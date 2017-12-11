Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Other High School Sports

Alle-Kiski Valley high school roundup: Burrell boys stave off Lechburg

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, 11:42 p.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Burrell got everything it could handle from Leechburg on Monday, but the Bucs showed their mettle for a victory.

Logan Bitar scored 20 points, leading Burrell to a 63-59 win over pesky Leechburg in a boys basketball nonsection contest. Donovan Russell added 12 points, and Zach Gimble chipped in with 11 for Burrell (2-1).

Christian Hack scored a game-high 32 points for Leechburg (2-1), which twice rallied from 10-point deficits but couldn't complete the comeback. Jake Blumer added 12.

Plum 64, Kiski Area 46 — Lamar Whiting set the pace with 19 points as Plum (3-0) defeated Kiski Area in a nonsection contest. Ryne Wallace led the Cavaliers (0-3) with 17 points. Connor Moss added 16 points for Plum, and Brady Hereda had 11.

Armstrong 43, Valley 41 —Down three starting players, the Vikings' comeback fell short as they dropped a nonsection game to Armstrong (2-1). Dru Stokes scored 14 points for Valley (0-1), and Elijah Murray had 15 rebounds. Jalen Price and Nate Baillie scored 13 points each for the River Hawks.

Girls basketball

St. Joseph 71, Serra Catholic 65 — Chloe Kurpakus finished with 28 points to help Class A No. 3 St. Joseph defeat Serra Catholic (1-2) in a nonsection matchup. Alex Jones also scored 19 points for St. Joseph (2-1), and Gia Angelo added 13.

West Shamokin 71, Leechburg 40 — Mikayla Lovelace's team-high 24 points weren't enough as Class 2A No. 4 Leechburg (2-1) was outscored 40-18 in the second half of a loss to District 6 West Shamokin. Olivia Fusaro scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Wolves.

Propel Andrew Street 22, Springdale 19 — Jazzcyln Robb finished with 14 points, but Springdale (0-3) fell to Propel (1-2) in nonsection action. Keeley Brockington scored 18 for Propel.

South Allegheny 45, Valley 25 — Valley trimmed the Gladiators' lead to six points in the second half but ran out of gas down the stretch as the Vikings fell to South Allegheny (3-0) in a nonsection matchup. Auveonna Perkins led Valley (1-2) with 12 points.

Hockey

Meadville 5, Fox Chapel 4 — The Foxes held a 3-2 lead going into the final period before unbeaten Meadville came back to get the win in a PIHL Class A matchup. Duncan Regan, Colby Zmenkowski, Seth Krhovsky and Reed Troutman scored goals for Fox Chapel (3-6). Cohl Weber scored the winner for Meadville (10-0).

Ringgold 3, Burrell 0 — Evan Eberlein scored in the first period, and Ringgold added two empty-net goals in the third to beat Burrell (8-3) in a PIHL Division II game. Andrew Burkett stopped 31 shots for the Bucs in the losing effort. Evan Cook made 30 saves for Ringgold (7-1).

Bishop McCort 6, Deer Lakes 1 – The Crimson Crushers improved to 10-0 with a Varsity A victory over the Lancers at Ice Connection of Pittsburgh. Matsvei Kurylovich scored four goals to lead Bishop McCort, which outshot Deer Lakes, 32-11. Ryan Murdock tallied the Lancers' lone goal with an unassisted score in the first period. Christian Long made 26 saves for Deer Lakes (5-4).

Seneca Valley 5, Plum 1 — Donovan Palmer scored on an early first-period power play to give the Mustangs the early lead, but Seneca Valley (6-1) came back with five unanswered points to down Plum (2-8) in a PIHL Class AAA matchup. Plum goalie Sergio Benitez had 39 saves.

