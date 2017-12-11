Norwin bowlers have high expectations for season

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Norwin boys and girls bowling teams got off to a strong start to the season, both defeating Greensburg Central Catholic, 7-0, last week in the opening match.

All six of the boys averaged over 200 in the match, and the girls worked eight into the lineup.

“The goal right now is to start strong,” coach Ed Lundy said. “We want to continue to grow, and if we grow from how we played in our first match we should be in good shape. I am happy with how both teams played and the group we got.”

“The focus is to be able to make our spares, and I thought that we all executed that pretty well,” senior captain Steve Furin said. “We were young last season, but all that experience will only help us this year.”

Both teams enter the season with a strong experienced core. The boys showed their depth in the first match, which included a 297 score in Game 3 for Furin.

The boys also were led by sophomore Michael Fekete (677 series), freshman Ethan Dutka (671), junior Zachary Marzek (639), sophomore Ethan Decker (412 for two games) and senior Jordan Rudolph (403 for two games).

Rachel Lundy led the girls with a 587 three-game series, and Brenda Furin followed with a 558.

Also competing for the girls were sophomore Ashley Krivansky, senior Sierra Roth, senior Skylar Hayden, senior Madison Rendulic, senior Haley Lyons and senior Hanna Harshell.

“With the experience and talent on the team, I have very high expectations for these teams,” coach Lundy said. “If we can stay focused and show the consistency, we will be in every match.”

“We all have been with each other for a while now and we are all friends, so the chemistry on the team is great,” Furin said. “It always helps to have teammates that can pick you up if you are struggling and continue to motivate and build off each other throughout the whole match. It will help us in the long run.”

Even after the strong performance, the Knights never are satisfied.

“It is important for both teams to continue to practice,” Lundy said. “We have to continue to work on our games and improve every day.”

“Last year, we could have had a better mental game, but I think that comes with experience, which we have now,” Furin said. “We need to stay focused on all 10 frames and bowl a complete game.”

Lundy has very high expectations for the boys and girls teams this year.

“The girls are very talented, and we like the depth on the team. If they can stay continue to work I like our chances in the section,” Lundy said. “The boys have a very strong five in the lineup. They have the talent to be able to make a run at states.”

“Right now we are just focused on the section,” Furin said. “We know we have the talent to make it to states, but we are focused on taking it one step at a time.”

The Knights were scheduled to face Greensburg Salem on Wednesday.

Cody Scott is a freelance writer.