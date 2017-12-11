Quaker Valley boys bowling team eyes playoffs early in season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Quaker Valley boys bowling team (1-0) is on the rise.

After several down seasons, the Quakers expect to be a serious contender for the WPIBL West Section title.

“The boys team has experience,” Quakers coach Greg Vecchi said. “We are still looking for a consistent fifth man, though, to solidify a strong lineup.”

Juniors James Havens, Jaycob Meanor and Jasiah Bertiaux and senior Jerrad Meanor are top rollers.

Havens led the Quakers with a three-game total of 585 in a season-opening shutout of North Hills on Dec. 6.

“We're all really close (and) pretty similar,” Havens said. “We're up-and-coming.”

The Quakers last made the playoffs in the 2013-14 season.

A small, inexperienced Quakers girls team (0-1) hopes to improve.

Junior Leighanna Palmer shines, but the rest of the lineup is unproven.

Palmer rolled a 509 series in a one-point loss to North Hills.

“The newcomers are very positive competitors,” said Vecchi, who also guides the girls. “Leighanna will be very good again and lead the way.

“In the end, I think these girls could be competitive.”

Palmer said her goal is to make the state playoffs individually.

Both Quakers squads were scheduled to face Avonworth on Tuesday and Moon on Wednesday. They will host Our Lady of Sacred Heart on Dec. 20 at Fair Oaks Lanes.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.