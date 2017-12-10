Hampton bowling showing progress in coach Glen Thomas' 2nd season

After one year, Hampton bowling coach Glen Thomas and his two sons have watched the program double in size.

Even if that's only from two to four, progress is progress.

“Last year we got approval right in October, and the season started after Thanksgiving,” said Thomas, who spearheaded the effort last season to create a Hampton Club Bowling Team so his sons, Garrett and Jacob, could bowl in the WPIBL. “We were kind of scrambling to get started. We were hoping for more boys, but it was such short notice.”

This year, not only has the roster size doubled but so has the number of teams since Bella Nissel decided to sign up. Junior Isaac Swanson is the other addition.

The WPIBL matchups go by total pins, making team win difficult for Hampton. But all players are eligible for the WPIBL individual tournament in February. Garrett Thomas, a junior, achieved that feat last winter, and if the first match of the season is any indicator, he could again after posting a personal-best game score (266) and series (644).

According to the WPIBL website, it was the second-highest series in the Northeast Division last week.

“I practiced some out of season,” said Garrett, who wants to bowl collegiately and has looked at William Patterson (N.J.). “The experience with the other leagues I'm in, I tweaked my technique a little bit. I've been releasing the ball earlier to give it more time to react on the lanes.”

“Obviously we don't expect to be in the team playoffs,” Glen Thomas said. “But if Garrett keeps bowling like he has, I expect him to be in the singles playoffs again.”

As for the program itself, there's still time to sign up for this season.

“Students are coming up to us and asking ‘Is there any way we can sign up?' ” said Jacob Thomas, a sophomore. “We're saying just go to the athletic office (to sign up) and then show up for practice.”

Glen's wife, BJ, is serving as girls coach for Nissel.

“She's the only female, so it can be intimidating,” she said. “But she's so anxious and excited, and she improved every game she played Wednesday night.”

With a good core, the Thomas family hopes they have started something that can become bigger than the family and a couple of friends. The WPIBL has 54 teams, and some squads, such as Armstrong, have more than 30 bowlers.

“The goal is to continue to develop the team,” Glen Thomas said. “All the coaches I talked to said it takes a few years to get up and going and get the team established. The goal is to work with the student population, get involved and keep growing.”

Devon Moore is a freelance writer.