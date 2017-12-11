Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Other High School Sports

Quaker Valley boys bowling team eyes playoffs early in season

Karen Kadilak | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

Updated 10 hours ago

The Quaker Valley boys bowling team (1-0) is on the rise.

After several down seasons, the Quakers expect to be a serious contender for the WPIBL West Section title.

“The boys team has experience,” Quakers coach Greg Vecchi said. “We are still looking for a consistent fifth man, though, to solidify a strong lineup.”

Juniors James Havens, Jaycob Meanor and Jasiah Bertiaux and senior Jerrad Meanor are top rollers.

Havens led the Quakers with a three-game total of 585 in a season-opening shutout of North Hills on Dec. 6.

“We're all really close (and) pretty similar,” Havens said. “We're up-and-coming.”

The Quakers last made the playoffs in the 2013-14 season.

A small, inexperienced Quakers girls team (0-1) hopes to improve.

Junior Leighanna Palmer shines, but the rest of the lineup is unproven.

Palmer rolled a 509 series in a one-point loss to North Hills.

“The newcomers are very positive competitors,” said Vecchi, who also guides the girls. “Leighanna will be very good again and lead the way.

“In the end, I think these girls could be competitive.”

Palmer said her goal is to make the state playoffs individually.

Both Quakers squads were scheduled to face Avonworth on Tuesday and Moon on Wednesday. They will host Our Lady of Sacred Heart on Dec. 20 at Fair Oaks Lanes.

Karen Kadilak is a freelance writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.