“They do not get down when things don't go their way. They continue to work and focus, and they do a nice job adjusting to what the coaches are asking of them. They showed me a lot of fight on Saturday night.”

• After losing to Blackhawk by a 57-40 score in the opening round of the North Hills tournament, Fox Chapel bounced back Saturday to defeat Brashear, 54-22.

Marty Stewart is a freelance writer.